Indiana police officer dies 5 weeks after she was shot in the head during a traffic stop
RICHMOND, Ind. — An eastern Indiana police officer has died more than five weeks after she was shot in the head during an August traffic stop, authorities said. Officer Seara Burton died Sunday night at a Reid Health facility surrounded by her family, the Richmond Police Department said in a statement posted to Facebook.
Oklahoma man gets life for crash that killed a woman in Garland last year
A year after a woman was killed in Garland and her son was severely hurt, the driver who caused the crash has been sentenced to life. Bobby Lee Murphy was convicted of murder in the death of Karla Rico.
Cause determined in crash that killed Indiana Rep. Walorski, 3 others
The probe into the August crash that killed U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-Ind., and three others faulted the driver of the SUV she was riding in for trying to make an unsafe pass. The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office said in its conclusion Friday that the driver of the Toyota RAV4...
Philadelphia drag performer dies mid-performance, cause of death not released
A 25-year-old Philadelphia drag performer died during a performance at a popular gay bar in the city's Gayborhood. Valencia Prime's cause of death has not been released publicly while other drag artists have responded with an outpouring of grief.Sept. 17, 2022.
University of Tampa student fatally shot while trying to get into wrong car
A University of Tampa student was fatally shot early Saturday while trying to get into the wrong car, police said. The student, who had been with friends, took an Uber to his home near the campus in Florida and tried to get into a parked car, Tampa police said in a news release.
