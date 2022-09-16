Read full article on original website
'Deeply distressed': Bay Area shuttle service says it no longer owns buses seen carrying migrants
"We've been getting lots of calls, and I keep telling people we sold them months ago."
California just legalized 'human composting.' Not everyone is happy.
The church says that the process was developed for cows, not humans.
Sherri Papini gets prison time for faking her own kidnapping
"Sherri's years of denial are now undeniably over."
The California county where MAGA took control
REDDING, Calif. — Times are grim in the cowboy far north of California. Wildfires rage. COVID-19 lingers. Drought has stripped most of the snow from Mount Shasta and shrunken Shasta Lake. But other business has consumed the Shasta County Board of Supervisors meetings. “We’ve been duped!” one resident charged...
Judge Overturns Adnan Syed's Murder Conviction, Orders His Release
Syed has served more than 20 years in prison for the 1999 death of his girlfriend. The murder case was examined in the popular podcast “Serial.”
