Read full article on original website
Related
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo drops plans to install biofilter near Graphic Packaging facility
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The city of Kalamazoo dropped its plans to help fix toxic sewer gas around a Graphic Packaging facility in Kalamazoo's northside, Public Services Director James Baker said. Bids to install a biofilter to lessen the odorous gas were millions more than budgeted for, forcing the city...
WWMTCw
Michigan State Police investigate Sturgis break-in
STURGIS, Mich. — Michigan State Police are investigating a break-in that happened at Heartland Storage in Sturgis. The break-in happened between Monday and Tuesday, according to the investigation. Between 9:30 p.m. and 12 p.m. a suspect cut a hole in the fencing along the north end of the venue...
WWMTCw
Over 20 citations issued for swimming on red flag days in South Haven
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — People could face fines of $1,000 in South Haven for swimming under red flag conditions, according to South Haven police. Within a four-month period in summer 2022, officers issued a total of 31 citations, 27 for swimming when a red flag is waving indicating dangerous water, Chief Natalie Thompson said.
WWMTCw
Hispanic Heritage Month kicks off in Kalamazoo: Here's where you can go
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — National Hispanic Heritage Month is kicking off in West Michigan. Several organizations are hosting events celebrating the contributions Latinos have had in the Kalamazoo area. Hispanic American Council in Kalamazoo: El Concilio hosts first-ever Kalamazoo Latin-x Festival. Hispanic Heritage Month in Kalamazoo:. Hispanic Heritage Fiesta on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo man arrested after throwing Molotov cocktail at KDPS cruiser
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 30-year-old man from Kalamazoo was seen throwing a Molotov cocktail at an unoccupied Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety cruiser Saturday near East Walnut Street, according to police. The suspect then fled on foot, according to witnesses who reported the suspect. Once officers arrived on scene,...
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo coffee shop donates funds to anti-abortion center, causes social media stir
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Outrage is foaming up on social media over a Kalamazoo coffee shop's pledge to give a portion of its Friday and Saturday proceeds to a local Christian group opposing abortion. The Five Lakes Coffee shop on West Main Street will donate 20 percent of sales from...
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo woman dead after fatal crash
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 25-year-old women died after crashing into a tree and light pole Saturday, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. The crash happened around 1 p.m. on North Westnedge Avenue near Frank Street. The woman was found unconscious behind the steering wheel, according to police.
WWMTCw
Grand Rapids residents turn in nearly 300 firearms in gun buyback program
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids residents turned in twice as many firearms at Saturday's gun buyback event than what was turned in during the city's first two events combined, according to city officials. The city police department teamed up with Safe Alliances for Everyone, also known as SAFE...
RELATED PEOPLE
WWMTCw
WMU Broncos to face off against No. 23 Pitt for home opener
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Western Michigan University Broncos are expected to welcome the No. 23 team in the country to Waldo Stadium for their home opener. The Pittsburgh Panthers will be in Kalamazoo for the Broncos' third game of the season, kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. This will...
WWMTCw
Michigan Farm Bureau endorses Tudor Dixon for governor
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan's republican candidate for governor, Tudor Dixon, earned an endorsement Monday from the Michigan Farm Bureau's political action committee. Dixon's positions on state regulation, energy, and education are farmer-friendly, according to the committee. Dixon promised to support Michigan farmers at a rally in Kent County...
WWMTCw
Hit-and-run driver trapped inside vehicle after rollover crash, deputies say
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A hit-and-run crash happened Friday near Lake Michigan Drive and 24th Avenue in Tallmadge Township, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. A driver of a white Honda Pilot hit a Ford Focus after attempting to make a U-turn in the middle of Lake Michigan Drive, according to deputies.
WWMTCw
Allegan County deputy will not face charges in shooting that killed man
ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — An Allegan County deputy who shot and killed a man during a traffic stop will not be criminally charged, according to the Allegan County Prosecutor's Office. The deputy pulled over Joseph Nagle, 22, of Comstock Park, on June 16, for suspicion of drunk driving, deputies...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WWMTCw
Michigan railroad officials push for safety as U.S. strike averted
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Railroad works across the nation have their fingers crossed that a tentative deal made with President Joe Biden's administration is secured. This comes after a freight-rail strike threatened to shut down service on commuter rail services across the country. This included train services in the nation's capital.
WWMTCw
Over 200 runners gather for 5K run to raise awareness for Veteran suicide prevention
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — More than 200 runners and walkers gathered for the 10th Annual Alive and Running VA Battle Creek event Saturday. The VA 5K run/walk took place at the Battle Creek VA Medical Center. Those who couldn't participate in person virtually attended. The event was set to...
Comments / 0