ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

FCC Grants Lynk First-Ever License for Commercial Satellite-Direct-to-Standard-Mobile-Phone Service

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

FALLS CHURCH, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 16, 2022--

Lynk Global, Inc. (Lynk), the world’s leading satellite-direct-to-standard-phone telecoms company, today expressed its appreciation to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) for granting Lynk the world’s first-ever commercial license for a satellite-direct-to-standard-mobile-phone service. This FCC license enables Lynk to launch commercial services for its global constellation of satellites later this year, paving the way for universal mobile connectivity.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220916005512/en/

Margo Deckard, COO and co-founder of Lynk, said, “The FCC is the gold standard of telecommunication regulators. They have deep technical knowledge and conducted a rigorous review process, which validates that Lynk’s first-of-its-kind satellite-direct-to-standard-mobile-phone service is ready to be deployed globally.” Deckard added, “We applaud the FCC and its staff for using their smallsat rules to accelerate innovation in space. We are honored to receive the very first commercial license for the world’s first true satellite-direct-to-standard-mobile-phone service from such a credible and respected regulator.”

Lynk launched Lynk Tower 1, the first satellite covered by the FCC license, on April 1. Lynk is scheduled to launch three more satellites — also known as Lynk Towers 2, 3 and 4 and Lynk’s 7 th, 8 th, and 9 th cell-towers-in-space — later this year as the company advances toward deploying its global service. Lynk has signed contracts with 15 mobile network operators (MNOs) in 36 countries representing over 240M mobile subscribers, and is actively testing in 10 countries.

Today, only 10% of the world’s surface is covered by terrestrial mobile connectivity. This means that 90% of the planet is in “coverage black spots,” otherwise known as “0G”. 0G is a problem for four billion people. Over three billion people per year with a mobile phone experience extended periods of disconnectivity. Another billion people per year will buy their first phone when there is affordable mobile coverage where they live and work.

This FCC license will also allow Lynk to provide emergency communication services to help people recover from disasters and will save lives. Earlier this year, the volcanic eruption in Tonga demonstrated, as have so many other events, the need for a global “instant backup” system to ensure mobile connectivity, no matter what. Lynk’s satellite cell towers are not affected by tsunamis, hurricanes, earthquakes, fires, blizzards, tornados, or other effects that can damage ground-based cell towers.

Steve Case, Chairman of Revolution (Revolution’s Rise of the Rest Seed Fund is an investor in Lynk) and Co-Founder of America Online (AOL) stated, “Having co-founded America Online, I understand and support Lynk’s mission to connect everyone on Earth via its satellite-direct-to-cell-phone service. With the FCC approval of the world’s first commercial satellite-direct-to-phone license, Lynk is one major step closer to achieving its goals. Revolution’s Rise of the Rest Seed Fund is proud to back a business that recognizes the value in connecting the 8 billion people on this planet—from both a business and global safety perspective.”

“Technologies such as Lynk’s satellite-direct-to-standard-mobile-phone service are an important part of the evolving mobile ecosystem and will be essential in enabling coverage in underserved geographies,” said Alex Sinclair, Chief Technology Officer, GSMA. “Working in close collaboration with mobile network operators, Lynk’s satellite services will support the goal of ubiquitous connectivity for the benefit of society and business worldwide.”

“Mongolia’s telecommunication sector faces a unique challenge as the country is one of the most sparsely populated in the world. From mountain ranges to steppe prairies, from the Gobi Desert to northern taigas, thousands of nomads live in the Mongolian countryside, and they all require constant and reliable connectivity to the world. Thus far, we have increased our mobile and 4G LTE network coverage to over 80% of the population, which makes Unitel Group the leading telecommunications service provider in Mongolia,” says Bat-Erdene.G, CTO of Unitel Group. “The FCC approval of Lynk’s commercial system marks an important step to enable Unitel Group to expand our efforts in providing the best connectivity to our customers no matter where they are in Mongolia,” he continues.

About Lynk

In 2022, Lynk received the first-ever license from the FCC to provide the world’s first commercial satellite direct-to-mobile-phone service, enabling affordable, reliable mobile phone connectivity. From the beginning, Lynk will enable two-way emergency messaging, emergency cell broadcast services, and regular SMS messaging on every phone across the globe. Founded in 2017 by veteran space and telecoms leaders, the Lynk team invented, patented, and proved that a satellite could serve as a “cell tower in space” and connect directly to a standard mobile phone on Earth – a technological feat verified by independent third parties. Today, Lynk is the only company in the world to have successfully sent text messages to and from space via unmodified mobile devices. By partnering with Lynk via a simple roaming agreement, a mobile network operator opens the door to untapped markets, gives subscribers peace of mind with ubiquitous connectivity, and provides a pathway to economic prosperity for billions of the world’s citizens. For more information, visit www.lynk.world or follow @lynktheworld.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220916005512/en/

CONTACT: Tony DeTora

tdetora@lynk.world

+1 (703) 203-8597

KEYWORD: VIRGINIA UNITED STATES MONGOLIA NORTH AMERICA ASIA PACIFIC

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SATELLITE TECHNOLOGY TELECOMMUNICATIONS MOBILE/WIRELESS NETWORKS INTERNET HARDWARE

SOURCE: Lynk Global, Inc.

PUB: 09/16/2022 02:31 PM/DISC: 09/16/2022 02:32 PM

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Oklo Submits Licensing Project Plan to Prepare for Efficient and Effective License Application Reviews

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- Oklo Inc. has submitted a Licensing Project Plan (LPP) to the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) to support its preparations for submitting additional license applications. The LPP outlines Oklo’s proposed engagement to support future licensing activities. The LPP presents pre-licensing interactions that will help the NRC and Oklo achieve an efficient and effective review process, including items necessary for advanced fission designs. An efficient and effective license application review schedule with the NRC will help unlock the commercialization of American innovation in advanced fission technologies to accelerate America’s ability to deploy clean energy technologies while ensuring energy safety and security. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005595/en/ Oklo Inc. (Image: Gensler)
INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

Maxar Awarded G-EGD Contract Renewal to Provide Mission-Ready Satellite Imagery for U.S. Government

WESTMINSTER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR), provider of comprehensive space solutions and secure, precise, geospatial intelligence, today announced it has been awarded an Option Year 3 contract renewal by the U.S. National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) for the Global Enhanced GEOINT Delivery (G-EGD) program. The contract, which began September 1, 2022, is valued at $44 million. This is the third of three option years for the contract, which has a total value of up to $176M. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005468/en/ Damaged Bridge and Road on Approach Towards Kyiv | Ivankiv, Ukraine | February 27, 2022 | WorldView-3 Satellite Image
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Momentus Completes Vibration Testing of Vigoride Orbital Service Vehicle

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTS) (“Momentus” or the “Company”), a U.S. commercial space company that plans to offer transportation and other in-space infrastructure services, today announced that it has completed vibration testing of its Vigoride Orbital Service Vehicle scheduled to launch on the SpaceX Transporter-6 mission in December 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005840/en/ The Momentus team supports vibration testing of the Vigoride Orbital Service Vehicle. (Photo: Momentus)
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Associated Press

Outpost Signs Agreement with NASA to Utilize Revolutionary Heat Shield Technology That Will Enable the Company's Unique Platform to Return Satellites and Cargo from Space

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- Outpost Technologies Corporation (“Outpost”), the first space company to develop a platform for returning satellites to Earth, today announced that it has signed a Reimbursable Space Act Agreement (SAA) with NASA Langley Research Center for the use and development of their flight-tested Hypersonic Inflatable Aerodynamic Decelerator (HIAD) to provide industry-leading payload Earth return capabilities from orbit. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005504/en/ Credit: NASA
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
The Associated Press

Battery Ventures Forms ifp-labs to Expand Advanced Laboratory Testing and Diagnostic Services Across Europe

BERLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- ifp-labs, a laboratory group providing analytical testing services for food, feed, water and pharmaceuticals created by global, technology-focused investment firm Battery Ventures, today announced its launch. With its headquarters in Berlin, ifp-labs will expand advanced laboratory testing and technical support for customers across Europe. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005094/en/ ifp-labs brings together the expertise and testing capacity of two separate companies: ifp Institut für Produktqualität GmbH, based in Berlin, and Microsearch Laboratories Ltd., based in the United Kingdom. The group serves more than 1,500 customers and has more than 600 employees, making ifp-labs one of the largest laboratory testing providers in Europe.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Cellistic and Celyad Oncology Announce GMP Cell Therapy Manufacturing Operations Transaction

Cellistic, the cell therapy development and manufacturing business of Ncardia BV, and Celyad Oncology (Euronext & Nasdaq: CYAD), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer, announced today a transaction whereby Cellistic will acquire Celyad Oncology’s Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) grade cell therapy manufacturing capability, including the existing facility and all related personnel (the “Manufacturing Business Unit”). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005651/en/ Under the terms of an asset purchase agreement between Celyad Oncology and Cellistic, Cellistic agreed to acquire Celyad Oncology’s...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Associated Press

Educational Institutions Driving Rapid Adoption of Aruba Wi-Fi 6E for 21st Century Digital Classrooms and Smart Facilities

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company (NYSE: HPE), today announced that a significant, rapidly growing number of educational institutions – in both K-12 and higher education – are upgrading their network infrastructures with Wi-Fi 6E to enable the next generation of digital classrooms and campuses. The increased capacity, higher performance, and greater support for client and IoT device density made possible with Wi-Fi 6E, combined with specific innovations in Aruba’s access points (APs), are allowing these institutions to deliver extraordinary campus and classroom experiences for their students, faculty, staff, and visitors. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005544/en/ The increased capacity, higher performance, and greater support for client and IoT device density made possible with Wi-Fi 6E, combined with specific innovations in Aruba’s access points (APs), are allowing these institutions to deliver extraordinary campus and classroom experiences for their students, faculty, staff, and visitors. (Source: Doane University)
EDUCATION
The Associated Press

ExaGrid Achieves Certified Net Promoter Score (NPS) of +81

MARLBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- ExaGrid®, the industry’s only Tiered Backup Storage solution, today announced that the company achieved a +81 Net Promoter score (NPS). NPS measures the loyalty of customers to a company. NPS scores are measured with a single-question survey and reported with a number from the range -100 to +100. NPS is often held up as the gold standard customer experience metric. The score is a measure of whether current customers would recommend ExaGrid to a friend or colleague. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005056/en/ This +81 score truly reflects ExaGrid’s commitment and knowledge of backup storage. (Graphic: Business Wire)
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Technology#Mobile Internet#Lynk Global Inc#Coo
The Associated Press

Utility Leaders to Discuss Technology Resilience at Xylem Reach Conference

RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- Drought, aging infrastructure and climate resiliency threaten communities across the U.S. and around the world. Utility leaders are on the frontline of these challenges, ensuring safe delivery of water, gas and electric service to their customers. These challenges, and how technology can address them, will be a key focus of this year’s annual Xylem Reach SM Conference. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005406/en/ The Xylem Reach experience will offer customer success stories with tangible results along with panel discussions and sessions led by Xylem experts in Washington, D.C. from October 9-12. (Photo: Business Wire)
WASHINGTON, DC
The Associated Press

Nexign Launches a New Revenue Management Solution to Empower Potential and Accelerate Monetization for CSPs

SAINT-PETERSBURG, Russia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- Nexign, a leading provider of BSS and digitalization solutions, launches a new cloud-native solution offering communications service providers (CSPs) unlimited flexibility to capitalize on emerging monetization models and services beyond connectivity. Nexign Revenue Management provides a single convergent platform to help operators consolidate diverse revenue streams and manage the entire revenue generation process across all business verticals. The solution helps optimize business processes and reduce TCO while driving revenue growth and enhancing customer billing experience. It also ensures operational flexibility not limited by vendor or technology and supports 5G monetization. This press release features multimedia....
SOFTWARE
The Associated Press

Television Industry Debuts at the Top of the Index, While LG Scores ‘Best in Class’ Among Appliances, ACSI Data Show

ANN ARBOR, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- Customer satisfaction with personal computers – including desktops, laptops, and tablets – is stable at 79 (out of 100), according to the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI ® ) Household Appliance and Electronics Study 2021-2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005183/en/ Customer satisfaction with personal computers – including desktops, laptops, and tablets – is stable at 79 (out of 100), according to the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI®) Household Appliance and Electronics Study 2021-2022. Among the other manufacturing/durables industries, televisions debut with a high score of 80, while household appliances tick up 1% to tie with PCs at 79. (Graphic: Business Wire)
ELECTRONICS
The Associated Press

Cosette Pharmaceuticals Announces the Approval and Launch of First Generic Versions of TAZORAC® (tazarotene) gel, 0.05% and 0.1%, with 180 days Competitive Generic Therapy (CGT) exclusivity

BRIDGEWATER, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- Cosette Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Cosette”) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDA) for the first generic versions of TAZORAC® (tazarotene) gel, 0.05% and 0.1%, with 180 days Competitive Generic Therapy (CGT) exclusivity. Cosette has already commenced commercial shipments, triggering the 180 days exclusivity. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005512/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Telecommunication
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
FCC
The Associated Press

Energous and Flagship Announce Second Commercial Deployment of Wireless Power Networks with Major Fashion Brand

SAN JOSE, Calif. & SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- Energous Corporation (Nasdaq: WATT) – a leading developer of RF-based charging for wireless power networks – and Flagship – a retail technology company that gives physical stores the ability to track their products in real time while unlocking detailed customer browsing insights – today announced their second retail store deployment of Wiliot Internet of Things (IoT) Pixel smart tags. Energous and Flagship’s latest deployment is with Academy Brand, which specializes in timeless, classic clothing for men, women and kids across Australia. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005349/en/ 1W WattUp PowerBridge from Energous (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Unity Releases New Report Highlighting Massive Global Demand for Multiplayer Gaming And New Insights on Player Preferences

