Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
New cannabis dispensary location opens in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersNew Kensington, PA
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
5 Must-Try Foods if You're Visiting Pennsylvania [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostPennsylvania State
The Best Homemade Pierogis Can Be Found Inside This Small Pennsylvania RestaurantTravel MavenCoraopolis, PA
Related
Yankees’ Harrison Bader has perfect response to Jordan Montgomery drama
Brian Cashman shipping Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals seconds before the 2022 trade deadline expired, weakening a Yankees rotation that needed strengthening, sent shockwaves through the team’s clubhouse and fan base. But don’t tell that to the trade’s return. He’s just here to compete.
Yankees insider leaves two massive names off projected playoff roster
That sound you hear is Aaron Hicks screaming at the sight of Brendan Kuty’s projected Yankees playoff roster. Or maybe he’s still just slumped over in left field, watching the wheels go ’round and ’round. This year’s Yankees are in a much better playoff position now...
MLB insider: Tigers Scott Harris hire ‘shocked’ front offices around baseball
The Detroit Tigers pulled off a surprising hire, naming former Giants general manager Scott Harris their president of baseball operations. Harris is a stellar hire for Chris Ilitch and Co., as the Tigers are in the midst of what can only be described as a disappointing season. Detroit was expected to make a leap this year under A.J. Hinch, as they’re just one season removed from a 77-win campaign, and added talent in the offseason.
Patrick Mahomes blasts ESPN for showing replays of graphic Texas Tech injury
Kansas City Chiefs star and former Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes criticized ESPN for replaying Red Raiders linebacker Bryce Martinez’s graphic injury. The Texas Red Raiders have gone 2-0 to start the season, and they looked to remain undefeated with a victory over the No. 16 North Carolina State Wolfpack.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Report: Pitt QB Nick Patti Did Not Travel to Western Michigan
The Pitt Panthers' backup quarterback didn't travel with the team this weekend.
3 wild achievements still within Aaron Judge’s reach during historic Yankees season
Aaron Judge is making his historic 2022 season with the New York Yankees look so effortless that people are scratching and clawing for ways to discredit it. “Why are pitchers throwing him strikes?!” “How does he continue to see off-speed pitches?!” “OK, well that pitch was garbage! Of course he hit a home run!” Yeah, except … not everyone capitalizes on strikes/pitcher mistakes?
Aaron Hicks’ response to future with Yankees shows he doesn’t get it
Aaron Hicks, statistically, has been one of the worst players in Major League Baseball, and has largely played a role in dragging down the 2022 New York Yankees outside of an above-average 30-game stretch earlier in the year. It all came to a head a little over a week ago...
Slovis available, Narduzzi trusted Yarnell
Starter Kedon Slovis practiced all week, but Pat Narduzzi said he didn’t want to take a chance & started the freshman Yarnell. Also said bottles thrown at the team
RELATED PEOPLE
Report: Pitt DL Dayon Hayes Suffers Season-Ending Injury
A knee injury will sideline Pitt defensive lineman Dayon Hayes for the remainder of the season.
FanSided
284K+
Followers
538K+
Post
141M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0