CHICAGO (CBS) -- Shattered glass everywhere.Car after car with the windows smashed out in West Ridge. CBS 2's Shardaa Gray unveils surveillance video that caught the vandals in the act. Left speechless, Lisa Garcia finds her front passenger window busted out."I just moved here because my husband just passed away," Garcia said.Chicago police said between 5:00 and 9:00 Monday morning, multiple cars parked along Kedzie Avenue between Touhy Avenue and Pratt Boulevard were broken into, specifically on the passenger side window. Drivers are now left to find shattered glass inside their car. "I thought it was only me, and...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 15 HOURS AGO