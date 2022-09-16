Hurricane Sally anniversary: Looking back at the damage, 2 years later

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Friday, Sept. 16, 2022 marks two years since Hurricane Sally made landfall along the Gulf Coast. The slow-moving storm devastated infrastructure and caused extensive flooding for northwest Florida and southern Alabama.

Hurricane Sally, one of 31 named storms that formed during the record season of 2020, turned out to be more impactful than many on the Gulf Coast expected. A common themed we heard from Baldwin County and northwest Florida residents was that they didn’t worry too much about the storm prior to landfall because it was “only a category two.” Sally taught and reminded us all that a storm’s category does not fully describe the impact a storm can have on a region.

The storms agonizingly slow movement placed the Gulf Coast under hurricane conditions for over six hours. Up tp 30 inches of rain fell exacerbating the 6-8′ storm surge.

Although many have fully recovered from Sally, the recovery process has been quite long and continues for many others. The storm proved to be a life-changing event for many. We continue to hold those most impacted in our thoughts.

Look back at the striking photos that demonstrate Hurricane Sally’s devastating impact on the Gulf Coast.

Severe Flooding

People play in a flooded parking lot at Navarre Beach, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, in Pensacola Beach, Fla. Hurricane Sally is crawling toward the northern Gulf Coast at just 2 mph, a pace that’s enabling the storm to gather huge amounts of water to eventually dump on land. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

The Humane Society of the United States’ Animal Rescue Team responds to Hurricane Sally in Florida.

Cars and a motorcycle are underwater as water floods a street, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, in Pensacola, Fla. Hurricane Sally made landfall Wednesday near Gulf Shores, Alabama, as a Category 2 storm, pushing a surge of ocean water onto the coast and dumping torrential rain that forecasters said would cause dangerous flooding from the Florida Panhandle to Mississippi and well inland in the days ahead.(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)



Storm surge from Hurricane Sally in Pass Christian, MS

A man walks his bicycle through a street flooded by Hurricane Sally in Pensacola, Florida, on September 16, 2020. – Hurricane Sally barrelled into the US Gulf Coast early Wednesday, with forecasts of drenching rains that could provoke “historic” and potentially deadly flash floods. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said the Category 2 storm hit Gulf Shores, Alabama at about 4:45 am (0945 GMT), bringing maximum sustained winds of about 105 miles (165 kilometers) per hour.”Historic life-threatening flooding likely along portions of the northern Gulf coast,” the Miami-based center had warned late Tuesday, adding the hurricane could dump up to 20 inches (50 centimeters) of rain in some areas. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

Flood waters move on the street, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, in downtown Pensacola, Fla. Hurricane Sally made landfall Wednesday near Gulf Shores, Alabama, as a Category 2 storm, pushing a surge of ocean water onto the coast and dumping torrential rain that forecasters said would cause dangerous flooding from the Florida Panhandle to Mississippi and well inland in the days ahead.(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

The Humane Society of the United States’ Animal Rescue Team responds to Hurricane Sally in Florida.



Spots along the Gulf Coast, including Fort Morgan, experienced flooding almost three full weeks after Sally made landfall . By Thursday afternoon, authorities in Escambia County, which includes Pensacola, said at least 377 people had been rescued from flooded areas .

Damaged Infrastructure

Pensacola Bay Bridge

A roof of a house is completely ripped off cause by the winds produced by Hurricane Sally.

Linholm Road in Robertsdale, Ala.

Alabama Power crews restore service in Bayou La Batre following Hurricane Sally. (Dennis Washington / Alabama NewsCenter)



The Humane Society of the United States’ Animal Rescue Team responds to Hurricane Sally in Florida.

The Humane Society of the United States’ Animal Rescue Team responds to Hurricane Sally in Florida.

Damage to sign at Eastern Shore Center





Damage to Chevron gas station at Eastern Shore Center

Damage at Mobile Country Club

Sally’s punishing 100 mph winds, torrential rainfall and seawater surge caused severe damage to several buildings, boats and the Pensacola Bay Bridge. Sally inflicted so much damage on the Gulf State Pier that it was closed and did not reopen until Jan. 30 .

Damage to businesses & houses

Storm damage to the Chevron Food Mart gas station on the Eastern Shore on Hwy 181 just south of I-10 close to Lowe’s. (Courtesy: Melissa Sprinkle)

Courtesy: Angela Levins Dauphin Island Sea Lab

Courtesy: Angela Levins Dauphin Island Sea Lab

Courtesy: Angela Levins Dauphin Island Sea Lab

Courtesy: Angela Levins Dauphin Island Sea Lab

Courtesy: heavy250@aol.com Saraland storm damage

Damage in Orange Beach

Walker Key Condos, Orange Beach

Courtesy: Madi Robison Steel Creek Lodge

Courtesy: Devin Walker Spanish Fort, AL

Courtesy: Meredith Toflinski Fairhope, AL





Thousands of homes and businesses suffered extreme damage to their properties from Hurricane Sally. FEMA stepped in with funding for hurricane debris cleanup and removal . Areas of Baldwin County were still cleaning up the aftermath after the new year in January 2021 .

Boating, pier & plane damage

Courtesy: Bill Butterworth Lost Key Yacht Club and Marina

Hurricane Sally damage shows the potential power of tropical weather. — WKRG

Courtesy: Dauphin Island Scott Carpenter

A boat is washed up near a road after Hurricane Sally moved through the area, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, in Orange Beach, Ala. Hurricane Sally made landfall Wednesday near Gulf Shores, Alabama, as a Category 2 storm, pushing a surge of ocean water onto the coast and dumping torrential rain that forecasters said would cause dangerous flooding from the Florida Panhandle to Mississippi and well inland in the days ahead. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Courtesy: Bill Butterworth Lost Key Yacht Club and Marina

Courtesy: Kendall Annan Orange Beach AL



Courtesy: Bill Butterworth Lost Key Yacht Club and Marina







Jack Edwards Airport Gulf Shores, AL

Jack Edwards Airport Gulf Shores, AL

Courtesy: Jessica Taloney Jack Edwards Airport Gulf Shores, AL



FEMA stepped in and helped repair the boat launch and pier damaged in Fort Walton Beach . Both the Foley City Airport and Jack Edwards Airport in Gulf Shores suffered serious, extended damage hangars and aircrafts.

Conditions in Pensacola following Hurricane Sally’s landfall

WKRG’s Devon Walsh and Debbie Williams show Baldwin County Hurricane Sally damage

Camera footage of waves at Orange Beach during Hurricane Sally

It has been an usually slow hurricane season for the Gulf Coast so far as the peak of hurricane season as already passed on Sept. 10. Hurricane Fiona is currently in the Atlantic and continues on a westward track. News 5 will continue to track it as it gets closer to the United States.

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile , Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama . Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Daily News

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.