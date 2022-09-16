ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanford, CA

YourCentralValley.com

CBS47 Sidelines Week 5 (9/16/22)

Buchanan comes from behind to beat Memorial and stay undefeated this season. Redwood upsets Hanford, handing the Bullpups their first loss of the season. Three golfers from The First Tee of Fresno are this week’s High School Hot Shots as they get set to head to Pebble Beach for next week’s Pure Insurance Championship.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Search for Jolissa Fuentes continues

SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – It has been more than 40 days since 22-year-old, Jolissa Fuentes was last seen at a gas station in Selma.  Jolissa’s aunt, Joann Banda said they’ve brought in extra help to look into the disappearance.  “We have no new updates from the police department,” Banda said. “We do have a new […]
SELMA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno contestant to be on The Price is Right

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno contestant will soon have the opportunity to come on down on the longest-running game show in the United States, The Price is Right. According to CBS, on Tuesday one of the contestants on the Price is right will be from Fresno. The name of the contestant has not been […]
FRESNO, CA
calcoastnews.com

Paso Robles man killed in a jet crash in Reno, video

A Paso Robles man was killed when the jet he was racing in the Reno Air Races on Sunday crashed. During the third lap, 61-year-old Aaron Hogue went high around the Guy Pylon, according to a video of the event. It then appeared he was having trouble with his jet, “Ballista,” before it crashed into the ground and burst into flames.
PASO ROBLES, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Take a ride in a vintage WWII aircraft above Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- Flying tours on a pair of historic aircraft began on Friday in Visalia. Passengers are being welcomed to ride the B-17 and B-25 in the skies above the Central Valley. Flights are scheduled from Friday until Sunday from the Visalia Municipal Airport. “The airplanes are noisy, they’re breezy, they can be hot […]
VISALIA, CA
InsideClimate News

California Has Provided Incentives for Methane Capture at Dairies, but the Program May Have ‘Unintended Consequences’

The first of a three-part series on California’s program to reduce carbon emissions on dairy farms by subsidizing the construction of digesters to capture methane. On summer afternoons, thousands of dairy cows at Bar 20 dairy in Kerman, California, seek shelter from the blazing sun under the shade of open-walled barns. After a frenzy of morning activity, the farm is quiet except for an occasional moo, a deep rumble from a tomato truck passing on nearby Highway 180 or the wind whistling through the barn, carrying the acrid manure scent that permeates the air on the farm. The scene is typical in the San Joaquin Valley, an agricultural region that produces more milk than any other part of the country.
CALIFORNIA STATE
kingsriverlife.com

Brick & Stone Coffee in Dinuba

Near the end of last year, Anthony and Evelyn Reyna opened a new coffee shop in downtown Dinuba, CA called Brick & Stone. While coffee is great all year long, as the weather begins to cool off nothing sounds better than a great cup of coffee, so it seemed like the perfect time to learn more about the new kid in town. Recently we chatted with their manager, Mikayla Protzman.
DINUBA, CA
thecampusjournal.com

Youth Drag Event in Visalia Faces Criticism at VUSD Board Meeting

In multiple locations over the last few months, we have seen an increase in a backlash against drag show-related events. This has hit Visalia, with a youth drag show event being canceled due to threats from community members, and groups involved facing criticism once again now that the event has occurred.
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

WEATHER: Is it going to rain in Fresno this weekend?

FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – Changes are coming to the Central Valley’s weather and temperatures are already cooling off – but there is more to come. According to CBS47’s chief meteorologist Lauren Wallace, the weekend is going to be nice with temperatures in the mid-80s (which is below average). The changes are coming on Sunday: Merced […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

CHP at scene of a triple fatal on Floral and Cedar

FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE)- A car collision left three occupants of a vehicle dead on Sunday afternoon according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP officers responded to a two-vehicle car collision on Cedar and Floral just before 1:47 p.m. on Sunday. Officers say that a Ford flatbed truck was traveling southbound on Cedar while an SUV […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Officers reunite stolen Fresno dog with her owner

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A dog has been reunited with her owner after she was stolen from a home earlier this week in Fresno. Officials with the Fresno Police Department said a suspect was caught on a surveillance camera stealing a dog named Piper from her owner’s home in a local neighborhood. Investigators said the […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fire destroys home in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A home is destroyed after a fire broke out Friday evening in Fresno County, according to Fresno County Fire. Fire officials say that sometime after 8:00 p.m., Fresno County Fire responded to a residential fire on South Indianola between East Central Avenue and East American Avenue. The extent of the […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

20-year-old Mendota woman dies in crash, CHP says

KERMAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 27-year-old man was arrested for allegedly driving under the suspicion of drug impairment after crashing head-on with a vehicle and killing a 20-year-old woman Saturday night, according to California Highway Patrol officers.  CHP officers say around 9:15 p.m., they responded to a crash on Highway 180 east of Shasta Avenue.  […]
MENDOTA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Man shot and killed while riding bike in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a man who was killed in a shooting over the weekend in Fresno. Officials with the Fresno Police Department said 37-year-old Enrique Navarro was shot and killed Saturday near Fairview and Tower avenues. Around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, officers were called out to the area after it was reported […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

2 men caught smuggling meth into Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men were arrested after they were caught trying to smuggle dozens of pounds of methamphetamine into Fresno, according to the Fresno Police Department. On Wednesday, September 14, officers stopped a car that was traveling from Southern California to Fresno with 30 pounds of meth. While investigating, officials said they learned […]
FRESNO, CA

