Agriculture

Argentina's Bioceres expands global seed tie-up with Syngenta

 3 days ago
BUENOS AIRES, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Argentine seed technology firm Bioceres (BIOX.O) said on Friday it had agreed to expand its collaboration with Swiss seeds and pesticides maker Syngenta to develop and market its biological seed treatment solutions globally.

The deal between the two firms, which already partner in Argentina, would see Syngenta become the exclusive commercial distributor of these products globally and work on research and development of new products with Bioceres.

Bioceres develops biological products that help improve crop nutrition and cut down the need for nitrogen fertilizers. It also has a range of drought-resistant crops, though they will not be part of the deal.

Syngenta, which is planning a $10 billion initial public offering, was bought in 2017 for $43 billion by ChemChina, which was folded into Sinochem Holdings Corp last year.

Bioceres said the two firms would expand their cooperation in markets such as Brazil and China, as well as other regions around the world.

"Biological products play an important role in offering growers new solutions to increase crop yields while reducing agriculture's environmental footprint," Bioceres Chief Executive Officer Federico Trucco said in a statement.

Reporting by Maximilian Heath; Writing by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Agriculture Online

USDA projects smaller harvest and tighter supplies for 2022

Today USDA released the latest World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report. For corn, the USDA pegged the U.S. 2022-23 projected ending stocks at 1.219 billion bushels. This is above the trade estimate of 1.180 billion bushels but a far cry from USDA's August estimate of 1.388 billion bushels.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Yara plans to halt Belgian fertilizer unit in the coming days

PARIS, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Norway's Yara, one of the world's largest fertilizer makers, said on Tuesday it will halt output at its Belgian unit "in the next few days," as part of a wider European reduction plan linked to soaring gas prices. Fertilizers require large amounts of energy to...
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

How ethanol could help your plants survive a drought

Ethanol can help plants, including rice and wheat, survive in times of drought, according to a new study.Researchers claim the finding offers a practical way to increase food production across the globe when water is scarce because ethanol is safe, cheap, and widely available.Scientists at the RIKEN Center for Sustainable Resource Science in Japan found that adding ethanol to soil allows plants, including rice and wheat, to thrive after two weeks without water.Lead researcher Motoaki Seki said that a steadily rising population and climate crisis-induced water shortages will inevitably lead to food shortages, so finding a way to prevent plants...
AGRICULTURE
modernfarmer.com

Rice Growers Continue to Battle Weedy Enemy

Agriculture technology is a double-edged sword. In some ways, it has made food production more efficient, boosting yields, reducing the time farmers and farmworkers spend in fields and allowing inputs to be more precise. But, as is the case in rice production, a farming innovation can sometimes backfire. One of...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Corn and soybean conditions drop by 1%

The USDA released its 25th Crop Progress report of the growing season Monday afternoon. These reports run weekly through the end of November and look at the progress and condition of various crops on a national and state-by-state scale. CORN. As of September 18, 87% of corn has reached the...
AGRICULTURE