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- Unity (NYSE: U), the world’s leading platform for creating and operating real-time 3D (RT3D) content, today released the Unity 2022 Multiplayer Report, to help developers better understand both player demand and preferences for multiplayer games. This report shows that more than half of the global population (52%) now play games and a majority of those gamers (77%) play multiplayer games. Additionally, it also reveals the importance of social factors in both influencing purchase decisions and fueling engagement in games. To give studios of all sizes immediate access to foundational building tools that will help accelerate multiplayer development and deliver the best connected gaming experiences, today Unity launched new self-serve features for Game Server Hosting and Matchmaker. These additions bolster an already robust portfolio of multiplayer solutions offered through Unity Gaming Services (UGS). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005494/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
VIDEO GAMES
The Associated Press

New Diversity and Inclusion Resources to Assist With Bio-economy Talent Shortage

OTTAWA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- Today, BioTalent Canada launched the Building Workplace Resiliency resources for their new I.D.E.A.L. Biosciences Employer recognition program. In addition to providing guidance to employers looking to submit applications for the program this fall, these resources are designed to help with recruiting and retaining talent while keeping IDEAL (Inclusivity, Diversity, Equity, and Accessibility Leadership) principles top of mind. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005389/en/ New Diversity and Inclusion resources to assist with bio-economy talent shortage (Photo: Business Wire)
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

Librestream’s Microsoft Dynamics 365 Integration Bolsters Enterprise-Grade Workforce Transformation

RALEIGH, N.C. & WINNIPEG, Manitoba--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- Librestream, the #1-rated workforce transformation technology platform for the industrial workforce, announced today its Onsight integration with Microsoft Dynamics 365. As part of the company’s ongoing partnership with Microsoft, the company is providing an unparalleled level of interoperability to industrial customers leveraging Microsoft Dynamics 365 as the hub for their digital transformation processes. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005444/en/ Onsight integration with Microsoft Dynamics 365 (Photo: Business Wire)
TECHNOLOGY
The Associated Press

Allison Expands eGen Power® Family of Electric Axles to Provide Additional Offering for European and Asia Pacific Markets

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- Allison Transmission, a leading designer and manufacturer of conventional, electric hybrid and fully electric vehicle propulsion solutions, announced the new eGen Power ® 130S, the latest product to be introduced to the company’s eGen Power family of fully electric axles, this week at IAA Transportation in Hanover, Germany. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005537/en/ The new Allison eGen Power® 130S, the latest product to be introduced to the company’s eGen Power family of fully electric axles, was designed specifically to support the heavier 13-ton gross axle weight rating, which is often required by commercial vehicles in Europe and Asia Pacific markets. The 130S joins the eGen Power line-up of e-Axles, which includes the 100D, introduced in 2020, as well as the 130D and 100S introduced in 2021. (Photo: Business Wire)
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

Lomiko Announces Second Round of Analytical Results From the Infill and Extension Exploration Drill Program at La Loutre Graphite Property, Drilling 11.64% Cg Over 42.0m at Southern End of EV Zone

MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- Lomiko Metals Inc. (TSX.V: LMR) (“Lomiko Metals” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the second round of analytical results from the infill and extension exploration drill program at its wholly-owned La Loutre Graphite property, located approximately 180 kilometres northwest of Montréal in the Laurentian region of Québec. The La Loutre graphite project site is located within the Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg (KZA) First Nations territory. The drilling was supervised by Québec-based, independent geological consultant Breakaway Exploration Management Inc. and was operated under ECOLOGO requirements and compliance protocols, as Lomiko is ECOLOGO certified. Please see the press release issued on March 22, 2022 for more details about Lomiko’s ECOLOGO certification. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005428/en/ Figure 1: EV Zone Drill Hole Locations (Graphic: Business Wire)
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

Comcast Successfully Tests Final Component Needed to Deliver 10G-Powered Multi-Gigabit Symmetrical Speeds to Entire Network

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- Comcast today announced a successful test of the final technical component necessary to deliver multi-gigabit symmetrical speeds – powered by 10G and DOCSIS 4.0 – throughout its entire network. With this test completed, Comcast will launch live trials later this year, and will begin delivering 10G-powered multi-gig symmetrical services to customers before the end of 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220918005057/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
TECHNOLOGY
The Associated Press

Ransomware attacks have nearly doubled since 2020, according to GetApp

STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- U.S. businesses are at high risk for data security threats from increasingly effective phishing attempts and the lack of procedures to restrict data access, according to GetApp’s 4th Annual Data Security Report. Newer companies are especially vulnerable to security threats. However, the report also identifies encouraging trends in regards to security budgets and training frequency. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005348/en/ According to GetApp’s 4th Annual Data Security Report, phishing emails are on the rise, and so are the number of employees clicking the links. (Photo: Business Wire)
TECHNOLOGY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
525K+
Post
527M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy