In Mourning: Ellen DeGeneres Looks Grim In First Public Sighting Since Ex-Girlfriend Anne Heche's Death
Ellen DeGeneres put on a brave face, stepping out with her wife Portia de Rossi weeks after her ex-girlfriend Anne Heche's tragic and unexpected passing.The 64-year-old former talk show host and de Rossi, 49, faced the public for the first time on Wednesday following Heche's fiery crash on August 5 that left her in a coma until her family took her off life support. Radar has learned DeGeneres and her wife ate Italian food at the upscale restaurant Tre Lune, located in their ritzy neighborhood of Montecito, California — but their date looked anything but pleasant. De Rossi put her...
Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi spotted following the death of her ex Anna Heche
Ellen DeGeneres has been photographed for the first time since the tragic death of her ex Anne Heche. On Wednesday, the couple was spotted in Montecito, CA, having lunch with spouse Portia de Rossi. GrosbyGroup Rightfully so, they seemed to be...
Anne Heche Crash Details Reveal Actress Was Stuck In Car During Fiery Blaze
Anne Heche recently died following multiple car collisions, one of which created a house fire.
Anne Heche’s Ex James Tupper Claims Late Actress Left Her Estate to Him, Challenges Her Son Homer for Control
A new wrinkle. Anne Heche‘s ex-boyfriend James Tupper claimed that the late actress left him her estate after she died without a will. The Revenge alum, 57, objected to the court’s decision to put Homer Laffoon in charge of the estate, according to documents obtained by Us Weekly that were filed in Los Angeles on Thursday, September 15.
Tiffany Haddish Breaks Silence on Molestation Allegations: 'I Know People Have a Bunch of Questions'
Tiffany Haddish's lawyer called the accusations "bogus claims" and said the actress "would not be shaken down" Tiffany Haddish is speaking out after being accused of molestation. Last Tuesday, a 22-year-old woman identified as Jane Doe sued Haddish, 42, and comedian Aries Spears, 47, in California's Superior Court for Los Angeles County on behalf of herself and a minor identified as John Doe, her younger brother. In court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Jane alleged that Haddish "groomed" the plaintiffs, leaving them "traumatized for life." The plaintiff claimed that Haddish was a "longtime family friend"...
Comedian Louie Anderson's Sister Claims He Was 'Forced' To Change Dying Wishes On 'Deathbed' In Shocking Court Filing
Comedian Louie Anderson's sister asked a judge to invalidate a late change in the comedian's trust, claiming he was "forced" to make a final swap while not of sound mind, RadarOnline.com has learned.The filing by the late star's sibling, Lisa Anderson, was submitted on Friday, September 2, court records show.She claims the late change directly impacted the distribution of his fortune, arguing that he was a victim of "elder abuse" in his final days. Ahmos Hassan, described as his agent, and Abraham Geisness, described as his manager, are listed as the respondents. Lisa noted that her late sibling suffered from...
Popculture
Scott Disick's New Girlfriend Reportedly Revealed to Be Iconic Singer's Daughter
Scott Disick is reportedly dating Kimberly Stewart, the daughter of singer Rod Stewart. The two have been seen on dates in the Los Angeles area multiple times last week and over the weekend. Disick, 39, reportedly met Stewart, 43, through her brother, Sean Stewart, 41. Disick and Stewart have been...
Rumer Willis Declares Herself 'Happiest Gal In The Land' As Potential Romance With Derek Richard Thomas Continues
Happily in love? Rumer Willis expressed her overwhelming joy with fans via her Instagram Story on Sunday, August 28.Over the last several weeks, Willis has gone from post to post boasting about how blissful life has been, captioning her most recent selfie, "Happiest gal in the land."Willis seemed to be soaking up the sun as she displayed a subtle smile while wearing a strapless white lace top. The House Bunny star let her curly auburn hair loose as she sat back and relaxed during the calm afternoon.SWEET SELF LOVE: RUMER WILLIS PREACHES BEING 'PROUD OF YOURSELF' EVEN IF 'NO ONE...
Naomi Judd’s Autopsy Report Reveals More Tragic Details About Her Death
Tragic details surrounding Naomi Judd's suicide have surfaced via the singer’s autopsy report obtained by Page Six on Friday, August 26. According to the documents from the Nashville medical examiner’s office, the country crooner was found “unresponsive in her home by family” at 10:57 a.m. local time on April 30. She was 76 years old. “She had […]
Richard Simmons seen in last photos before vanishing from public life hiding under a blanket after hospital stay
WEIGHT-loss guru Richard Simmons was pictured hiding under a blanket - almost three years after he mysteriously vanished from the public eye. The fitness enthusiast was snapped arriving at his Los Angeles home on April 20, 2017, following a hospital stay. Simmons, who was wearing a white baseball cap, was...
‘NCIS’ Star David McCallum Opened Up About the Tragic Death of His Son
NCIS star David McCallum has had a lot of success in his life and career but there’s also been sadness and heartbreak. Back in 1989, his adopted son Jason died from an accidental drug overdose. He was 26 years old and was found dead at his home in Los Angeles. Reportedly, the young man had been struggling with drug addiction. McCallum finds himself among many other parents who have to deal with a tragedy like this.
Alec Baldwin Just Got Fired from a Movie Due to the Fatal Shooting on the Set of 'Rust'—He's Lost Several Jobs!
"Alec Baldwin reveals that after the devastating shooting on the set of Rust, which killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, he’s lost several jobs." —Sarah Laudenbach. Baldwin was working on a film by the name of Rust when a horrible tragedy occurred on set in October of 2021: Halyna Hutchins—a gifted cinematographer—was fatally shot by the actor.
William Reynolds dead at 90 with Gunsmoke actor’s cause of death revealed to be pneumonia complications
GUNSMOKE actor William Reynolds has died at 90 from non-Covid pneumonia complications, his son revealed. Reynolds, who shot to fame as Special Agent Tom Colby in the 1960s series The FBI, died on August 24, his son Eric confirmed to Deadline. Reynolds got his start in Hollywood in 1952 after...
Bob Barker Has Lived a Quiet Life Since Leaving ‘The Price Is Right’: Rare Photos After Retirement
In 2007, Bob Barker waved goodbye to The Price Is Right after hosting the hit game show for 35 years. Since announcing his retirement, the Hollywood icon has made only a few rare public appearances over the years. Bob was very candid about his choice to leave the program after...
Newlywed Lindsay Lohan Beaming With Husband Bader Shammas On European Getaway
Lindsay Lohan is showing fans that both happiness and married life looks good on her. The Mean Girls star, 36, shared a joyful image of herself and her new husband, Bader Shammas, in a recent Instagram post. The redheaded was smiling from ear to ear while Shammas wrapped his arm around her. She tagged London, England as her location and wrote, "Home of the queen 🇬🇧 with my 👑."
Anne Heche’s Son Asks to Helm Her Estate After Actress Died Without a Will
Anne Heche died without a will, and the value of her personal estate remains a mystery, a new court filing from her adult son Homer Heche Laffoon reveals. Homer Heche Laffoon, 20, filed a petition in Los Angeles County probate court Wednesday asking to be named administrator of his mom’s affairs. The appointment would give him the authority to collect, inventory, appraise and manage his mom’s assets after her untimely death in the aftermath of a fiery car crash last month. Homer’s filing, which was obtained by Rolling Stone, said the value of his mom’s estate remains “unknown.” He confirmed Heche’s...
Michael Jackson’s Family ‘Dumbfounded’ By Debbie Rowe’s Shocking Confession In New Documentary
Michael Jackson’s family is “dumbfounded” and “bewildered” by his ex-wife’s recent confession that she “participated” in the King of Pop’s drug addiction. Jackson’s ex-wife Debbie Rowe appears in the new documentary, TMZ Investigates: Who Really Killed Michael Jackson, where she details her past work for Hollywood dermatologist Dr. Arnold Klein, who gave Jackson the powerful opioid Demerol in the months leading up to his 2009 death, The New York Post reported.
Naomi Judd's autopsy confirms country singer's cause of death as family releases statement
Naomi Judd's autopsy report released by the Nashville medical examiner’s office confirmed statements that the late country music star's family members had previously made regarding the circumstances of her death at the age of 76 on April 30. Judd died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, an...
PICTURED: Single dad, 42, whose remains were found in drought-stricken Lake Mead - 20 years after he vanished after going for midnight swim
The daughter of the first person to be identified from the freshly-emerged remains in Lake Mead has said her father drowned during a midnight swim there 20 years ago. Five sets of human remains have been found in the Nevada lake, which is at its lowest level in over 80 years due to the drought.
