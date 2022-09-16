Read full article on original website
Margot Robbie Was ‘Mortified’ by Leaked ‘Barbie’ Photos: There Were ‘Hundreds of People Watching’
“Barbie” lead star and producer Margot Robbie revealed she was “mortified” at the viral set photos of her dressed in character alongside co-star Ryan Gosling, who plays Ken. During “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,” Robbie opened up about the leaked production pictures while promoting David O. Russell’s “Amsterdam.” “I can’t tell you how mortified we were, by the way,” Robbie said. “We look like we’re like laughing and having fun, but dying on the inside. Dying. I was like, this is the most humiliating moment of my life.” Host Jimmy Fallon asked Robbie if she realized the “Barbie” photos would be...
Gizmodo
Squid Game's Future May Involve Leonardo DiCaprio, Which Feels Weird
Squid Game was a massive hit when it first premiered in 2021, and it’s gone on to win various awards and acclaim throughout this current awards season. Even though the second season is some ways off, there exists the question of how long the show will run, and what it can do to top itself with future seasons. And part of that potential future may be...bringing in actors from the west?
Gizmodo
House of the Dragon Had a Wedding, So You Know What That Means
It is not a spoiler to say that weddings in the Game of Thrones franchise don’t often end well. There was, of course, the infamous Red Wedding, where Robb and Catelyn Stark were murdered after the former spurned a marriage/political alliance with House Frey. Then there was the wedding of the horrible King Joffrey to Margaery (not Sansa), where he was poisoned during his feast. So, after the decision that Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock) and Laenor Velaryon (Theo Nate) should be wed in last week’s episode, you truly shouldn’t be surprised to learn that their getting hitched did not go off without a hitch.
Gizmodo
Maybe Star Wars Should Stop Being Movies
Just as we’re about to get a new Star Wars show in the form of Andor—the second of three shows this year, if you need reminding—the movie side of the franchise took another noticeable hit. Rogue Squadron, a film originally planned to be directed by Wonder Woman’s Patty Jenkins for a December 2023 release, has been pulled off the release schedule. Whether that was a realistic release date or not considering Jenkins reportedly had other projects on her docket, it looks like a new Star Wars movie won’t come until December 2025, if even then.
Milly Alcock and Emily Carey said it felt like they were 'about to kiss' after filming a scene in episode 4 of 'House of the Dragon'
Rumors have swirled about their characters having a romantic relationship on the hit HBO "Game of Thrones" spin-off.
Gizmodo
Henry Silva, Batman: The Animated Series' Bane, Passes Away at 95
Prolific New York actor Henry Silva passed away earlier in the week. Per the Hollywood Reporter, he passed just a day before he would’ve turned 96 years old. Born in Brooklyn on September 15, 1926, Silva grew up in Harlem, and eventually quit school to take drama classes. In 1955 and 1956, Silva went to Broadway as the character Mother in Michael V. Gatto’s play, A Hatful of Rain. He would later go on to play the character again in the 1957 film adaption, and had an appearance in at least two movies from the rest of the 50s and through the 70s. Other credits from his filmography include 1962's The Manchurian Candidate, Johnny Cool in the 1963 film of the same name, and 1999's Ghost Dog: Way of the Samurai.
‘The Masked Singer’ Season 8 New Costume Exclusive: Meet The Mermaid
The Masked Singer returns for season 8 on September 21, and we will be meeting all-new masked celebs over the course of the season. HollywoodLife can EXCLUSIVELY reveal the Mermaid costume. In our exclusive photo, the Mermaid sits on a rock and shows off her incredible look. From the multi-colored...
Gizmodo
Journey to Miyazaki's Fantastic Worlds at Ghibli Park
Japan’s much-anticipated Studio Ghibli-themed attraction features a variety of sights and activities inspired by the worlds of Hayao Miyazaki’s legacy of films. Situated in a nature preserve, purposefully not disturbing the wilderness of the forest surrounding it, the park is more of an immersion into the atmosphere and locations of movies such as My Neighbor Totoro, Howl’s Moving Castle, and Kiki’s Delivery Service, among others.
Gizmodo
The Acolyte's Cast Gets Even More Interesting with Russian Doll's Charlie Barnett
Casts for Star Wars’ various movies and films are almost always interesting, just because it’s fun to see who pops up. The cast for the next show, The Acolyte, recently added The Good Place’s Manny Jacinto and Squid Game’s Lee Jung-Jae to its strong lineup, and now the show’s got another solid addition in the form of Charlie Barnett.
Gizmodo
The Owl House
Disney’s The Owl House has managed to really find a place for itself in the current era of western animation, and a fanbase that grew as its second season aired (in stops and starts, naturally). The good news is that the show is coming back in October for season three. The bad news is that it’ll be the show’s last season.
Gizmodo
James Cameron Hopes Avatar's Theatrical Return Reenergizes the Moviegoing Experience
Next weekend, James Cameron’s 2009 science fantasy epic Avatar will be returning to theaters. As easy as it’s been in the years since to snark about the lack of memorable characters or even much of a plot that film contained, there’s no denying the impact that it had back in the day. With The Way of Water set to finally debut in three months—at least, we think so—it’s the perfect time for audiences to be reintroduced to the world of Pandora, if they were even able to see the movie back then.
