More Black People Eligible for Lung Cancer Screening Under New Guidelines
Updated lung cancer guidelines make more Black people eligible for lung cancer screening, according to study results published in JAMA Network Open. “Expansion of screening criteria is a critical first step to achieving equity in lung cancer screening for all high-risk populations, but myriad challenges remain before individuals enter the door for screening,” wrote study authors Julie Barta, MD, of Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia, and colleagues. “Health policy changes must occur simultaneously with efforts to expand community outreach, overcome logistical barriers and facilitate screening adherence. Only after comprehensive strategies to dismantle screening barriers are identified, validated and implemented can there be a truly equitable landscape for lung cancer screening.”
“Twitter Therapist” Creates Safe Space for Black Community
Nicole Lewis, LCSW, who is known as the Twitter Therapist, is creating a safe space for Black people to discuss their mental health, which has long been considered taboo. A “retired perfectionist” who specializes in treating Black adults, Lewis started her own virtual private practice, Legacy Wellness Services, in 2020.
Health Care Systems Can Help Build Black Wealth
Health care systems have the potential to help Black communities build wealth, according to a new commentary by experts from Penn Medicine and the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia published in The New England Journal of Medicine. “Health systems have a choice to make: continue with the status quo or...
Studying Psychedelics to Treat Psychiatric Distress in Late-Stage Cancer
The effects of cancer are not just physical, especially in advanced stages of the disease. People living with a cancer diagnosis may experience depression, anxiety, and fear, or feel demoralized by the weight of new and unanticipated burdens. While the majority of cancer interventions focus on treating or preventing the...
SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Levels Linked to Patient Outcomes
The amount of SARS-CoV-2 antigen measured in the blood of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 is associated with illness severity and other clinical outcomes, according to a new study published in the Annals of Internal Medicine. Following the ACTIV-3 trial of COVID-19 therapeutics in people hospitalized with COVID-19, researchers from the...
Study Finds Potential Cause of Racial Disparity Affecting Congenital Heart Disease
Congenital heart disease (CHD) impacts 1 in 100 live births, making it the most common birth defect. African Americans are 1.4 times more likely and Latinos are 1.7 times more likely to die of CHD within the first year of life compared with whites. While race was already been known...
A Sister’s Journey as an Organ Transplant Advocate
When Taayoo Murray’s brother was diagnosed with an incurable liver disease, she did all she could to advocate for his life-extending organ transplant. In 2016, Murray’s brother was diagnosed with primary sclerosing cholangitis, a liver disease that resulted from ulcerative colitis. The diagnosis is rare and incurable and without a liver transplant leads to liver failure. Murray’s uninsured brother’s health was deteriorating, and care options were limited due to high out-of-pocket costs and long waiting lists.
Rural Americans Have Difficulty Accessing a Promising Cancer Treatment
Suzanne BeHanna initially turned down an experimental but potentially lifesaving cancer treatment. Three years ago, the newlywed, then 62, was sick with stage 4 lymphoma, sick from two failed rounds of chemotherapy, and sick of living in a trailer park near the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston. It was fall 2019, and treatment had forced her to migrate 750 miles east from rural New Mexico, where she’d settled only months before her diagnosis.
Easier Access to Hepatitis C Care Leads to Better Outcomes for People Who Inject Drugs
Linking hepatitis C care to syringe services leads to greater access and better outcomes for people who inject drugs compared with standard care, according to study results published in JAMA Internal Medicine. Shared injection equipment is a major hepatitis C virus (HCV) transmission route, and people who inject drugs face...
Spirituality Among Black Adults Linked to Better Heart Health
New research has found that African-American adults who frequently participate in religious or spiritual activities may be more likely to have better cardiovascular health. Published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, the study is the first to investigate the correlation between religious beliefs and spirituality and the American Heart Association’s Life’s Simple 7 metrics—diet, physical activity, nicotine exposure, cholesterol, blood pressure, blood sugar levels and weight. (In June, these were revised to include sleep and renamed Life’s Essential 8.)
