Man indicted for murder on Kickapoo Reservation

Stryder Dane Keo (Courtesy Brown County Sheriff’s Office)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A federal grand jury has indicated a man, charging him with one count of second-degree murder, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Kansas.

Stryder Dane Keo, 34, was accused of shooting and killing a member of the Kickapoo tribe on the Kickapoo Reservation in July.

Investigators accuse Keo of killing William Blacksmith, 35 . Blacksmith was found dead on Sunday, July 18, with multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers arrested Keo at his home on the reservation shortly after the discovery of the body.

The federal government has jurisdiction over the case.

