ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Hurricane Sally anniversary: Looking back at the damage, 2 years later

By Ed Bloodsworth, Brett Greenberg
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46qzbo_0hyRwH2I00

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Friday, Sept. 16, 2022 marks two years since Hurricane Sally made landfall along the Gulf Coast. The slow-moving storm devastated infrastructure and caused extensive flooding for northwest Florida and southern Alabama.

Hurricane Sally, one of 31 named storms that formed during the record season of 2020, turned out to be more impactful than many on the Gulf Coast expected. A common themed we heard from Baldwin County and northwest Florida residents was that they didn’t worry too much about the storm prior to landfall because it was “only a category two.” Sally taught and reminded us all that a storm’s category does not fully describe the impact a storm can have on a region.

Your daily weather forecast from the First Alert Storm Team

The storms agonizingly slow movement placed the Gulf Coast under hurricane conditions for over six hours. Up tp 30 inches of rain fell exacerbating the 6-8′ storm surge.

Although many have fully recovered from Sally, the recovery process has been quite long and continues for many others. The storm proved to be a life-changing event for many. We continue to hold those most impacted in our thoughts.

Look back at the striking photos that demonstrate Hurricane Sally’s devastating impact on the Gulf Coast.

Severe Flooding

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vUrWO_0hyRwH2I00
    People play in a flooded parking lot at Navarre Beach, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, in Pensacola Beach, Fla. Hurricane Sally is crawling toward the northern Gulf Coast at just 2 mph, a pace that’s enabling the storm to gather huge amounts of water to eventually dump on land. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jzl5Z_0hyRwH2I00
    The Humane Society of the United States’ Animal Rescue Team responds to Hurricane Sally in Florida.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NwdVB_0hyRwH2I00
    Cars and a motorcycle are underwater as water floods a street, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, in Pensacola, Fla. Hurricane Sally made landfall Wednesday near Gulf Shores, Alabama, as a Category 2 storm, pushing a surge of ocean water onto the coast and dumping torrential rain that forecasters said would cause dangerous flooding from the Florida Panhandle to Mississippi and well inland in the days ahead.(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25HaJA_0hyRwH2I00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ND9V9_0hyRwH2I00
    Storm surge from Hurricane Sally in Pass Christian, MS
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NKvSL_0hyRwH2I00
    A man walks his bicycle through a street flooded by Hurricane Sally in Pensacola, Florida, on September 16, 2020. – Hurricane Sally barrelled into the US Gulf Coast early Wednesday, with forecasts of drenching rains that could provoke “historic” and potentially deadly flash floods. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said the Category 2 storm hit Gulf Shores, Alabama at about 4:45 am (0945 GMT), bringing maximum sustained winds of about 105 miles (165 kilometers) per hour.”Historic life-threatening flooding likely along portions of the northern Gulf coast,” the Miami-based center had warned late Tuesday, adding the hurricane could dump up to 20 inches (50 centimeters) of rain in some areas. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JO1eJ_0hyRwH2I00
    Flood waters move on the street, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, in downtown Pensacola, Fla. Hurricane Sally made landfall Wednesday near Gulf Shores, Alabama, as a Category 2 storm, pushing a surge of ocean water onto the coast and dumping torrential rain that forecasters said would cause dangerous flooding from the Florida Panhandle to Mississippi and well inland in the days ahead.(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iCXrT_0hyRwH2I00
    The Humane Society of the United States’ Animal Rescue Team responds to Hurricane Sally in Florida.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yQCY9_0hyRwH2I00

Spots along the Gulf Coast, including Fort Morgan, experienced flooding almost three full weeks after Sally made landfall . By Thursday afternoon, authorities in Escambia County, which includes Pensacola, said at least 377 people had been rescued from flooded areas .

Damaged Infrastructure

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fQvJ9_0hyRwH2I00
    Pensacola Bay Bridge
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23P6vZ_0hyRwH2I00
    A roof of a house is completely ripped off cause by the winds produced by Hurricane Sally.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ed9sy_0hyRwH2I00
    Linholm Road in Robertsdale, Ala.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cwfxT_0hyRwH2I00
    Alabama Power crews restore service in Bayou La Batre following Hurricane Sally. (Dennis Washington / Alabama NewsCenter)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jtXxQ_0hyRwH2I00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F2z3o_0hyRwH2I00
    The Humane Society of the United States’ Animal Rescue Team responds to Hurricane Sally in Florida.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VgWae_0hyRwH2I00
    The Humane Society of the United States’ Animal Rescue Team responds to Hurricane Sally in Florida.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z6CEd_0hyRwH2I00
    Damage to sign at Eastern Shore Center
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CSkvF_0hyRwH2I00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dqorj_0hyRwH2I00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n7oF8_0hyRwH2I00
    Damage to Chevron gas station at Eastern Shore Center
  • Damage at Mobile Country Club

Sally’s punishing 100 mph winds, torrential rainfall and seawater surge caused severe damage to several buildings, boats and the Pensacola Bay Bridge. Sally inflicted so much damage on the Gulf State Pier that it was closed and did not reopen until Jan. 30 .

Find forecast and weather information for the entire Gulf Coast

Damage to businesses & houses

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PiwzZ_0hyRwH2I00
    Storm damage to the Chevron Food Mart gas station on the Eastern Shore on Hwy 181 just south of I-10 close to Lowe’s. (Courtesy: Melissa Sprinkle)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PYShj_0hyRwH2I00
    Courtesy: Angela Levins Dauphin Island Sea Lab
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uZHIY_0hyRwH2I00
    Courtesy: Angela Levins Dauphin Island Sea Lab
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uvyxQ_0hyRwH2I00
    Courtesy: Angela Levins Dauphin Island Sea Lab
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mr1H0_0hyRwH2I00
    Courtesy: Angela Levins Dauphin Island Sea Lab
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WwqCW_0hyRwH2I00
    Courtesy: heavy250@aol.com Saraland storm damage
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hyONf_0hyRwH2I00
    Damage in Orange Beach
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SmMCq_0hyRwH2I00
    Walker Key Condos, Orange Beach
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TUAmn_0hyRwH2I00
    Courtesy: Madi Robison Steel Creek Lodge
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g4rJQ_0hyRwH2I00
    Courtesy: Devin Walker Spanish Fort, AL
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nxuDi_0hyRwH2I00
    Courtesy: Meredith Toflinski Fairhope, AL
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uon35_0hyRwH2I00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TKCIr_0hyRwH2I00

Thousands of homes and businesses suffered extreme damage to their properties from Hurricane Sally. FEMA stepped in with funding for hurricane debris cleanup and removal . Areas of Baldwin County were still cleaning up the aftermath after the new year in January 2021 .

Boating, pier & plane damage

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EXXZJ_0hyRwH2I00
    Courtesy: Bill Butterworth Lost Key Yacht Club and Marina
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1elRiz_0hyRwH2I00
    Hurricane Sally damage shows the potential power of tropical weather. — WKRG
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31JCIw_0hyRwH2I00
    Courtesy: Dauphin Island Scott Carpenter
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tbz7v_0hyRwH2I00
    A boat is washed up near a road after Hurricane Sally moved through the area, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, in Orange Beach, Ala. Hurricane Sally made landfall Wednesday near Gulf Shores, Alabama, as a Category 2 storm, pushing a surge of ocean water onto the coast and dumping torrential rain that forecasters said would cause dangerous flooding from the Florida Panhandle to Mississippi and well inland in the days ahead. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17WcoP_0hyRwH2I00
    Courtesy: Bill Butterworth Lost Key Yacht Club and Marina
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n5S3t_0hyRwH2I00
    Courtesy: Kendall Annan Orange Beach AL
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lxSix_0hyRwH2I00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32Lppc_0hyRwH2I00
    Courtesy: Bill Butterworth Lost Key Yacht Club and Marina
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DyE9h_0hyRwH2I00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uYXs3_0hyRwH2I00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CmExY_0hyRwH2I00
    Jack Edwards Airport Gulf Shores, AL
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aLn0P_0hyRwH2I00
    Jack Edwards Airport Gulf Shores, AL
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JL4gD_0hyRwH2I00
    Courtesy: Jessica Taloney Jack Edwards Airport Gulf Shores, AL
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lh8E6_0hyRwH2I00

FEMA stepped in and helped repair the boat launch and pier damaged in Fort Walton Beach . Both the Foley City Airport and Jack Edwards Airport in Gulf Shores suffered serious, extended damage hangars and aircrafts.

