Suffolk County, NY

Case Worker Attacked By Detainee At Suffolk County Jail

By David Cifarelli
 3 days ago

A case worker was attacked by a detainee at Suffolk County Jail, a spokesperson with the Suffolk County Sheriff's Department confirmed to Daily Voice.

The attack happened during a "routine session" on Thursday, Sept, 15, the spokesperson said. Officers quickly jumped in to help the worker, who was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The Sheriff's Department will be pressing criminal charges against the detainee, the spokesperson added. No other information was released.

CT Man Admits Trafficking Cocaine Through US Mail

A 35-year-old Connecticut man has admitted to trafficking cocaine through the United States Mail.Jean Mangual-Castro, of West Haven, pleaded guilty on Monday, Sept. 12, to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine, according to&…
WEST HAVEN, CT
