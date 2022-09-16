‘Call me they’: SF Marathon nonbinary winner Cal Calamia reflects on their first poetry collection

Read full article on original website
A Santa Cruz author explains why she’s revisiting her ’80s cult experience in her self-published novel
The Greenwoods of San Francisco are falling apart. Sister Wendy is a foul-mouthed addict desperate to score a fix. Joe is a traditional dad and respected doctor who isn’t dealing well since his wife’s death. He’s haunted by the Holocaust and remains disconnected from his faith. And...
Pass the Remote: Directorial debut of ‘The Room’s’ Greg Sestero, plus SF’s South Asian film festival
The East Bay native who costarred in what many happily consider to be one of the worst films ever — 2003’s talk-back-at-the-screen laugh riot “The Room” — aims to pull his variation of a Tommy Wiseau (“The Room’s” enigmatic and hilarious actor, writer and director) by also directing, writing and starring in a film.
All tomorrow’s BART rides: How reimagining transit can build a more equitable Bay Area
AS SOMEONE WHO was raised in the Bay, and who recently finished teaching a graduate course on “Environmental Futures” for the English Department at San José State, I was struck by the recent slate of announcements that California will ban the sale of gas-powered vehicles by 2035, that the state will invest $54 billion in climate change projects over the next five years (including $14.8 billion for transit, rail, and port projects), and that BART celebrated its 50th anniversary on Sunday, Sept. 11th.
State grant program to help fund renovations at SF’s Mission, Chinatown branch libraries
Two San Francisco libraries will receive a total of $13.2 million in state grants to make renovations, city officials announced. The grants are part of the state’s largest investment in public library infrastructure — California State Library Building Forward — according to a city news release. The...
Review: Cal Shakes’ dazzling new ‘Lear,’ set in the ’60s Fillmore District, takes the tragedy to another level
Everyone knows King Lear, the volatile monarch who tries to divide his kingdom among his three daughters and loses it all in the process. But seeing “Lear,” Marcus Gardley’s bold new adaptation of Shakespeare’s monumental tragedy, is enough to make you wonder whether you’ve ever really grasped the full impact of the original play.
Best Bets: AXIS Dance’s new works, a ‘ripple’ at Berkeley Rep and a piano prodigy livestream
The Bay Area is a hub of artistic expression, attracting artists, writers and musicians from around the globe to live, work and create. We highlight some of the offerings here. Anniversary party with a purpose: It’s the big three-oh for San Francisco-based New Century Chamber Orchestra, and music director Daniel...
Delights among the decay: Exploring former Navy bases in Alameda, Vallejo
If you can overlook a little decay, make sure to visit the East Bay’s two large former naval bases. You’ll find gardens of delights at both Mare Island and Alameda Point, which have blossomed in recent years. Among the rusty, rundown buildings, there are restaurants, bars, art galleries,...
Review: SF Opera’s world premiere of John Adams’ ‘Antony and Cleopatra’ is driven by passion
When San Francisco Opera commissioned Berkeley composer John Adams to write an opera for its hundredth season, Adams went to Shakespeare for inspiration and chose one of the fieriest love stories of all time, “Antony and Cleopatra.” Passion and the clash of ancient civilizations — love and war — the stuff of which great opera is made.
Coast Guard drops anchor at Vallejo marina with permanent search and rescue facility
The U.S. Coast Guard has cut the ribbon on its new $14 million search and rescue facility in Vallejo. The 13,200 square-foot facility, unveiled Friday, is located at Vallejo Municipal Marina, about 3.5 miles northwest of the former, temporary location at the California Maritime Academy, according to a statement from the U.S. Coast Guard.
Regional: Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments
The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Thursday evening include:. Unvaccinated workers in schools, health care facilities and other settings with a high risk of COVID transmission will no longer have to test for the virus under updated workplace guidance from the California Department of Public Health.
During Oakland visit, Buttigieg gets up-close look at how federal grant money will be used
U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg recently toured areas of Oakland set to be improved by money the city received from his agency last year. Oakland received $14.5 million for part of the Reconnecting the Town project, which will improve Seventh Street, Broadway and Martin Luther King Jr. Way by, among other things, restoring resident access to the waterfront.
