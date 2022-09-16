Penn State took over in the second half. Leading 14-6 at the intermission, the Lions forced two more turnovers in the second half and scored 27 points to run away with a 41-12 win. Penn State scored all five of its touchdowns on the ground and had a 100-yard rusher for a second straight week after going the 17 previous games without hitting the century mark.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO