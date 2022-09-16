ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘May December’ Helmer Todd Haynes Sets Charles Melton To Star With Natalie Portman, Julianne Moore

EXCLUSIVE: Charles Melton has landed the coveted lead in May December opposite Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore in the next film by director Todd Haynes. Melton is coming off The Sun Is Also A Star and, Bad Boys For Life. This role has starmaking potential. It takes place two decades after the scandalized romance between a teacher and her student. Moore plays the wife Gracie, and Melton plays the younger husband Joe. Their twin are about to graduate high school, and a movie is going to be made about their life. The Hollywood actress who’ll be playing the wife comes to...
MOVIES
Deadline

Dennis Quaid To Star In Steven Soderbergh’s ‘Full Circle’ HBO Max Limited Series

Dennis Quaid is set as a lead opposite Zazie Beetz, Claire Danes and Timothy Olyphant in the HBO Max limited series Full Circle, from director Steven Soderbergh and writer Ed Solomon. Soderbergh will direct all six episodes of the series and serve as executive producer, with Solomon as writer and executive producer. Casey Silver is also an executive producer. The trio re-teams after working together on the 2021 HBO Max film No Sudden Move. In Full Circle, an investigation into a botched kidnapping uncovers long-held secrets connecting multiple characters and cultures in present-day New York City. Quaid is believed to be playing a...
MOVIES
POPSUGAR

Jennifer Coolidge Is a Kooky Realtor in the Teaser For Netflix's Horror Series "The Watcher"

Real estate can be a nightmare in the upcoming Netflix series "The Watcher." Based on a true story, the show is about a married couple, played by Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale, whose dream home turns into a nightmare. After they move in, they're harassed by a stalker who signs their letters as simply "The Watcher." Jennifer Coolidge also stars in the new limited series as Karen, their realtor, and in the first preview for the series, released Sept. 9, she gives a slightly kooky tour of the house that the couple ends up buying. At the end, she ominously issues a warning to look out for people who might be watching them. Check out the teaser ahead!
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Molly Ringwald
Person
Evan Peters
Person
Margot Robbie
Person
Richard Jenkins
Person
Niecy Nash
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Damien Chazelle
Person
Carl Franklin
Person
Janet Mock
Person
Jeffrey Dahmer
Person
Michael Learned
The Independent

Evan Peters terrifies fans with ‘uncanny’ likeness to Jeffrey Dahmer in Netflix biopic trailer

Evan Peters has left fans predicting they’ll have nightmares watching his portrayal of Jeffrey Dahmer in Netflix’s forthcoming biopic series.The American Horror Story star will play the serial killer in Ryan Murphy’s Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.The series will explore how Dahmer, who is regarded as one of the world’s worst murderers and was convicted of killing 16 boys and young men between 1978 to 1991, was able to evade police capture for so long.On Friday (16 September), the first trailer for Dahmer was released. It shows Evans’s Dahmer bringing men back to his flat, while his...
MOVIES
Popculture

'House of the Dragon' Spoilers: How Lady Alicent Hightower Dies in the Books

Since House of the Dragon starts about 170 years before the events of Game of Thrones, one thing fans can be certain of without spoilers is that pretty much all these characters have died canonically. If you're interested in reading ahead on the full story you can check out George R.R. Martin's book Fire & Blood. Otherwise, read on for spoilers for the book and probably for House of the Dragon as well.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Deadline

Amanda Mackey Dies: Casting Director On ‘The Fugitive’, ‘A League Of Their Own’ & Dozens Of Other Films & TV Shows Was 70

Amanda Mackey, the casting director behind such films as Best Picture Oscar nominee The Fugitive and A League of Their Own and who earned an Emmy nom for The Normal Heart during a nearly four-decade career, has died. She was 70. Her longtime friend and business partner Cathy Sandrich Gelfond told Deadline that Mackey died August 27 in her sleep of myelodysplastic syndrome, a form of blood cancer, at NYU Langone Hospital in Brooklyn. “Amanda was a singular force — fiercely intelligent, impeccably stylish, wildly passionate about ideas, the state of the world and her work,” Sandrich Gelfond told Deadline. “She loved her...
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Film Star#American Horry
wegotthiscovered.com

