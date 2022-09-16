ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunlap, IL

Central Illinois Proud

Peoria teachers union votes to ratify contract with District 150

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — In a 529 to 8 vote, The Peoria Federation of Teachers Local 780 officially ratified their contract with Peoria Public Schools. The PFT held a meeting at Richwoods High School on Sunday to vote on ratifying a new contract with District 150. The meeting lasted just over 30 minutes.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Central Illinois Proud

The Place for Children with Autism | Grand Opening | Good Day Central Illinois

The Place for Children with Autism is celebrating its grand opening in Bloomington, IL. The ceremony will be led by the Bloomington mayor, Mboka Mwilambwe, as he welcomes the center to the community. Join the ribbon-cutting ceremony for pizza and fun. The ceremony will take place in Bloomington at their office on 301 S. Prospect Road in Suite 2.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Applications open for Peoria’s energy assistance funds

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria kicked off its application period Monday for the new Utility Assistance Program, dedicating $300,000 citywide to help Peorians pay their energy bills. The program is dedicated to help provide financial relief to low-income renters and homeowners impacted by energy rate increases. The program funding,...
PEORIA, IL
State
Illinois State
Dunlap, IL
Education
City
Washington, IL
Local
Illinois Education
State
Washington State
City
Dunlap, IL
25newsnow.com

25newsnow.com

Time capsule at Hale Memorial Church to be opened Sept. 20

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A time capsule located in the cornerstone of Hale Memorial Church is set to be opened Tuesday. The KDB Group says the capsule was found during demolition - put in place by Bishop Ninde and other dignitaries on September 20, 1900. The capsule is believed...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Fuel averages decline around Peoria, nationwide

(25 News Now) - Gas price averages have fallen around Peoria - by 3.8 cents per gallon in the last week - averaging $3.76 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy’s 148 station survey. This makes the price of gas in the River City 18.5 cents per gallon lower than...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Storms fell trees, power lines in Central Illinois Counties

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Heavy Sunday night storms left a trail of debris in their wake blocking several roads with trees and debris. Those on the West, East and South sides of Peoria might not have noticed any damage at all. Most of the damage was in the central neighborhoods of Peoria, near Sheridan and University Streets.
PEORIA, IL
Herald & Review

Medal of Honor marks Bloomington veteran's grave 112 years after his death

BLOOMINGTON — Over 100 years after he died, Joseph A. Kimball is remembered and recognized as he was in life: a hero of the Civil War. Dozens of veterans and family members gathered Saturday morning at Evergreen Cemetery, where Kimball is buried, to welcome a new Congressional Medal of Honor marker on his grave.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Labor troubles hit pumpkin country

The owner of a large farming operation in central Illinois is concerned with a shortage of labor combined with growing costs to hire people. John Ackerman, owner of Ackerman Family Farms in Morton, Illinois, reports farmers across central Illinois are already feeling the pinch. This year, at his large pumpkin...
MORTON, IL
1470 WMBD

Ameren: Over 4,000 customers in the Peoria area without power

PEORIA, Ill. — According to the Ameren Illinois Outage Map, nearly 4,000 customers in Peoria County were in the dark early Monday morning following storms that rolled through Central Illinois on Sunday night. As of 4:30 a.m. Monday, just over 40 Ameren customers were without power in Tazewell County....
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
1470 WMBD

Peoria music teacher continues to plead about ‘assaults’ by young students

PEORIA, Ill. — A music teacher from one Peoria elementary school continues to make complaints about safety at her school, hoping to raise awareness. Caitlin Hale of Maude A. Sanders Primary School spoke before the Peoria Schools Board of Education on Monday, insisting there are not enough adult administrators and staff at her school to handle the number of high needs children there.
PEORIA, IL
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com

Saturday Night @ Agatucci’s Restaurant

And there’s the owners, Tony and Danny Agatucci, two of the nicest guys in the world! Always a pleasure to see them and catch up on things. They told me business has been good in here and that’s always great to hear!. Usually I sit at the bar,...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Severe weather possible in Peoria Sunday evening

PEORIA, Ill. – The weekend is not going to end on a positive note weather-wise. 25 News First Alert Chief Meteorologist Chuck Collins says despite the storms of this morning, more severe storms will be on the way starting early this evening. “The best chance for severe storms is...
PEORIA, IL

