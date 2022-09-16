Read full article on original website
Peoria teachers union votes to ratify contract with District 150
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — In a 529 to 8 vote, The Peoria Federation of Teachers Local 780 officially ratified their contract with Peoria Public Schools. The PFT held a meeting at Richwoods High School on Sunday to vote on ratifying a new contract with District 150. The meeting lasted just over 30 minutes.
Peoria teachers’ union holds near-unanimous vote to approve contract
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria’s teachers’ union has agreed to ratify the new deal struck with District 150. Sunday afternoon, members of Peoria Federation of Teachers Local 780 gathered at Richwoods High School for the proceedings. 99% of the 537 present voted to approve the deal. President...
The Place for Children with Autism | Grand Opening | Good Day Central Illinois
The Place for Children with Autism is celebrating its grand opening in Bloomington, IL. The ceremony will be led by the Bloomington mayor, Mboka Mwilambwe, as he welcomes the center to the community. Join the ribbon-cutting ceremony for pizza and fun. The ceremony will take place in Bloomington at their office on 301 S. Prospect Road in Suite 2.
Applications open for Peoria’s energy assistance funds
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria kicked off its application period Monday for the new Utility Assistance Program, dedicating $300,000 citywide to help Peorians pay their energy bills. The program is dedicated to help provide financial relief to low-income renters and homeowners impacted by energy rate increases. The program funding,...
Peoria launches program to provide utility bill relief
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Relief is coming for some Peoria residents struggling to pay soaring utility bills. Applications are being accepted through October 7 for the city’s Utility Assistance Program to help low-income renters and homeowners impacted by energy rate increases. The city has dedicated $300,000 from the...
Plainfield community rallies behind ISU students hit by car while leaving Normal pub
A north suburban community has been rallying behind two ISU students who were hit by a car while leaving a pub.
GALLERY: Overnight storm damage in Central Illinois
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Here is a look at some of the storm damage around Central Illinois after the storms Sunday night. Anyone who would like to submit photos to this gallery can learn more here.
Pekin, Peoria High and El Paso-Gridley remain unbeaten, Normal West suffers first loss in Week 4
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Week 4 of the high school football season is in the books. Pekin defeated Washington to move to 4-0, the only undefeated team in the Mid-Illini. Peoria High got a win over Normal Community. The Lions are now the only area Big Twelve Conference undefeated team.
Time capsule at Hale Memorial Church to be opened Sept. 20
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A time capsule located in the cornerstone of Hale Memorial Church is set to be opened Tuesday. The KDB Group says the capsule was found during demolition - put in place by Bishop Ninde and other dignitaries on September 20, 1900. The capsule is believed...
Fuel averages decline around Peoria, nationwide
(25 News Now) - Gas price averages have fallen around Peoria - by 3.8 cents per gallon in the last week - averaging $3.76 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy’s 148 station survey. This makes the price of gas in the River City 18.5 cents per gallon lower than...
Storms fell trees, power lines in Central Illinois Counties
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Heavy Sunday night storms left a trail of debris in their wake blocking several roads with trees and debris. Those on the West, East and South sides of Peoria might not have noticed any damage at all. Most of the damage was in the central neighborhoods of Peoria, near Sheridan and University Streets.
Medal of Honor marks Bloomington veteran's grave 112 years after his death
BLOOMINGTON — Over 100 years after he died, Joseph A. Kimball is remembered and recognized as he was in life: a hero of the Civil War. Dozens of veterans and family members gathered Saturday morning at Evergreen Cemetery, where Kimball is buried, to welcome a new Congressional Medal of Honor marker on his grave.
Labor troubles hit pumpkin country
The owner of a large farming operation in central Illinois is concerned with a shortage of labor combined with growing costs to hire people. John Ackerman, owner of Ackerman Family Farms in Morton, Illinois, reports farmers across central Illinois are already feeling the pinch. This year, at his large pumpkin...
How the new owners of the Twin Towers Mall plan to transform it into a 'hub of activity' for downtown Peoria
Downtown Peoria's Twin Towers Mall is under new ownership. JPG Real Estate donated the four-story, nearly 40,000-square-foot building to the nonprofit organization Illinois Business Financial Services (IBSE). IBFS is currently based on the third floor of the building. Erik Reader is the president and CEO of the group that works...
Ameren: Over 4,000 customers in the Peoria area without power
PEORIA, Ill. — According to the Ameren Illinois Outage Map, nearly 4,000 customers in Peoria County were in the dark early Monday morning following storms that rolled through Central Illinois on Sunday night. As of 4:30 a.m. Monday, just over 40 Ameren customers were without power in Tazewell County....
Peoria music teacher continues to plead about ‘assaults’ by young students
PEORIA, Ill. — A music teacher from one Peoria elementary school continues to make complaints about safety at her school, hoping to raise awareness. Caitlin Hale of Maude A. Sanders Primary School spoke before the Peoria Schools Board of Education on Monday, insisting there are not enough adult administrators and staff at her school to handle the number of high needs children there.
Saturday Night @ Agatucci’s Restaurant
And there’s the owners, Tony and Danny Agatucci, two of the nicest guys in the world! Always a pleasure to see them and catch up on things. They told me business has been good in here and that’s always great to hear!. Usually I sit at the bar,...
'So tired of fighting:' Low-income and accessible housing remain in short supply in B-N
For some people seeking housing in the Twin Cities, the rental struggles that have emerged since Rivian came to town in 2021 are new — long waits to find an open place, and sticker shock from the rates. For others, the situation is not new. Absent in the Bloomington-Normal...
Severe weather possible in Peoria Sunday evening
PEORIA, Ill. – The weekend is not going to end on a positive note weather-wise. 25 News First Alert Chief Meteorologist Chuck Collins says despite the storms of this morning, more severe storms will be on the way starting early this evening. “The best chance for severe storms is...
Illinois State cruises to a rivalry win over Eastern Illinois, plus Eureka College gets its first win of the season
NORMAL (25 News Now) - Illinois State cruised to a 35-7 rivalry win over Eastern Illinois Saturday night. It’s the fifth-straight win for the Redbirds over Eastern Illinois. The Redbirds took the early lead thanks to quarterback Zack Annexstad connecting with receivers twice in the first half. Illinois State’s then took over.
