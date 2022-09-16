ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

Fall concert series at Scottsdale Quarter releases full lineup

 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BYFEG_0hyRyGed00

Scottsdale Quarter announced the return of its highly anticipated Fall Concert Series.

Enjoy cool temps and breezy evenings beneath the palms every Saturday from Sept. 24 to Nov. 12, from 5-7 p.m., a press release explained.

Picnic baskets to enjoy during the live concerts will be available for pre-order from etta.

The full concert series lineup includes:

  • Sept. 24 - Vinyl Station
    • A medium rock band from Phoenix that has been entertaining audiences since 2010. Formerly on tour with Rob Thomas, the band knows how to bring the energy and rock a crowd.
  • Oct. 1 - Verry Cherry
    • A high-energy rock band mixing a modern sound with a classic rock vibe and they’ll be bringing their sweet tunes back to The Quad this fall.
  • Oct. 8 - Sugahbeat
    • A refreshingly different, seamlessly blending world rhythms with contemporary beats, reggae with samba, pop with Soca (West Indian for “soul calypso”), Latin with R&B, until the lines are blurred between them all, creating a distinctive, proprietary sound.
  • Oct. 15 - Shallow Water
    • A high-energy dance band that mixes the best of classic hits from the past with your favorite popular hits of today. The band combines spot-on harmonies, dynamic guitar riffs and searing trumpet lines to create an unforgettable show.
  • Oct. 22 - Chad Freeman & Redline
    • A local band with a unique sound combining classic and modern country with a touch of southern and classic rock. Over the years they have been able to hit the stage for NASCAR, Super Bowl, CMA Fest and countless festivals.
  • Oct. 29 - Rock Lobster
    • Rock Lobster plays the biggest hits of the ‘80s,’90s and beyond. Top caliber musicianship and an electrifying stage show have made Rock Lobster one of the most popular cover bands in Arizona for almost two decades.
  • Nov. 5 - Desert Dixie
    • A country rock band with versatility that spans from bluegrass to country to heavy metal. Jam out to unexpected covers of well-known songs along with classics, new country and well-written originals.
  • Nov. 12 - Flying Squirrels
    • An upbeat trio boasting vocals, steel drum, guitar and drums/percussion creating a unique blend of instrumentation that permeates each tune, regardless of style.

Phoenix, AZ
