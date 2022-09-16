‘Call me they’: SF Marathon nonbinary winner Cal Calamia reflects on their first poetry collection

Tabla virtuoso Zakir Hussain will join renowned Indian playback singer Suresh Wadkar in a concert at the San Jose Center for the Performing Arts on Friday. Hussain and Wadkar will blend their talents in “Sukoon,” a jugalbandi that celebrates their unique blend of their musical styles. “Music is global — it is actually beyond the boundaries of religion or nation,” says Hussain. “Harmony is within us. Only when we allow the outside world to disturb our inner peace, do we feel distanced from each other.”

