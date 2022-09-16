New Restaurant Concept to Replace Goodnight Charlie’s

A new restaurant concept from Goodnight Hospitality is scheduled to open in Houston’s Montrose neighborhood sometime this fall. The Marigold Club will replace the group’s former concept, Goodnight Charlie’s , at 2531 Kuester St. in Houston.

The Marigold Club is an upscale restaurant that will feature rich upholstery and intimate banquettes. The concept’s speakeasy-inspired private dining room will boast vibrant art deco touches, according to the hospitality group’s website .

Austin Waiter , formerly of Tony’s , will serve as Executive Chef and partner at The Marigold Club. The menu will offer elevated and modern continental cuisine, as well as a variety of wines and craft cocktails.

Goodnight Hospitality’s other restaurant concepts include Montrose Cheese & Wine and Rosie Cannonball , which opened in 2019, and March , which opened in 2021. “Driven by a commitment to excellence, the enjoyment of life and service to others, Goodnight Hospitality imagines places where purpose and passion elevate the guest experience,” stated the hospitality group’s website.

