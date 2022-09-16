No suspect ever found in Bijou St. bridge shooting

UPDATE: FRIDAY 9/16/2022 8:46 p.m.

COLORADO SPRINGS — CSPD is still searching for the suspect in this shooting death.

Police provided an update with more detailed information on the incident. According to police, the first emergency call was received at 11:59 a.m. reporting a shooting on the Bijou Street bridge over I-25. When officers arrived, they found an adult man dead on the scene.

CSPD said no definitive suspect information is available because witnesses provided varying descriptions of the suspect.

The suspect was last seen walking north along the west side of the sound barrier adjacent to I-25.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to call CSPD at 719-444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

UPDATE: FRIDAY 9/16/22 2:05 p.m.

COLORADO SPRINGS — CSPD said that there was a fatality and that it was an isolated incident, there is no threat to the public.

UPDATE: FRIDAY 9/16/22 1:07 p.m.

COLORADO SPRINGS — CSPD has closed roads in the area and is asking the public to use alternate routes.

ORIGINAL STORY: CSPD searching for shooting suspect in downtown Colorado Springs

FRIDAY 9/16/22 12:33 p.m.

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking people to stay away from the area of I-25 and West Bijou Street as they search for a suspect in a shooting.

According to CSPD at around noon Friday, Sept. 16 there was a shooting near downtown Colorado Springs. CSPD says it is still an active scene with multiple officers and K-9 units in the area searching for the suspect who ran away on foot. They advise everyone to stay inside and to avoid the area.

