Hurricane Sally anniversary: Looking back at the damage, 2 years later
MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Friday, Sept. 16, 2022 marks two years since Hurricane Sally made landfall along the Gulf Coast. The slow-moving storm devastated infrastructure and caused extensive flooding for northwest Florida and southern Alabama.
Hurricane Sally, one of 31 named storms that formed during the record season of 2020, turned out to be more impactful than many on the Gulf Coast expected. A common themed we heard from Baldwin County and northwest Florida residents was that they didn't worry too much about the storm prior to landfall because it was "only a category two." Sally taught and reminded us all that a storm's category does not fully describe the impact a storm can have on a region.
The storms agonizingly slow movement placed the Gulf Coast under hurricane conditions for over six hours. Up tp 30 inches of rain fell exacerbating the 6-8′ storm surge.
Although many have fully recovered from Sally, the recovery process has been quite long and continues for many others. The storm proved to be a life-changing event for many. We continue to hold those most impacted in our thoughts.
Look back at the striking photos that demonstrate Hurricane Sally’s devastating impact on the Gulf Coast.
Severe Flooding
Spots along the Gulf Coast, including Fort Morgan, experienced flooding almost three full weeks after Sally made landfall . By Thursday afternoon, authorities in Escambia County, which includes Pensacola, said at least 377 people had been rescued from flooded areas .
Damaged Infrastructure
Sally's punishing 100 mph winds, torrential rainfall and seawater surge caused severe damage to several buildings, boats and the Pensacola Bay Bridge. Sally inflicted so much damage on the Gulf State Pier that it was closed and did not reopen until Jan. 30 .
Damage to businesses & houses
Thousands of homes and businesses suffered extreme damage to their properties from Hurricane Sally. FEMA stepped in with funding for hurricane debris cleanup and removal . Areas of Baldwin County were still cleaning up the aftermath after the new year in January 2021 .
Boating, pier & plane damage
FEMA stepped in and helped repair the boat launch and pier damaged in Fort Walton Beach . Both the Foley City Airport and Jack Edwards Airport in Gulf Shores suffered serious, extended damage hangars and aircrafts.
It has been an usually slow hurricane season for the Gulf Coast so far as the peak of hurricane season as already passed on Sept. 10. Hurricane Fiona is currently in the Atlantic and continues on a westward track. News 5 will continue to track it as it gets closer to the United States.
