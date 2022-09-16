ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Michigan State Police investigate Sturgis break-in

STURGIS, Mich. — Michigan State Police are investigating a break-in that happened at Heartland Storage in Sturgis. The break-in happened between Monday and Tuesday, according to the investigation. Between 9:30 p.m. and 12 p.m. a suspect cut a hole in the fencing along the north end of the venue...
STURGIS, MI
Over 20 citations issued for swimming on red flag days in South Haven

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — People could face fines of $1,000 in South Haven for swimming under red flag conditions, according to South Haven police. Within a four-month period in summer 2022, officers issued a total of 31 citations, 27 for swimming when a red flag is waving indicating dangerous water, Chief Natalie Thompson said.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
Hispanic Heritage Month kicks off in Kalamazoo: Here's where you can go

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — National Hispanic Heritage Month is kicking off in West Michigan. Several organizations are hosting events celebrating the contributions Latinos have had in the Kalamazoo area. Hispanic American Council in Kalamazoo: El Concilio hosts first-ever Kalamazoo Latin-x Festival. Hispanic Heritage Month in Kalamazoo:. Hispanic Heritage Fiesta on...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Kalamazoo man arrested after throwing Molotov cocktail at KDPS cruiser

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 30-year-old man from Kalamazoo was seen throwing a Molotov cocktail at an unoccupied Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety cruiser Saturday near East Walnut Street, according to police. The suspect then fled on foot, according to witnesses who reported the suspect. Once officers arrived on scene,...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Kalamazoo woman dead after fatal crash

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 25-year-old women died after crashing into a tree and light pole Saturday, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. The crash happened around 1 p.m. on North Westnedge Avenue near Frank Street. The woman was found unconscious behind the steering wheel, according to police.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WMU Broncos to face off against No. 23 Pitt for home opener

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Western Michigan University Broncos are expected to welcome the No. 23 team in the country to Waldo Stadium for their home opener. The Pittsburgh Panthers will be in Kalamazoo for the Broncos' third game of the season, kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. This will...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Michigan Farm Bureau endorses Tudor Dixon for governor

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan's republican candidate for governor, Tudor Dixon, earned an endorsement Monday from the Michigan Farm Bureau's political action committee. Dixon's positions on state regulation, energy, and education are farmer-friendly, according to the committee. Dixon promised to support Michigan farmers at a rally in Kent County...
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan railroad officials push for safety as U.S. strike averted

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Railroad works across the nation have their fingers crossed that a tentative deal made with President Joe Biden's administration is secured. This comes after a freight-rail strike threatened to shut down service on commuter rail services across the country. This included train services in the nation's capital.
MICHIGAN STATE