News 5 Extended Hurricane Sally coverage (videos included)

Conditions in Pensacola following Hurricane Sally’s landfall

WKRG’s Devon Walsh and Debbie Williams show Baldwin County Hurricane Sally damage

Camera footage of waves at Orange Beach during Hurricane Sally

It has been an usually slow hurricane season for the Gulf Coast so far as the peak of hurricane season as already passed on Sept. 10. Hurricane Fiona is currently in the Atlantic and continues on a westward track. News 5 will continue to track it as it gets closer to the United States.

Downloadable 2022 First Alert Storm Team Hurricane Guide

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile , Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama . Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Texas man drowns in Destin: Okaloosa Co. Deputies

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating an “apparent drowning,” after a man was seen “floating face down,” and later died in Destin Sunday morning, according to a Facebook post from the OCSO. An 81-year-old from Texas was seen entering the water behind Sandprint Circle just before 11 a.m. […]
DESTIN, FL
townandtourist.com

19 Top Treehouse Rentals in Alabama (Homestyle & Spacious!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. When visiting the great state of Alabama there’s plenty to look forward to, from fresh peanuts to historic landmarks, to barbecue, and beyond. When planning your next trip to the Yellowhammer State, why not add another thing to look forward to in the form of an incredible treehouse rental.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dauphin Island, AL
City
Orange Beach, AL
State
Mississippi State
City
Gulf Shores, AL
City
Pensacola Beach, FL
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
City
Destin, FL
City
Mobile, AL
AL.com

When is fall going to come back to Alabama?

Temperatures across Alabama are expected to really heat up this week, which also coincides with the start of fall. The fall equinox is coming up on Thursday, Sept. 22, at 8:03 p.m. CDT. That’s considered by many to be the official start of fall, even though meteorological fall began on Sept. 1.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Hurricane Center#Atlantic Hurricane#Hurricanes#Northwest Florida#Hurricane Watch
Alabama Now

Man falls to death at Alabama waterfall park

Authorities in northeastern Alabama say a 70-year-old man fell to his death this weekend at a waterfall park. The man’s name hasn’t been released. DeKalb County Coroner Tom Wilson told AL.com that the man fell from a ledge at High Falls Park in Grove Oak on Saturday afternoon. He fell an estimated 40 to 60 feet (12 to 18 meters).
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Inside Alabama’s worst speed traps

After waiting in line at the monthly traffic court, Kierstan Pointer, a single mom who sped through town, simply handed over a wad of crumpled $20 bills and lamented her mistake. “This is really hurting my family financially,” she said. Welcome to Hillsboro, the town that may well be...
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
fox35orlando.com

Hurricane Fiona track: Here is where Hurricane Fiona could be headed next

ORLANDO, Fla. - Fiona strengthened Sunday morning to become a category 1 hurricane, and made landfall in Puerto Rico hours later. Power has been knocked out across the island, and "catastrophic flooding" is expected, according to National Hurricane Center. Where is Hurricane Fiona?. As of 5 p.m. Sunday, Hurricane Fiona...
ORLANDO, FL
AL.com

Alabama approves $348 million in sewer, water repair projects with more on the way

Alabama officials have opened the floodgates, sending a tidal wave of federal funding to address some of the state’s most dire water and sewer infrastructure needs. The Alabama Department of Environmental Management announced that it has approved sending $348 million in federal grants and loans to “repair and upgrade crumbling, malfunctioning and overwhelmed water and sewer systems in Alabama,” according to a news release from the department.
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

Youngkin holding Arizona events for Lake

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) is headed to Arizona next month to stump for Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake. Youngkin’s office confirmed to The Hill the governor is traveling to Arizona to boost the Trump-endorsed Lake, a prominent supporter of the former president’s false claims of widespread fraud in the 2020 election, in her race […]
ARIZONA STATE
wbrc.com

Alabama Dept. of Veterans Affairs pushing suicide prevention awareness

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month and colleges and universities across the state are displaying 152 flags in honor of the 152 Alabama veterans who lost their lives to suicide in 2020. The statewide campaign is called Operation We Remember. If anything, it’s meant to...
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

54K+
Followers
19K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy