Late Country Singer Naomi Judd Left Behind a Staggering Net Worth and Legacy After Her Death
Late singer Naomi Judd made a lasting impact on country music before her death by suicide on April 30, 2022, at age 76. The icon was best known for being part of the duo The Judds with her daughter Wynonna Judd. She left behind an incredible net worth after 40 years in the spotlight. Keep scrolling to learn more about her fortune and legacy.
88-Year-Old ‘Partridge Family’ Star Shirley Jones Seen Out And About In Pink Track Suit
Shirley Jones was seen in Los Angeles in a rare sighting. The star, best known for her role as Shirley Partridge in The Partridge Family, is now 88 years old. She still works from time to time, as is apparent in her most recent role in Forgiven This Gun4hire, but she doesn’t often get caught by paparazzi going out in public.
‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg’s Wife Shows Off Their Incredible Illinois Home in New Video
The power couple of Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy certainly stay busy. Wahlberg is the star of the hit TV show Blue Bloods, and McCarthy is a judge on the singing competition series The Masked Singer. But when the couple isn’t hard at work in front of the cameras, they’re at their home in St. Charles, Illinois living their best life.
Willie Nelson’s Wife Annie Opens Up About Her Husband’s Nerve-Wracking Battle With COVID-19
When the Coronavirus spread like wildfire in early 2020, country icon Willie Nelson hunkered down at his ranch in Spicewood, Texas – just 30 miles northwest of Austin. Due to his age and battle with emphysema, Nelson feared the virus could become a death sentence. For several months, the...
Naomi Judd's autopsy confirms country singer's cause of death as family releases statement
Naomi Judd's autopsy report released by the Nashville medical examiner’s office confirmed statements that the late country music star's family members had previously made regarding the circumstances of her death at the age of 76 on April 30. Judd died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, an...
Proud mum Bindi Irwin breaks down in tears as she watches her one-year-old daughter Grace marvel at a photo of her late grandfather Steve
Bindi Irwin got emotional on Wednesday after seeing her one-year-old daughter Grace Warrior marvel at a photo of her late grandfather Steve Irwin. The 24-year-old took her daughter for a stroll around Australia Zoo in Queensland and noticed Grace's excitement upon seeing a mural of her grandparents Terri and Steve 'The Crocodile Hunter' Irwin with a koala.
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Anne Heche's Son Homer Claims Her Ex Is Preventing Him From Communicating With His Half-Brother
Anne Heche's eldest son, Homer Laffoon, is enduring more hardships in the wake of the actress' untimely death. After the mom-of-two passed away in a fiery car crash last month, Homer, 20, went to court to try and gain control of her estate since she didn't have a will. Now, new documents show that he's having trouble talking to his 13-year-old half-brother, Atlas Tupper, because of Heche's ex, James Tupper.
Valerie Bertinelli Selling Rings, Shoes She Wore in 2011 Wedding to Tom Vitale: 'Bad Memories Attached'
Valerie Bertinelli is parting ways with the shoes she wore to wed ex Tom Vitale. The Food Network host — who filed for divorce from Vitale in May after they legally separated in November 2021 — posted a photo of a few items she's handing over to luxury marketplace The RealReal.
Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter Dannielynn Birkhead turns 16
Larry Birkhead is paying tribute to his daughter, Dannielynn, on her 16th birthday. Birkhead shares Dannielynn with the late model and actor Anna Nicole Smith, who died of an accidental overdose in 2007. At the time of her death, Dannielynn was 5 months old. “Sixteen years ago my beautiful baby...
Sylvester Stallone Posts Photo Holding Hands with Estranged Wife amid Divorce: 'Wonderful...'
Sylvester Stallone took a walk down memory lane on Instagram Monday, sharing a throwback photo of himself holding hands with his estranged wife, Jennifer Flavin, a month after she filed for divorce from the actor. In addition to the photo of the pair, Stallone, 76, shared an old family photo...
Anne Heche’s Ex James Tupper Claims Late Actress Left Her Estate to Him, Challenges Her Son Homer for Control
A new wrinkle. Anne Heche‘s ex-boyfriend James Tupper claimed that the late actress left him her estate after she died without a will. The Revenge alum, 57, objected to the court’s decision to put Homer Laffoon in charge of the estate, according to documents obtained by Us Weekly that were filed in Los Angeles on Thursday, September 15.
Brittany Snow splits from husband Tyler Stanaland after rumors he ‘cheated’ with Selling The OC co-star Alex Hall
PITCH Perfect star Brittany Snow has split from her husband, Selling The OC's Tyler Stanaland. It comes following rumors of infidelity, which the now ex-couple has denied. TMZ reported on Wednesday that Brittany and Tyler have called it quits after getting married two years ago. The reason for the split...
Brittany Snow divorcing ‘Selling the OC’ star husband
Actress Brittany Snow is divorcing her her husband, Tyler Stanaland. Snow, 36, announced the split on her Instagram page. The couple started dating in 2019, and got married in 2020 in Malibu. Stanaland is currently on the hit Netflix show Selling the OC, and Snow is known for a number of different projects over the years including Pitch Perfect, The Pacifier, and Pitch Perfect 2.
Ashley Greene and Husband Paul Khoury Welcome First Baby, Daughter Kingsley: 'We Love You'
The Twilight actress, 35, and entrepreneur husband Paul Khoury welcomed their first baby together, daughter Kingsley Rainnn Khoury, on Friday, Sept. 16, Greene announced on Instagram Monday. Greene shared the happy news alongside a photo of baby Kingsley wrapped in a red blanket with only her hands visible. "And just...
Post Malone Gives Update After Suffering Dramatic Fall Onstage
Post Malone is giving an update on his condition after suffering a scary fall during a show on Saturday. During the St. Louis stop of his Twelve Carat tour, the 28-year-old was performing his hit single, “Circles” when he fell in what appeared to be a hole in the middle of the stage.
