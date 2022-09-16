Read full article on original website
FOX43.com
NHRA rumbles through Maple Grove; Posse sweeps final All-Star swing | Fast Lane
ABBOTTSTOWN, Pa. — It’s been five months since the Koretsky family took over the famed drag strip in Berks County, Maple Grove Raceway. This weekend, they hosted their biggest event that is circled on the calendar, the NHRA Nationals as thousands flocked to the raceway. Download the brand...
sprintcarandmidget.com
Another Biggie For Brent Marks
ABBOTTSTOWN, Pa. — The last lap is the only lap that pays and Brent Marks certainly put that mentality to practice on Saturday night at Lincoln Speedway, securing his fifth Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 victory of 2022 with a last-lap pass of Anthony Macri.
sprintcarandmidget.com
Selinsgrove 40th Sprint Car National Open Next Weekend
SELINSGROVE, Pa. — Selinsgrove Speedway will close out the season Friday and Saturday, Sept. 23-24, with the Jim Nace Memorial 40th Annual National Open for 410 sprint cars. For the first time in 30 years, the speedway‘s crown jewel race will be a two-day event with nearly $100,000 in prize money on the line.
FOX43.com
York Revolution mascot Cannonball Charlie makes final appearance
YORK, Pa. — Cannonball Charlie has been apart of the York Revolution gameday operations for the last 15 years. On Saturday, at the Revolution's home game, it was his final time setting off the cannon. Fans came in droves to pay their gratitude toward Cannonball Charlie. The teams mascot...
Autoweek.com
NHRA Reading Results, Updated Standings: Robert Hight, Erica Enders Kick Off Countdown with Wins
Robert Hight extends his points lead as John Force Racing sweeps the nitro-class. Austin Prock earns his second career Top Fuel victory. Erica Enders scores her 40th career victory. Robert Hight extended his NHRA Funny Car points lead and posted his 60th victory, capping a John Force Racing sweep of...
David Chase, Devin Shepherd combine for nearly 400 yards, 5 TDs as Central Dauphin downs Chambersburg for first win of season
HARRISBURG - Central Dauphin rarely rolls three weeks into a season winless, but that was just the situation the Rams found themselves in heading into Friday’s home game against Chambersburg. They won’t head to head to Week 4 in the same boat, though, and David Chase made sure of...
Harrisburg upends Carlisle in Week 4
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg rolled through Carlisle 44-15 during week four on Friday, Sept. 16. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back in 2018, the show was expanded to 45 […]
treksplorer.com
Best Things to Do in Lancaster, Pennsylvania
Beautiful pastoral landscapes, quaint country churches, and Amish farmers working the fields may come to mind when you think of Lancaster County in Pennsylvania. But there’s so much more to this beguiling town than meets the eye. From history and culture to art and creativity, there’s a wealth of things to do in Lancaster, PA.
abc27.com
Harrisburg Backyard Comedy Show to take place this weekend
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, a Midstate man wants to make you laugh!. It all started from his backyard, but it’s really grown over the past few months. Thomas Johnson started his comedy show from his backyard and will be having his comedy show this weekend.
sanatogapost.com
Boone Homestead Offers Free Visits Saturday
HARRISBURG PA – Four regional historic sites in Berks, Chester, and Lancaster counties, all operated by the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission, will be open to the public and free to visit Saturday (Sept. 24, 2022) during their regular house as the commission observes what its calls “Pennsylvania Trails of History” Day.
3 Historic, Charming Towns Worth Visiting in Lancaster, PA
Lancaster, PA - some also call it Pennsylvania Dutch Country - is home to the rural Amish community, to riverside towns, friendly locals, a diverse downtown, and so much more. There are plenty of small towns, areas and villages making the county the unique place it is.
Penn State dominates Auburn on the road to leave with a 41-12 win: Final summary, analysis, key stats
Penn State took over in the second half. Leading 14-6 at the intermission, the Lions forced two more turnovers in the second half and scored 27 points to run away with a 41-12 win. Penn State scored all five of its touchdowns on the ground and had a 100-yard rusher for a second straight week after going the 17 previous games without hitting the century mark.
How dark is Hersheypark’s new Halloween attraction? ‘Super entertaining, super scary’
Just in time for Halloween, Hersheypark is ramping up the fear factor. Visitors are testing their wits at the latest spine-chilling attraction, Hersheypark’s Dark Nights. Advertised as a “new frightfully immersive haunt experience,” the new addition opened Sept. 17 as part of the park’s fall season and features three “scare zones” and four haunted houses.
travelawaits.com
My 17 Favorite Experiences At Pennsylvania’s National Apple Harvest Festival
Pennsylvania’s National Apple Harvest Festival is a yearly event held during the first two weekends in October. There are so many fun things to do and see at this festival, from the delicious food to the amazing crafts and vendors. Last year, a relative invited me to attend the...
4 Places to get Amazing Donuts in and around Lancaster, PA
If I'm going for a donut, I prefer it to be from a local place or a smaller chain store. Lancaster and the surrounding areas have plenty of places to choose between, four of which are mentioned below.
Lancaster Airport Community Days host warbird rides
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to fly in a WWII warbird came to Lancaster Airport's Community Days event this weekend. The Capital Wing of the Commemorative Air Force organized rides in a World War Two Boeing PT-17 Stearman bi-plane at the event where attendees also got a chance to watch air shows and tour both new and old aircraft.
Naval officials update mayor Wanda Williams on the construction of the USS Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Officials from the United States Navy visited Harrisburg today to update Mayor Wanda Williams on the construction of a new ship bearing the city's name. The USS Harrisburg is currently under construction at a shipyard in Pascagoula, Mississippi. The $2 billion landing platform dock ship is expected to be commissioned in 2024 and put into service in 2025 after its construction is complete.
Storms, powerful winds possible Monday across part of central Pa.
Thunderstorms could pop up across south-central Pennsylvania Monday and bring with them forceful, possibly damaging winds, forecasters said. “Strong to marginally severe” wind gusts and storms are most likely in the afternoon and early evening, according to the National Weather Service. A hazardous weather outlook is in effect Monday...
Get high in the sky this weekend at the Lancaster Balloon Festival
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — You can get high in the sky at the 11th annual Lancaster Balloon Festival & Country Fair on Friday, Sept. 16 through Sunday, Sept. 18 in Leacock Township, Lancaster County. The one-of-a-kind event features 40+ technicolored hot air balloons, as well as fall activities, live...
WGAL
Crews battle fire near Strasburg
STRASBURG, Pa. — Crews responded to a barn fire in Lancaster County early Monday morning. The fire happened along Route 741 just east of Strasburg. Crews were using an excavator to spread out smoldering hay, then spraying it with water.