New Campaign Encourages African Americans and Latinos to Perform CPR
Latinas who experience cardiac arrest outside of a hospital have low survival rates despite improvements in cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) training. In the United States, Latino and African Americans, two groups that have experienced longstanding structural racism and lack of access to education and health care, are at higher risk for cardiac arrest outside of a hospital setting as well as worse survival outcomes. A study published in the American Heart Association journal Circulation found that the higher proportion of Latino residents in a neighborhood, the lower the odds were of receiving bystander CPR and of surviving.
Could Cabenuva and Apretude Injections Be Self-Administered?
A high-concentration formulation of long-acting cabotegravir and alternative injection sites such as the thigh or belly could potentially allow people to self-administer Cabenuva for HIV treatment or Apretude for pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), according to a pair of studies presented at the 24th International AIDS Conference in Montreal. This could help overcome one of the major barriers to wider adoption of long-acting injectables.
Fighting Current and Future Coronaviruses With a Single Vaccine
Vaccines against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, have greatly reduced the risk of severe disease and death. However, SARS-CoV-2 continues to mutate in unpredictable ways that can reduce the effectiveness of the current vaccines. The risk of a new coronavirus spilling over from animals to people also remains a serious concern.
Nearly Half of Cancer Deaths Are Due to Modifiable Risk Factors
Nearly half of worldwide cancer deaths are linked to modifiable risk factors, such as smoking, alcohol consumption and obesity, according to new study findings published in The Lancet. The good news is that quitting smoking and reducing alcohol consumption can lower cancer risk. While some risk factors can’t be controlled—such...
Pitt Psychiatry Awarded $16.2M Grant for Youth Suicide Prevention
The University of Pittsburgh’s psychiatry department was awarded a $16.2 million National Institute of Mental Health grant renewal to address adolescent suicide among Black and Latino youth. The grant will continue to fund the Enhancing Triage and Utilization for Depression and Emergent Suicidality Center (ETUDES), which is led by...
Women Living With HIV May Need Better Access to Contraception
A majority of women receiving care at an HIV clinic in Nashville did not use any form of contraception, and pregnancy rates were high, according to a study published in Open Forum Infectious Diseases. These findings suggest that “continued efforts to ensure access to effective contraception options are needed in...
Latinas, Black Women Less Likely to Get Minimally Invasive Fibroid Surgery
Latina and Black women are less likely to have surgery for uterine fibroids, according to a recent study. Uterine fibroids are noncancerous growths found in the uterus. Treatment becomes necessary when patients experience heavy bleeding or pelvic pain. Surgeries include a myomectomy, which removes only the fibroids, and a hysterectomy, which removes the uterus. Both options can be performed in a minimally invasive way through small incisions in the abdomen or the vagina. When performed in this manner, neither procedure requires an overnight hospital stay.
Focusing on Mental Health in the Black Community
A University of Florida (UF) professor has launched a research project to improve the mental health of Black Americans. Carolyn Tucker, PhD, a professor of psychology and professor of community health and family medicine at UF, aims to destigmatize mental health therapy in the Black community. Tucker’s project will include mostly Black adults and young people as both coaches and participants in supervised virtual mental health coaching and counseling sessions.
Uterine Fibroids: Can Lifestyle Changes Help?
Although there is very little research to confirm that alternative treatments for uterine fibroids are effective, many experts believe that some lifestyle changes, such as eating a healthful diet, getting regular exercise and using relaxation techniques, can enhance a person’s quality of life and help improve some of the symptoms associated with fibroids, such as painful periods, pelvic pain and heavy menstrual bleeding.
Can Substance Use Treatment Improve HIV Care?
People who receive opioid substitution therapy to manage drug addiction are more likely to be on antiretroviral treatment and achieve an undetectable HIV viral load, according to study findings published in the journal AIDS. “These findings are encouraging and support calls for greater integration of OAT [opioid agonist treatment] and...