San Jose’s housing shortage is the worst in the U.S.
San Jose’s housing crisis is the worst of any major U.S. city due to its limited supply of homes. That’s according to a recent study from Angi which says the San Jose metro area, which includes San Jose, Sunnyvale and Santa Clara is faring worse than other major metro cities like Washington D.C., San Francisco and Boston in terms of housing supply. The study employed several factors, including listing rates for new housing on the market, amount of residents moving in and out of the metro area and changes in housing prices.
Judge hands win to A’s waterfront stadium supporters, dismisses environment concerns
An Alameda County Superior Court judge has rejected legal challenges to the Oakland A’s quest for a new stadium that had argued that the proposed ballpark at Howard Terminal would cause serious environmental harm to the surrounding port area. The lawsuits, filed in April by the East Oakland Stadium...
Zakir Hussain and Suresh Wadkar to perform Indian classical music in San Jose Friday
Tabla virtuoso Zakir Hussain will join renowned Indian playback singer Suresh Wadkar in a concert at the San Jose Center for the Performing Arts on Friday. Hussain and Wadkar will blend their talents in “Sukoon,” a jugalbandi that celebrates their unique blend of their musical styles. “Music is global — it is actually beyond the boundaries of religion or nation,” says Hussain. “Harmony is within us. Only when we allow the outside world to disturb our inner peace, do we feel distanced from each other.”
Fremont launches web portal so residents can share their opinions on city projects
The city of Fremont has launched a new community communication platform to serve as a hub for residents to interact with city staff and provide feedback on city projects. The digital engagement tool is called MyFremont, and replaces a previous online system, according to Geneva Bosques, Director of Communications and Legislative Affairs for the city.
San Francisco Recovers: City strategy targets street-level drug market to stop overdoses
A group of San Francisco supervisors has released an ambitious strategy to confront the city’s rise in fatal drug overdoses. Labeled “San Francisco Recovers,” the resolution plans to use some of the $100 million the city earned in opioid litigation settlements over the past few years in a three-pronged approach — incentivizing and supporting those with substance-use disorders to seek recovery, ending street-level using and dealing and calling on 21 city departments to analyze their resources and obstacles to progress.
San Francisco begins data mapping project to improve its response to extreme heat events
While extreme temperatures this week sent most people scurrying for cooler climes and cranking up the AC, they provided perfect conditions for researchers working to address health inequities related to San Francisco’s warming urban environment. More than 30 volunteers participated in a community heat mapping project over Labor Day...
Election 2022: Campaign funding rules and how to follow the money in SJ political races
AS SAN JOSE inches closer to picking a new mayor this November, the race between two candidates to replace outgoing Mayor Sam Liccardo is heating up. San Jose Councilmember Matt Mahan and Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez are facing off for the seat. Mahan has secured the endorsement of Liccardo — and the political action committee he formed. Chavez gained the backing of labor unions, some business leaders and all of the San Jose City Council except for Mahan and Liccardo.
Years in the making, SFMTA’s Central Subway project could be open for business this fall
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg stopped by San Francisco on Thursday to celebrate the near-completion of Muni’s decades-long project to extend rail lines from Chinatown to Mission Bay’s Chase Center. Buttigieg was alongside U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, San Francisco Mayor London Breed and city transportation heads at...
Bay Area leaders extend condolences to royal family; public can sign remembrance book
With the death of Queen Elizabeth II reported by British authorities Thursday, San Francisco Mayor London Breed said a condolence book is being made available at City Hall for people who want to write messages in her memory. Elizabeth, who died at the age of 96, became queen in 1952...
Bay City News Service journalists work around the clock to report on breaking news, traffic, weather, disasters, public events, crime, courts, government decisions, newsmakers and the local issues that matter to the San Francisco Bay Area’s nearly 8 million residents. The company is independent and locally-owned, supported by subscribers.http://www.baycitynews.com/
