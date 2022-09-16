One of Acadiana’s most wanted fugitives arrested in Vermilion Parish
VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY) — According to the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office (VPSO), one of Acadiana’s most wanted fugitives has been arrested.
The arrest of Gavin Garnica, 20, of Abbeville, was a result of multiple agencies collaborating their efforts on an extensive fugitive search over the past several months.
Garnica faces the following charges from VPSO and the Abbeville Police Department:
- FTA unauthorized use of a motor vehicle (2 counts), simple burglary, intimidating a witness, simple assault
- FTA battery of a dating partner, false imprisonment
- FTA simple escape
- Felony FTA resisting arrest, aggravated flight, reckless operation, vehicular negligent injuring
- Felony FTA PWITD marijuana, possession of a firearm in the presence of CDS
- Felony FTA attempted first-degree murder, illegal use of dangerous instrumentalities, possession of a firearm in a firearm-free zone
- Felony FTA PWITD marijuana
- Possession with the intent to distribute marijuana
- Possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl
- Proceeds from drug offenses
- Possession of a schedule II narcotic
- Taking contraband into a penal facility
Garnica faces the following charges from the Lafayette Police Department:
- Aggravated kidnapping
- Battery of a dating partner
- Carjacking
- Resisting arrest by flight
- Unauthorized entry of business place (2 counts)
- Contempt for possession of firearm in the presence of CDS
- Possession of a stolen firearm
- PWITD marijuana
- Resisting arrest
Garnica faces the following charges in Iberia Parish:
- Felony FTA illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, and assault by drive-by shooting
VPSO Public Information Officer and Violent Crimes Task Force Director Eddie Langlinais stated in a press release , “He is known to be a violent individual with a propensity to put law enforcement and the innocent public at risk.”
Langlinais continued, “Garnica has a past history of escape from custody, aggravated flight from law enforcement, and a complete disregard for the public’s safety, all of which creates a high-risk apprehension for law enforcement and threatens public safety.”
“You can see from the litany of criminal charges, Garnica’s capture was a priority not only for our agency but several surrounding agencies as well,” Langlinais added.
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
