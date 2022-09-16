Read full article on original website
Prosecutors to seek death for Nilexia Alexander's accused killer
TAMPA, Fla. - Attorneys for the state of Florida say they will seek the death penalty for the man accused of killing a 14-year-old girl in Tampa back in May. The body of Nilexia Alexander was found near the 100 block of Floribraska Avenue on May 6. Ronny Walker, 44,...
Man shot after walking into Pasco County woods, deputies say
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. - The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that claimed the life of an adult man Sunday morning. Deputies say the man was walking near the intersection of State Road 52 and Colony Road in New Port Richey when he entered the woods and was shot and killed by an unknown individual.
University of Tampa student shot, killed getting into wrong car identified as New Yorker
TAMPA, Fla. - A University of Tampa student who lost his life early Saturday morning as he tried to enter a man’s car has been identified as Carson Senfield. Investigators say Senfield had been hanging out with friends on South Howard Avenue and caught an Uber to his home near the 1000 block of W Arch St. around 1 a.m.
Hillsborough school district launches new app to help parents track kids' buses
TAMPA, Fla. - The Hillsborough County School district launched a new cell phone app Monday that will help parents track their kids' buses. Parents can sign up for the app, called "Here Comes the Bus," by using their child's student identification number. The app will then send alerts when the bus is leaving school and when it's within a designated radius of the parent's home.
Motorcyclist fighting for his life following hit-and-run crash in St. Pete
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The St. Petersburg Police Department is searching for a driver who hit a motorcyclist Saturday morning and fled the scene. According to police, a 21-year-old man was traveling east on Central Avenue in the 5100 block around 11 a.m. when a car swerved into his motorcycle. Investigators say this caused the motorcycle to go into oncoming traffic and collided head-on with another vehicle.
Third person arrested after woman’s body found in burning St. Pete dumpster
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A third person accused of burning a woman in a St. Pete dumpster in August has been arrested. Jerrish Stephens, 42, has been charged with abuse of a dead body. His arrest comes about a week after a mother and daughter were charged in the death...
Police searching for missing, endangered Tampa man
TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Police Department is searching for a 27-year-old man with special needs who hasn’t been seen since 2 p.m. on Friday. Police are asking for help locating Jonathan Everett. He is 5’11", weighs 180 pounds and has short black hair, a short beard and brown eyes.
VIDEO: Tampa officer nearly collides head-on with wrong-way drivers on Selmon Expressway
TAMPA, Fla. - Dash cam video captured the moment when a Tampa police officer nearly collided head-on with a pair of wrong-way drivers. Officer Scott Van Treese was behind the wheel of his marked cruiser transporting a DUI suspect to jail when his dash cam caught both vehicles going the wrong way. He immediately called it into dispatch. He told FOX 13 that he didn't even have time to think. He only had time to react by swerving his vehicle onto the shoulder.
Friends crushed after University of Tampa student shot and killed over the weekend
TAMPA, Fla. - The best friends of The University of Tampa student shot and killed over the weekend held each other close outside the West Tampa home he shared with roommates. "There are just no words for what happened – you just never know it's going to be your friend, just a random night, and he's gone forever," said Hannah Hillgrove, whose boyfriend lived with the 19-year-old student.
Polk County students score free formal wear by promising to avoid ‘risky’ behavior at school events
LAKELAND, Fla. - Homecoming is around the corner for many high school students, and those with a Polk County school ID have a chance to get the perfect outfit for free, thanks to a local organization called "UthImpact." The organization has a store at the Lakeland Square Mall between The...
Annual HCSO race raises $20,000 for at-risk youth
TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. - An annual run hosted by the Hillsborough County Sherriff's Department raised thousands of dollars for at-risk youth. Sheriff Chad Chronister’s 'Ultimate Run' kicked off Saturday morning outside Temple Terrace Elementary School. More than 600 people left the start line before dusk for a 15k, 10k, 5k or family walk.
Manatee County park in disrepair
Weekends mean baseball at Braden River Park, but parents say the facilities have have been declining for a while. Now, Manatee County says issues with loose bases, electrical systems, and more are underway.
Florida judge calls for trial in case between Andrew Warren, Gov. DeSantis
Instead of deciding whether to reinstate Andrew Warren as Hillsborough County State Attorney, a federal judge called for a trial, which has yet to be set. The judge will issue a preliminary ruling to let the lawyers for Warren and the governor where he stands.
3-legged alligator mom carries babies in her mouth at Circle B Bar Reserve in Lakeland
LAKELAND, Fla. - An alligator mom in Lakeland was captured on video using her three legs to slowly maneuver through brushes while carrying her babies to the water — one mouthful at a time. Owen Lauer was recording as the three-legged gator was seen helping her hatchlings at the...
Train collides with semi-truck in Lakeland, spills Pedialyte along roadway
LAKELAND, Fla. - Crews spent Sunday morning cleaning up Pedialyte and diesel from a Lakeland intersection after a train collided with a semi-truck. It happened around 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of New Tampa Highway/Airport Road in Lakeland. No injuries have been reported. Authorities say the crash caused Pedialyte to...
Baby dolphin rescued from Clearwater Beach to call SeaWorld home
The young dolphin that was found tangled in a crab trap on Clearwater Beach is now doing well. It first arrived at SeaWorld in critical condition, making the first 24 hours vital for its survival. However, without a pod or a mother, it would be dangerous to return it to the wild. So, it will live out its days at the Orlando park, where a dolphin nursery is located.
Maintenance underway after safety concerns raised at Braden River Park
BRADENTON, Fla. - On just about any weekend you'll find packed baseball fields, players rounding bases and families watching with excitement at Braden River Park in Manatee County. "There's kids out here all the time, kids and parents. We have tournaments. It's a great community," said Becky Willmon, whose grandson...
Residents in St. Pete mobile home park left waiting for storm water to drain
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Some mobile home residents in St. Petersburg are still waiting for water to drain after heavy rain over the weekend flooded parts of their mobile home park. They said it has been a problem for years and said little has been done to fix it. Photos...
