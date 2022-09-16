ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brandon, FL

Prosecutors to seek death for Nilexia Alexander's accused killer

TAMPA, Fla. - Attorneys for the state of Florida say they will seek the death penalty for the man accused of killing a 14-year-old girl in Tampa back in May. The body of Nilexia Alexander was found near the 100 block of Floribraska Avenue on May 6. Ronny Walker, 44,...
TAMPA, FL
Man shot after walking into Pasco County woods, deputies say

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. - The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that claimed the life of an adult man Sunday morning. Deputies say the man was walking near the intersection of State Road 52 and Colony Road in New Port Richey when he entered the woods and was shot and killed by an unknown individual.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
UT student killed

A University of Tampa student was shot and killed outside his off-campus home early Saturday morning. He's identified as 19-year-old Carson Senfield, a sophomore from New York.
TAMPA, FL
Hillsborough school district launches new app to help parents track kids' buses

TAMPA, Fla. - The Hillsborough County School district launched a new cell phone app Monday that will help parents track their kids' buses. Parents can sign up for the app, called "Here Comes the Bus," by using their child's student identification number. The app will then send alerts when the bus is leaving school and when it's within a designated radius of the parent's home.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Motorcyclist fighting for his life following hit-and-run crash in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The St. Petersburg Police Department is searching for a driver who hit a motorcyclist Saturday morning and fled the scene. According to police, a 21-year-old man was traveling east on Central Avenue in the 5100 block around 11 a.m. when a car swerved into his motorcycle. Investigators say this caused the motorcycle to go into oncoming traffic and collided head-on with another vehicle.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Police searching for missing, endangered Tampa man

TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Police Department is searching for a 27-year-old man with special needs who hasn’t been seen since 2 p.m. on Friday. Police are asking for help locating Jonathan Everett. He is 5’11", weighs 180 pounds and has short black hair, a short beard and brown eyes.
TAMPA, FL
VIDEO: Tampa officer nearly collides head-on with wrong-way drivers on Selmon Expressway

TAMPA, Fla. - Dash cam video captured the moment when a Tampa police officer nearly collided head-on with a pair of wrong-way drivers. Officer Scott Van Treese was behind the wheel of his marked cruiser transporting a DUI suspect to jail when his dash cam caught both vehicles going the wrong way. He immediately called it into dispatch. He told FOX 13 that he didn't even have time to think. He only had time to react by swerving his vehicle onto the shoulder.
TAMPA, FL
Friends crushed after University of Tampa student shot and killed over the weekend

TAMPA, Fla. - The best friends of The University of Tampa student shot and killed over the weekend held each other close outside the West Tampa home he shared with roommates. "There are just no words for what happened – you just never know it's going to be your friend, just a random night, and he's gone forever," said Hannah Hillgrove, whose boyfriend lived with the 19-year-old student.
TAMPA, FL
Annual HCSO race raises $20,000 for at-risk youth

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. - An annual run hosted by the Hillsborough County Sherriff's Department raised thousands of dollars for at-risk youth. Sheriff Chad Chronister’s 'Ultimate Run' kicked off Saturday morning outside Temple Terrace Elementary School. More than 600 people left the start line before dusk for a 15k, 10k, 5k or family walk.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Manatee County park in disrepair

Weekends mean baseball at Braden River Park, but parents say the facilities have have been declining for a while. Now, Manatee County says issues with loose bases, electrical systems, and more are underway.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Train collides with semi-truck in Lakeland, spills Pedialyte along roadway

LAKELAND, Fla. - Crews spent Sunday morning cleaning up Pedialyte and diesel from a Lakeland intersection after a train collided with a semi-truck. It happened around 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of New Tampa Highway/Airport Road in Lakeland. No injuries have been reported. Authorities say the crash caused Pedialyte to...
LAKELAND, FL
Baby dolphin rescued from Clearwater Beach to call SeaWorld home

The young dolphin that was found tangled in a crab trap on Clearwater Beach is now doing well. It first arrived at SeaWorld in critical condition, making the first 24 hours vital for its survival. However, without a pod or a mother, it would be dangerous to return it to the wild. So, it will live out its days at the Orlando park, where a dolphin nursery is located.
CLEARWATER, FL
Maintenance underway after safety concerns raised at Braden River Park

BRADENTON, Fla. - On just about any weekend you'll find packed baseball fields, players rounding bases and families watching with excitement at Braden River Park in Manatee County. "There's kids out here all the time, kids and parents. We have tournaments. It's a great community," said Becky Willmon, whose grandson...
BRADENTON, FL