‘She-Hulk’ just saw a major ‘Daredevil’ foe hop into the MCU, and everybody’s missing it

Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 5. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law continued today with its fifth episode, which at long last finally set up the incoming arrival of Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock on the scene. The latest installment of the Marvel Studios series featured Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters going to a superhero costume designer to get some custom clothing, with the episode ending on the revelation that they’ve also created a new suit for a certain horn-headed vigilante from Hell’s Kitchen.
TV SERIES
People

Beyoncé Sends Fellow Dreamgirl Sheryl Lee Ralph Flowers After Her Emmys Win: 'So Beautiful'

Sheryl Lee Ralph won an Emmy Award for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series on Monday evening Beyoncé is sending her love and congratulations to Sheryl Lee Ralph. Following her historic Emmy win on Monday evening, Ralph, 65, received a touching bouquet of flowers from the "Break My Soul" singer, 41, which the actress documented on Instagram Saturday. In a video, the Abbott Elementary star opens a card attached to a white and yellow flower bouquet, finding a note from Queen Bey herself. "To the original...
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Roddy McDowall From ‘Planet Of The Apes’ Pulled Pranks With Makeup Before His Death At 70

Planet of the Apes was a groundbreaking adventure that stands as a classic film experience to this day. That’s in no small part thanks to the interesting characters played by talented actors, including Roddy McDowall, known as the doubtful Dr. Cornelius. It just so happens he boasts an impressive filmography that demonstrates his skills, with plenty standing out even after the highly successful 1968 film.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ScreenCrush

‘The Woman King’ Review: All Hail Viola Davis

Viola Davis would have made an incredible silent movie star. When she fixes her eyes on someone in close-up, dialogue becomes completely superfluous. She can stare with furious anger or inspect with barely controlled emotion. In The Woman King, she gets to show off a whole arsenal of impressive fighting moves, lashing out at her enemies with swords and knives and a variety of mixed martial arts. But I found myself marveling most at the incredible things she can do with her eyes. They’re her greatest weapons.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Boss Reveals How Alexis Bledel’s Exit Impacted Season 5: ‘We Lost Puzzle Pieces’

An important character will be missing from The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 which premieres Sept. 14 on Hulu. Emmy Award winner Alexis Bledel, 40, exited the series earlier this year, though the new season will address what happens to her character Emily, a former Handmaid who escaped Gilead and made it to Canada. Creator Bruce Miller spoke to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY and revealed how Alexis’s absence affected the overall storyline in the fifth and penultimate season.
TV SERIES
ClutchPoints

House of the Dragon episode 5 ending explained

Last week’s episode of House of the Dragon ended with King Viserys Targaryen ordering Rhaenyra, her daughter and heir-to-be, to wed Laenor Velaryon, son of Corlys and Rhaenys. Doing so has set the wheels in motion for the Dance of the Dragons to unfold in this series. We take a look below at this House of the Dragon episode 5 ending explained to shed more light on what happened.
TV SERIES
Collider

‘Pennywise: The Story of IT’ Documentary Lands UK Distribution Deal

Iconic killer clown and personification of evil Pennywise is the reason for so many childhood fears. From stray balloons floating in the streets to blood in the bathroom sink, you can thank the iconic 1990 miniseries IT for your fear of big honking clown shoes. Based on Stephen King's 1986 novel, the miniseries has haunted viewers for over thirty years now. And a new documentary, Pennywise: The Story of IT, will soon take us on a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of the series, and Deadline reports that UK distribution rights for the film will be picked up by Kaleidoscope Home Entertainment.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy