ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Comments / 2

Related
Real Health

More Black People Eligible for Lung Cancer Screening Under New Guidelines

Updated lung cancer guidelines make more Black people eligible for lung cancer screening, according to study results published in JAMA Network Open. “Expansion of screening criteria is a critical first step to achieving equity in lung cancer screening for all high-risk populations, but myriad challenges remain before individuals enter the door for screening,” wrote study authors Julie Barta, MD, of Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia, and colleagues. “Health policy changes must occur simultaneously with efforts to expand community outreach, overcome logistical barriers and facilitate screening adherence. Only after comprehensive strategies to dismantle screening barriers are identified, validated and implemented can there be a truly equitable landscape for lung cancer screening.”
CANCER
Real Health

“Twitter Therapist” Creates Safe Space for Black Community

Nicole Lewis, LCSW, who is known as the Twitter Therapist, is creating a safe space for Black people to discuss their mental health, which has long been considered taboo. A “retired perfectionist” who specializes in treating Black adults, Lewis started her own virtual private practice, Legacy Wellness Services, in 2020.
SOCIETY
Real Health

Health Care Systems Can Help Build Black Wealth

Health care systems have the potential to help Black communities build wealth, according to a new commentary by experts from Penn Medicine and the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia published in The New England Journal of Medicine. “Health systems have a choice to make: continue with the status quo or...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Treatment#Lgbtqi#Sex#Medical Services#Racism#General Health#Umass Chan Medical School
Real Health

SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Levels Linked to Patient Outcomes

The amount of SARS-CoV-2 antigen measured in the blood of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 is associated with illness severity and other clinical outcomes, according to a new study published in the Annals of Internal Medicine. Following the ACTIV-3 trial of COVID-19 therapeutics in people hospitalized with COVID-19, researchers from the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Real Health

A Sister’s Journey as an Organ Transplant Advocate

When Taayoo Murray’s brother was diagnosed with an incurable liver disease, she did all she could to advocate for his life-extending organ transplant. In 2016, Murray’s brother was diagnosed with primary sclerosing cholangitis, a liver disease that resulted from ulcerative colitis. The diagnosis is rare and incurable and without a liver transplant leads to liver failure. Murray’s uninsured brother’s health was deteriorating, and care options were limited due to high out-of-pocket costs and long waiting lists.
ADVOCACY
Real Health

Rural Americans Have Difficulty Accessing a Promising Cancer Treatment

Suzanne BeHanna initially turned down an experimental but potentially lifesaving cancer treatment. Three years ago, the newlywed, then 62, was sick with stage 4 lymphoma, sick from two failed rounds of chemotherapy, and sick of living in a trailer park near the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston. It was fall 2019, and treatment had forced her to migrate 750 miles east from rural New Mexico, where she’d settled only months before her diagnosis.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
LGBT
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Cancer
Real Health

Spirituality Among Black Adults Linked to Better Heart Health

New research has found that African-American adults who frequently participate in religious or spiritual activities may be more likely to have better cardiovascular health. Published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, the study is the first to investigate the correlation between religious beliefs and spirituality and the American Heart Association’s Life’s Simple 7 metrics—diet, physical activity, nicotine exposure, cholesterol, blood pressure, blood sugar levels and weight. (In June, these were revised to include sleep and renamed Life’s Essential 8.)
RELIGION
Real Health

New Campaign Encourages African Americans and Latinos to Perform CPR

Latinas who experience cardiac arrest outside of a hospital have low survival rates despite improvements in cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) training. In the United States, Latino and African Americans, two groups that have experienced longstanding structural racism and lack of access to education and health care, are at higher risk for cardiac arrest outside of a hospital setting as well as worse survival outcomes. A study published in the American Heart Association journal Circulation found that the higher proportion of Latino residents in a neighborhood, the lower the odds were of receiving bystander CPR and of surviving.
HEALTH
Real Health

Could Cabenuva and Apretude Injections Be Self-Administered?

