Pittsburgh, PA

MLB insider: Tigers Scott Harris hire ‘shocked’ front offices around baseball

The Detroit Tigers pulled off a surprising hire, naming former Giants general manager Scott Harris their president of baseball operations. Harris is a stellar hire for Chris Ilitch and Co., as the Tigers are in the midst of what can only be described as a disappointing season. Detroit was expected to make a leap this year under A.J. Hinch, as they’re just one season removed from a 77-win campaign, and added talent in the offseason.
3 wild achievements still within Aaron Judge’s reach during historic Yankees season

Aaron Judge is making his historic 2022 season with the New York Yankees look so effortless that people are scratching and clawing for ways to discredit it. “Why are pitchers throwing him strikes?!” “How does he continue to see off-speed pitches?!” “OK, well that pitch was garbage! Of course he hit a home run!” Yeah, except … not everyone capitalizes on strikes/pitcher mistakes?
