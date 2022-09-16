Turlock music, cannabis festival featuring Wiz Khalifa, Queensryche canceled abruptly

A two-day music and cannabis festival filled with high-profile artists scheduled for the Turlock fairgrounds this weekend has been canceled due to “health and safety” concerns.

Organizers of the Dazed on the Green Music Festival & Cannabis Expo announced the abrupt cancellation Thursday night in a Facebook post . Michael O’Leary, who owns the region’s Medallion Wellness cannabis dispensaries and is part of a trio of friends putting on the event, said “circumstances outside of the control” of their group made the cancellation necessary.

The event was slated to bring a slew of well-known performers from across the musical spectrum to the home of the Stanislaus County Fair. Headliners included rap superstar Wiz Khalifa and heavy metal icons Queensryche.

Some 40 other national acts were scheduled to perform across four stages Saturday and Sunday including rock acts Dokken and the Dead Kennedys and rappers Cypress Hill, E-40 and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony.

The 21-and-over event also was to include a cannabis expo, with various vendors and marijuana products for sale, as well as a designated outdoor space for cannabis consumption.

In his written announcement about the cancellation, O’Leary said, “Despite substantial efforts to salvage the events scheduled for this weekend, we have come to the determination that proceeding under the present, unprecedented circumstances would pose a significant risk to the health and safety of all those involved in the events. We cannot, in good conscience, place any person at unreasonable risk.”

He said refunds would be issued to all festival-goers, as well as its sponsors, vendors and artists. Ticketholders should reach out to their place of purchase to be refunded, either online through the Eventbrite or in-person at Medallion Wellness dispensaries .

No further information about the possible rescheduling of the event was given, but O’Leary wrote, “It is our hope and present intention that we will be able to work with the Stanislaus County Fairgrounds Executive Team, local authorities, as well as participating vendors and artists to reschedule the Dazed on the Green Music Festival and Cannabis Expo to a later date.”

O’Leary had planned the event with co-producers Jason Williamson and Modesto musician Mike Allsup.

When contacted by The Modesto Bee, Williamson said the group’s Facebook announcement would be their only comment on the cancellation. While that statement calls it a “postponement,” Williamson said the current event is canceled though there is talk of trying again at a later date.

Stanislaus County Fair CEO Matt Cranford said he recently spoke with organizers and it was determined cancellation was the best course of action. Setup had already begun on the fairgrounds, with stages built and tents erected.

“There were some issues on their end internally. After our conversation it seemed like best course of action to cancel the event,” Cranford said. “What they didn’t want to do was have half an event or a partial event. They were looking out for best interest of the event, concert goers and people coming.”

He said there had been brief discussion of possibly putting on a new event next year at the fairgrounds.

The cancellation was not related to the recent fire at the fairgrounds in one of its buildings. The Wednesday morning blaze damaged a building used as a baby care center and lounge during the fair. But the structure was not part of the festival and the fire had no bearing on the cancellation.

Capacity for the festivities was set at 10,000 and tickets cost from $99-$199. Organizers had intended the festival and expo to become an annual event for Stanislaus County.