A high-concentration formulation of long-acting cabotegravir and alternative injection sites such as the thigh or belly could potentially allow people to self-administer Cabenuva for HIV treatment or Apretude for pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), according to a pair of studies presented at the 24th International AIDS Conference in Montreal. This could help overcome one of the major barriers to wider adoption of long-acting injectables.
HEALTH
Real Health

Fighting Current and Future Coronaviruses With a Single Vaccine

Vaccines against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, have greatly reduced the risk of severe disease and death. However, SARS-CoV-2 continues to mutate in unpredictable ways that can reduce the effectiveness of the current vaccines. The risk of a new coronavirus spilling over from animals to people also remains a serious concern.
SCIENCE
Real Health

Nearly Half of Cancer Deaths Are Due to Modifiable Risk Factors

Nearly half of worldwide cancer deaths are linked to modifiable risk factors, such as smoking, alcohol consumption and obesity, according to new study findings published in The Lancet. The good news is that quitting smoking and reducing alcohol consumption can lower cancer risk. While some risk factors can’t be controlled—such...
CANCER
Real Health

Pitt Psychiatry Awarded $16.2M Grant for Youth Suicide Prevention

The University of Pittsburgh’s psychiatry department was awarded a $16.2 million National Institute of Mental Health grant renewal to address adolescent suicide among Black and Latino youth. The grant will continue to fund the Enhancing Triage and Utilization for Depression and Emergent Suicidality Center (ETUDES), which is led by...
MENTAL HEALTH
Real Health

Women Living With HIV May Need Better Access to Contraception

A majority of women receiving care at an HIV clinic in Nashville did not use any form of contraception, and pregnancy rates were high, according to a study published in Open Forum Infectious Diseases. These findings suggest that “continued efforts to ensure access to effective contraception options are needed in...
NASHVILLE, TN
Real Health

Latinas, Black Women Less Likely to Get Minimally Invasive Fibroid Surgery

Latina and Black women are less likely to have surgery for uterine fibroids, according to a recent study. Uterine fibroids are noncancerous growths found in the uterus. Treatment becomes necessary when patients experience heavy bleeding or pelvic pain. Surgeries include a myomectomy, which removes only the fibroids, and a hysterectomy, which removes the uterus. Both options can be performed in a minimally invasive way through small incisions in the abdomen or the vagina. When performed in this manner, neither procedure requires an overnight hospital stay.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Real Health

Focusing on Mental Health in the Black Community

A University of Florida (UF) professor has launched a research project to improve the mental health of Black Americans. Carolyn Tucker, PhD, a professor of psychology and professor of community health and family medicine at UF, aims to destigmatize mental health therapy in the Black community. Tucker’s project will include mostly Black adults and young people as both coaches and participants in supervised virtual mental health coaching and counseling sessions.
MENTAL HEALTH
Real Health

Uterine Fibroids: Can Lifestyle Changes Help?

Although there is very little research to confirm that alternative treatments for uterine fibroids are effective, many experts believe that some lifestyle changes, such as eating a healthful diet, getting regular exercise and using relaxation techniques, can enhance a person’s quality of life and help improve some of the symptoms associated with fibroids, such as painful periods, pelvic pain and heavy menstrual bleeding.
LIFESTYLE
Real Health

Can Substance Use Treatment Improve HIV Care?

People who receive opioid substitution therapy to manage drug addiction are more likely to be on antiretroviral treatment and achieve an undetectable HIV viral load, according to study findings published in the journal AIDS. “These findings are encouraging and support calls for greater integration of OAT [opioid agonist treatment] and...
HOMELESS
Real Health

Real Health

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
304K+
Views
ABOUT

Real Health is the leading health magazine for African Americans in the United States. Launched in 2004, the goal of Real Health is to help African Americans of all ages achieve optimum health and wellness—physically, mentally and emotionally—by offering readers current, accurate information based on the latest science through well-researched stories that educate, entertain, uplift and motivate members of the community at large to be their best selves.

 https://www.realhealthmag.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy