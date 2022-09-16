Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
Joseph Gordon-Levitt to team up with Eddie Murphy for sequel to a beloved comedy franchise
Today is a big day for fans of the Beverly Hills Cop franchise. Not only is the movie getting a new sequel, but now we’re learning that Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Taylour Paige are joining the cast. The new movie is called Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley and production on...
‘May December’ Helmer Todd Haynes Sets Charles Melton To Star With Natalie Portman, Julianne Moore
EXCLUSIVE: Charles Melton has landed the coveted lead in May December opposite Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore in the next film by director Todd Haynes. Melton is coming off The Sun Is Also A Star and, Bad Boys For Life. This role has starmaking potential. It takes place two decades after the scandalized romance between a teacher and her student. Moore plays the wife Gracie, and Melton plays the younger husband Joe. Their twin are about to graduate high school, and a movie is going to be made about their life. The Hollywood actress who’ll be playing the wife comes to...
Dennis Quaid To Star In Steven Soderbergh’s ‘Full Circle’ HBO Max Limited Series
Dennis Quaid is set as a lead opposite Zazie Beetz, Claire Danes and Timothy Olyphant in the HBO Max limited series Full Circle, from director Steven Soderbergh and writer Ed Solomon. Soderbergh will direct all six episodes of the series and serve as executive producer, with Solomon as writer and executive producer. Casey Silver is also an executive producer. The trio re-teams after working together on the 2021 HBO Max film No Sudden Move. In Full Circle, an investigation into a botched kidnapping uncovers long-held secrets connecting multiple characters and cultures in present-day New York City. Quaid is believed to be playing a...
Jennifer Coolidge Is a Kooky Realtor in the Teaser For Netflix's Horror Series "The Watcher"
Real estate can be a nightmare in the upcoming Netflix series "The Watcher." Based on a true story, the show is about a married couple, played by Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale, whose dream home turns into a nightmare. After they move in, they're harassed by a stalker who signs their letters as simply "The Watcher." Jennifer Coolidge also stars in the new limited series as Karen, their realtor, and in the first preview for the series, released Sept. 9, she gives a slightly kooky tour of the house that the couple ends up buying. At the end, she ominously issues a warning to look out for people who might be watching them. Check out the teaser ahead!
Evan Peters terrifies fans with ‘uncanny’ likeness to Jeffrey Dahmer in Netflix biopic trailer
Evan Peters has left fans predicting they’ll have nightmares watching his portrayal of Jeffrey Dahmer in Netflix’s forthcoming biopic series.The American Horror Story star will play the serial killer in Ryan Murphy’s Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.The series will explore how Dahmer, who is regarded as one of the world’s worst murderers and was convicted of killing 16 boys and young men between 1978 to 1991, was able to evade police capture for so long.On Friday (16 September), the first trailer for Dahmer was released. It shows Evans’s Dahmer bringing men back to his flat, while his...
Brendan Fraser talks 600-pound transformation in 'The Whale': 'I wanted to disappear'
Brendan Fraser says transforming into a 600-pound man in "The Whale" took a major toll on him. Fraser, 53, plays Charlie, a reclusive English teacher nearing the end of his life. About a month into filming, the movie’s director, Darren Aronofsky, said that the actor was "all pedal and no gas."
Popculture
'House of the Dragon' Spoilers: How Lady Alicent Hightower Dies in the Books
Since House of the Dragon starts about 170 years before the events of Game of Thrones, one thing fans can be certain of without spoilers is that pretty much all these characters have died canonically. If you're interested in reading ahead on the full story you can check out George R.R. Martin's book Fire & Blood. Otherwise, read on for spoilers for the book and probably for House of the Dragon as well.
Amanda Mackey Dies: Casting Director On ‘The Fugitive’, ‘A League Of Their Own’ & Dozens Of Other Films & TV Shows Was 70
Amanda Mackey, the casting director behind such films as Best Picture Oscar nominee The Fugitive and A League of Their Own and who earned an Emmy nom for The Normal Heart during a nearly four-decade career, has died. She was 70. Her longtime friend and business partner Cathy Sandrich Gelfond told Deadline that Mackey died August 27 in her sleep of myelodysplastic syndrome, a form of blood cancer, at NYU Langone Hospital in Brooklyn. “Amanda was a singular force — fiercely intelligent, impeccably stylish, wildly passionate about ideas, the state of the world and her work,” Sandrich Gelfond told Deadline. “She loved her...
6 details you might have missed in the latest episode of 'House of the Dragon'
See the best easter eggs, callbacks, and background details in "We Light the Way," which features a dramatic and violent wedding in King's Landing.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘She-Hulk’ just saw a major ‘Daredevil’ foe hop into the MCU, and everybody’s missing it
Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 5. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law continued today with its fifth episode, which at long last finally set up the incoming arrival of Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock on the scene. The latest installment of the Marvel Studios series featured Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters going to a superhero costume designer to get some custom clothing, with the episode ending on the revelation that they’ve also created a new suit for a certain horn-headed vigilante from Hell’s Kitchen.
Beyoncé Sends Fellow Dreamgirl Sheryl Lee Ralph Flowers After Her Emmys Win: 'So Beautiful'
Sheryl Lee Ralph won an Emmy Award for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series on Monday evening Beyoncé is sending her love and congratulations to Sheryl Lee Ralph. Following her historic Emmy win on Monday evening, Ralph, 65, received a touching bouquet of flowers from the "Break My Soul" singer, 41, which the actress documented on Instagram Saturday. In a video, the Abbott Elementary star opens a card attached to a white and yellow flower bouquet, finding a note from Queen Bey herself. "To the original...
Roddy McDowall From ‘Planet Of The Apes’ Pulled Pranks With Makeup Before His Death At 70
Planet of the Apes was a groundbreaking adventure that stands as a classic film experience to this day. That’s in no small part thanks to the interesting characters played by talented actors, including Roddy McDowall, known as the doubtful Dr. Cornelius. It just so happens he boasts an impressive filmography that demonstrates his skills, with plenty standing out even after the highly successful 1968 film.
Michelle Williams Starred In ‘The Greatest Showman’ Because She Needed a Break From Intense Dramas
Michelle Williams went from 'Dawson's Creek' to dark fare like 'Blue Valentine.' To reset, she took on a surprising choice: 'The Greatest Showman.'
‘The Woman King’ Review: All Hail Viola Davis
Viola Davis would have made an incredible silent movie star. When she fixes her eyes on someone in close-up, dialogue becomes completely superfluous. She can stare with furious anger or inspect with barely controlled emotion. In The Woman King, she gets to show off a whole arsenal of impressive fighting moves, lashing out at her enemies with swords and knives and a variety of mixed martial arts. But I found myself marveling most at the incredible things she can do with her eyes. They’re her greatest weapons.
‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Boss Reveals How Alexis Bledel’s Exit Impacted Season 5: ‘We Lost Puzzle Pieces’
An important character will be missing from The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 which premieres Sept. 14 on Hulu. Emmy Award winner Alexis Bledel, 40, exited the series earlier this year, though the new season will address what happens to her character Emily, a former Handmaid who escaped Gilead and made it to Canada. Creator Bruce Miller spoke to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY and revealed how Alexis’s absence affected the overall storyline in the fifth and penultimate season.
Disney+’s ‘She-Hulk’ blatantly lied — and an update on Daredevil’s cameo
After loads of cameos, from Mark Ruffalo to Megan Thee Stallion, fans are still waiting for Daredevil to show up.
Trevor Noah Says Pressure to Mourn Queen Is 'Recolonizing' People in Video
Trevor Noah said people "oppressed by the British Crown" are being "recolonized" by pressure to mourn Queen Elizabeth II and added: "You can't expect people to show respect for something that never respected them." The Daily Show host said some royalists were getting "angry" in a "really ignorant way" with...
House of the Dragon episode 5 ending explained
Last week’s episode of House of the Dragon ended with King Viserys Targaryen ordering Rhaenyra, her daughter and heir-to-be, to wed Laenor Velaryon, son of Corlys and Rhaenys. Doing so has set the wheels in motion for the Dance of the Dragons to unfold in this series. We take a look below at this House of the Dragon episode 5 ending explained to shed more light on what happened.
Essence
WATCH: Zoe Saldaña Shines In Netflix’s New Limited Series ‘From Scratch’
Based on Tembi Locke’s novel of the same name, ‘From Scratch’ follows the romance between lovers from different cultures and the obstacles they face throughout life. Netflix has released the official trailer for its new limited series titled From Scratch, starring Zoe Saldaña. Based on the...
Collider
‘Pennywise: The Story of IT’ Documentary Lands UK Distribution Deal
Iconic killer clown and personification of evil Pennywise is the reason for so many childhood fears. From stray balloons floating in the streets to blood in the bathroom sink, you can thank the iconic 1990 miniseries IT for your fear of big honking clown shoes. Based on Stephen King's 1986 novel, the miniseries has haunted viewers for over thirty years now. And a new documentary, Pennywise: The Story of IT, will soon take us on a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of the series, and Deadline reports that UK distribution rights for the film will be picked up by Kaleidoscope Home Entertainment.
