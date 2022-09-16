Read full article on original website
Times Gazette
The Highland County Health Department is offering free cholesterol screenings during the month of September. Call 937-393-1941 or visit highlandcountyhealth.org to schedule an appointment. About 38% of Americans have high cholesterol levels, which can lead to an increased risk for stroke and heart disease. North Joint Fire District. The Highland...
Times Gazette
Hillsboro has new pay scales
Seven pieces of legislation, including a new pay scale ordinance for non-union city employees, were unanimously approved and adopted by Hillsboro City Council during its monthly meeting Thursday. Under the new ordinance the annual pay range for the city’s safety-service director is $75,000 to $90,000. The salary range for the...
wnewsj.com
Wilmington News Journal
WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. An appointed interim judge currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.
Portsmouth Times
Gun Bash set for Oct 1
This October, The Patriot Friends of the NRA are ready to welcome guests once again to one of their big annual events they have this time each year called the Gun Bash. The group hosts two large events, one sizeable banquet in the spring and a scaled down version of that this time of year through the bash. Both events are usually well received by supporters of the non-profit.
Times Gazette
HILLSBORO P.D. REPORTS
The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following informaiton:. Timmy Howard, 26, of Hillsboro, was arrested for assault. Cecil Carter III, 57, of Greenfield, was arrested for failure to appear. David Boyd, 40, of Peebles, was cited for driving under suspension and failure to yield the right of way. Cody...
Times Gazette
Wilkin honors Clinton Co. man
State Rep. Shane Wilkin (R-Hillsboro) presented Robert Elroy Grim with a letter of commendation from the Ohio House of Representatives. This recognition is for Grim’s induction into the Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame. “It was an absolute privilege to meet Mr. Grim and recognize him for his many...
consistentlycurious.com
11 Enchanting Things To Do In the Fall In Ohio
Don’t miss out on these incredible things to do in the fall in Ohio. The aroma of pumpkin spice and warm apple cider fills the air as we embrace the arrival of fall. Autumn is a season of change, as we welcome cooler temperatures, harvest flavors, and enjoy witnessing the dazzling display of color.
Times Gazette
Whiteoak wins invite for 2nd straight year
The Whiteoak boys cross country team won first place Saturday at the Aaron Reed Memorial Invitational at Southeastern High School for the second consecutive year, and Wildcat sophomore Landen Eyre took the individual championship in the same fashion. Whiteoak out paced a talented Chillicothe team for the win and took...
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County – Harbor Freight to Open in September
CIRCLEVILLE – Harbor Freight has almost finished renovation to the old Gordmans location, and plans to open at the end of the month. The renovation started in June of this year, since then inside and outside has been renovated including painting the entire front of the building. Recently we...
Fox 19
Caged puppies found in woods, recovering at Ohio shelter
HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -Three puppies were rescued by the Highland County Humane Society on Saturday after being left in a cage in the woods without food or water. According to their Facebook post, the woman who found them heard the puppies crying, so she called the shelter to take care of them. The shelter says that they came in underweight and with overgrown nails. The two male chihuahuas are hairless. The female Yorkie lost half of her hair and is matted.
roadtirement.com
Ohio’s historic Clifton Mill
East of Dayton and south of Springfield, Ohio in the tiny town of Clifton you will find the Clifton Mill. This is one of, if not the oldest continuously operating grist mills left in the country. First built in 1802 by Revolutionary War veteran Owen Davis, the mill is still operating, as well as offering a restaurant and store.
The Best Pumpkin Pie in Ohio Can Be Found Inside This Middle-Of-Nowhere Bakery
If you're looking for some of the best donuts, cookies, cakes, and pies the state of Ohio has to offer, look no further than this small town bakery that's been family owned and operated for more than 60 years.
Times Gazette
Mammography van back in Hillsboro
The University of Cincinnati (UC) Mobile Mammography Van will return to Hillsboro on Friday, Oct. 13 to provide annual mammograms. The van provides mobile mammography visits to communities throughout Greater Cincinnati. “Women should visit the van because of the convenience,” said UC Mobile Mammography Program Manager Maria Pearson. “We’re right...
Times Gazette
County forms leadership council
Local organizations in Highland County have formed a new collaborative group called the Highland County Workforce Leadership Council. It is made up of representatives from the following organizations: Highland County Chamber of Commerce, Highland County Community Action, Highland County Economic Development, Highland County public schools, the non-profit Growing Rural Independence Together (GRIT), the Southern Ohio Educational Service Center, Southern State Community College and the village of Greenfield.
delawareohiohistory.org
Crist Tavern-Millworkers makes list of endangered historic sites
Crist Tavern-Millworkers house near Liberty Township makes list of endangered historic sites. The Crist Tavern-Millworkers Boarding House, built around 1835 on what is now state Route 315, a short distance from U.S. Route 23, has been placed on the List of Ohio’s Most Endangered Historic Sites for 2022 by Preservation Ohio.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Arson investigation underway in Pike Co. fire
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — One person is in serious condition today after investigators said they were inside a Pike County home when it went up in flames. The Pike County Sheriff’s Office responded to Gee Hollow Road shortly after 6 p.m. on Sunday evening. Deputies upon arrival spoke...
Parents wanted after Ohio child found locked in cage, another holding meth pipe
When authorities arrived at the home, they say they found a 3-year-old locked in a cage that was secured with zip ties and had bugs inside. A 2-year-old was then seen walking inside the house holding a meth pipe, law enforcement said.
spectrumnews1.com
Calling all ghouls: Here are some of the state's haunted houses to visit this Halloween
OHIO — It's the most wonderful time of the year for thrill seekers: Haunted house season. Those in Ohio have plenty of attractions to choose from. The Buckeye State has the most haunted houses in the nation at 127 — two more than last year, according to thescarefactor.com.
Shelbyville mother pleads guilty to abandoning 5-year-old child in Ohio
The Indiana woman accused of abandoning her 5-year-old son with autism on a dark road in Colerain Township has pleaded guilty to child endangerment.
UPDATE: Firefighter flown to Ohio State hospital after fire engine involved in rollover crash
UPDATE (11:54 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19): The family of the driver says he was hospitalized with a broken ankle. He has also already gone through one surgery and a second surgery has been scheduled for later this week. 13 News also learned that he is a well-respected former fire chief out of Lancaster, Ohio […]
