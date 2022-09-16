ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man indicted for murder on Kickapoo Reservation

By Michael Dakota
KSN News
 3 days ago

Stryder Dane Keo (Courtesy Brown County Sheriff’s Office)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A federal grand jury has indicated a man, charging him with one count of second-degree murder, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Kansas.

Stryder Dane Keo, 34, was accused of shooting and killing a member of the Kickapoo tribe on the Kickapoo Reservation in July.

Investigators accuse Keo of killing William Blacksmith, 35 . Blacksmith was found dead on Sunday, July 18, with multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers arrested Keo at his home on the reservation shortly after the discovery of the body.

The federal government has jurisdiction over the case.

KSN News

Why flags are being lowered in Kansas on Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The governor has ordered that flags be lowered to half-staff on Sunday in observance of the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s order is for all state buildings, grounds and facilities and lasts from sunup to sunset on Sunday, Sept. 11. “Today we honor our fellow […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Update: Fatal crash victim identified

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) has identified the victim of a fatal car crash north of Wichita Saturday morning as 23-year-old Damian Russell Conner from Whitewater. According to the KHP, just before 11:40 a.m. Conner was driving a 2007 Nissan Altima southbound on Interstate 135. Due to congested and heavy traffic, […]
