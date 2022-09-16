ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York Haven, PA

Comments / 0

Related
FOX43.com

NHRA rumbles through Maple Grove; Posse sweeps final All-Star swing | Fast Lane

ABBOTTSTOWN, Pa. — It’s been five months since the Koretsky family took over the famed drag strip in Berks County, Maple Grove Raceway. This weekend, they hosted their biggest event that is circled on the calendar, the NHRA Nationals as thousands flocked to the raceway. Download the brand...
sprintcarandmidget.com

Another Biggie For Brent Marks

ABBOTTSTOWN, Pa. — The last lap is the only lap that pays and Brent Marks certainly put that mentality to practice on Saturday night at Lincoln Speedway, securing his fifth Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 victory of 2022 with a last-lap pass of Anthony Macri.
ABBOTTSTOWN, PA
sprintcarandmidget.com

Selinsgrove 40th Sprint Car National Open Next Weekend

SELINSGROVE, Pa. — Selinsgrove Speedway will close out the season Friday and Saturday, Sept. 23-24, with the Jim Nace Memorial 40th Annual National Open for 410 sprint cars. For the first time in 30 years, the speedway‘s crown jewel race will be a two-day event with nearly $100,000 in prize money on the line.
SELINSGROVE, PA
FOX43.com

York Revolution mascot Cannonball Charlie makes final appearance

YORK, Pa. — Cannonball Charlie has been apart of the York Revolution gameday operations for the last 15 years. On Saturday, at the Revolution's home game, it was his final time setting off the cannon. Fans came in droves to pay their gratitude toward Cannonball Charlie. The teams mascot...
YORK, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
York Haven, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
abc27 News

Harrisburg upends Carlisle in Week 4

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg rolled through Carlisle 44-15 during week four on Friday, Sept. 16. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back in 2018, the show was expanded to 45 […]
HARRISBURG, PA
treksplorer.com

Best Things to Do in Lancaster, Pennsylvania

Beautiful pastoral landscapes, quaint country churches, and Amish farmers working the fields may come to mind when you think of Lancaster County in Pennsylvania. But there’s so much more to this beguiling town than meets the eye. From history and culture to art and creativity, there’s a wealth of things to do in Lancaster, PA.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kasey Kahne
abc27.com

Harrisburg Backyard Comedy Show to take place this weekend

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, a Midstate man wants to make you laugh!. It all started from his backyard, but it’s really grown over the past few months. Thomas Johnson started his comedy show from his backyard and will be having his comedy show this weekend.
HARRISBURG, PA
sanatogapost.com

Boone Homestead Offers Free Visits Saturday

HARRISBURG PA – Four regional historic sites in Berks, Chester, and Lancaster counties, all operated by the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission, will be open to the public and free to visit Saturday (Sept. 24, 2022) during their regular house as the commission observes what its calls “Pennsylvania Trails of History” Day.
BIRDSBORO, PA
PennLive.com

Penn State dominates Auburn on the road to leave with a 41-12 win: Final summary, analysis, key stats

Penn State took over in the second half. Leading 14-6 at the intermission, the Lions forced two more turnovers in the second half and scored 27 points to run away with a 41-12 win. Penn State scored all five of its touchdowns on the ground and had a 100-yard rusher for a second straight week after going the 17 previous games without hitting the century mark.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baps#Baps Motor Speedway#Marks#Dnf
PennLive.com

How dark is Hersheypark’s new Halloween attraction? ‘Super entertaining, super scary’

Just in time for Halloween, Hersheypark is ramping up the fear factor. Visitors are testing their wits at the latest spine-chilling attraction, Hersheypark’s Dark Nights. Advertised as a “new frightfully immersive haunt experience,” the new addition opened Sept. 17 as part of the park’s fall season and features three “scare zones” and four haunted houses.
HERSHEY, PA
FOX 43

Lancaster Airport Community Days host warbird rides

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to fly in a WWII warbird came to Lancaster Airport's Community Days event this weekend. The Capital Wing of the Commemorative Air Force organized rides in a World War Two Boeing PT-17 Stearman bi-plane at the event where attendees also got a chance to watch air shows and tour both new and old aircraft.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX 43

Naval officials update mayor Wanda Williams on the construction of the USS Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Officials from the United States Navy visited Harrisburg today to update Mayor Wanda Williams on the construction of a new ship bearing the city's name. The USS Harrisburg is currently under construction at a shipyard in Pascagoula, Mississippi. The $2 billion landing platform dock ship is expected to be commissioned in 2024 and put into service in 2025 after its construction is complete.
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Crews battle fire near Strasburg

STRASBURG, Pa. — Crews responded to a barn fire in Lancaster County early Monday morning. The fire happened along Route 741 just east of Strasburg. Crews were using an excavator to spread out smoldering hay, then spraying it with water.
STRASBURG, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy