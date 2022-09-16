Read full article on original website
floridapolitics.com
Republican candidate in Broward’s solidly blue HD 101 pulls ahead in cash-on-hand
The Democrat Primary winner Hillary Cassel already spent more than half a million introducing herself to voters. Republican candidate Guy Silla has staked $24,000 on his campaign to flip Broward County’s House District 101 red. Undoubtedly, he’ll have an uphill battle against the numbers. Election data shows President Joe...
With hate on the rise, all of us need to unite against anti-Semitism, white supremacy, bigotry
In July, anti-Semitic and anti-social justice posters were draped on the walls of a progressive church in Fort Lauderdale. In June, individuals associated with the hate group Goyim Defense League distributed anti-Semitic propaganda in Coral Gables, Parkland and Boca Raton. In May, twice in one week, swastikas marred the walls of a high school...
getnews.info
Former Broward Judge John Patrick Contini, The Mediator Helping People Find the Right Lawyer
Former Judge John P Contini of Contini Solutions is an experienced mediator who knows what it takes to choose the right lawyer for any case. Finding the right lawyer can make a whole world of difference in a case. But just because this is common knowledge doesn’t make things any easier. For one, it involves tons of research that most people simply don’t have time for. For another, even if one gets a hold of a good lawyer, they might not have any specialty in the case one wants to pursue. Most people who find themselves in this situation, thus, have to resort to numerous trials and errors which can be severely draining. Fortunately, Former Broward Judge John P Contini of Contini Solutions is set to change the narrative.
WPBF News 25
Judge orders West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James to give deposition in Sunset Lounge lawsuit
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A judge has ordered Mayor Keith James to give a deposition in the lawsuit filed by Vita Lounge, LLC over its disqualification to run the Sunset Lounge, saying the company is entitled to discover what role James played in pushing them out. As Vita...
moneyinc.com
The 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in Boca Raton 2022
People think it is easy to get a joint that makes the most delicious Sushi, especially when they are away from home. The truth is that this is not the case. We all agree that California rolls are easy to make, but it takes the best restaurants to make a quality sushi roll. Recently, Boca Raton has become the home of fantastic food with an extensive collection of Japanese restaurants. Unlike other places, sushi lovers will enjoy their stay in Boca Raton as there are amazing restaurants that make the best of this Japanese cuisine.
Crowding problem draws new attention at Stoneman Douglas High. ‘We won’t kick the can down the road.’
To ease overcrowding, Broward school district officials say they want to trim Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School’s enrollment by as many as 500 students. And eventually, other overcrowded schools also could face adjustments. But one of the county’s first priorities is Stoneman Douglas High, one of the most overcrowded schools of them all. It raised the question: Which students would face ...
850wftl.com
American Express sues woman for not paying $39,000 bill
(DELRAY BEACH, Florida)– American Express is suing a Delray Beach woman for payment delinquency, according to BocaNewsNow.com. The court filing by American Express states that Denise Katz owes $39,361.45 plus court costs. Katz’s card is in the name of “Complete AV Solutions, Inc.,” an audio/visual company based out of...
Five incredible things happening in West Palm Beach's south end, or SoSo, community
West Palm Beach has experienced some rapid changes since the pandemic with more people and more financial institutions moving to what is now dubbed "Wall Street South." With that has come plans that will transform the city's south end, or SoSo community, with a revamped golf course, an updated plaza with residential units, an added grocery store and new townhomes.
After 28 years, Boca Raton will soon welcome the city's newest waterfront park: Ocean Strand
BOCA RATON — A 14-acre stretch of land from the beach to the Intracoastal on Ocean Boulevard has been sitting dormant for 28 years. Soon, it will be known as Ocean Strand Park. The Greater Boca Raton Beach & Park District bought the land at 2300 N. Ocean Blvd....
With more than 1,500 new apartments in sight, Delray Beach also wants new businesses to thrive
With more than 1,500 apartments in development, Delray Beach’s Congress Avenue has quickly become fertile ground for developers looking to build new housing in a city with that has a scarcity of available land. While city officials are encouraging growth in the area and recognize housing continues to be a major need in the city, they’re also trying to strike a balance and make sure it doesn’t ...
pasconewsonline.com
Port St. Lucie, FL Will be Among the Fastest Growing Cities by 2060
Results from the 2020 census reveal some notable changes in population distribution over the last decade. The U.S. population grew by about 7% from 2010 to 2020, or by about 20 million people. Over the same period, more than 80% of U.S. metro areas reported population growth. While it remains...
cw34.com
Authorities find Delray Beach firefighter and paramedic who was missing for two days
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities have located Delray Beach firefighter and paramedic Giovanni Hart in Fort Lauderdale. Hart, 27, had been missing since Tuesday night. He's a lieutenant with Delray Beach Fire Rescue. According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, he was last seen at his house on NW...
Rosh Hashana dining: Best restaurants for Jewish New Year dine-in, takeout
There’s no need to warm up your stove for the Jewish High Holy Days – plenty of local restaurants are happy to do the cooking for you. Here are some of the local menus offered across the county for Rosh Hashana, which runs from sundown Sunday, Sept. 25, to sundown Tuesday, Sept. 27.
fox35orlando.com
4 kidnapped siblings from Michigan recovered in Florida by US Marshals
FOX 2 - Four Michigan children were recovered in Florida after a kidnapping by their father, US Marshals announced on Friday. The children ranged in age from 3 years old to 10, were abducted in April from Saginaw County by their fatherJoses Braxton, a longhaul truck driver. They were recovered on Thursday, law enforcement officials said.
WSVN-TV
Woman kicked off plane after defending men who reported bomb threat at FLL
FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A flight passenger who was on board the same flight where two men had reported a bomb threat on board a plane at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport has come forward. On Saturday, the passenger, who asked to remain anonymous, spoke to 7News and...
cbs12.com
Major crash in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The right two lanes near exit 96, the Hobe Sound exit, on I-95 North are blocked following a major crash, according to authorities. Check back with CBS12 as this story develops.
wflx.com
Rosh Hashanah for first time since COVID-19 in Boca Raton
Two of the Jewish High Holidays are approaching. Rosh Hashanah, also known as the Jewish New Year, begins on sundown on Sunday and ends at sundown on the 27th. The congregation at B'nai Torah is elated because it's the first time they've been able to gather for the high holidays since the COVID-19 pandemic.
cbs12.com
Three separate DUI arrests within 48 hours in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Port St. Lucie Police arrested three different people this weekend for driving under the influence. It began on Saturday night when a concerned citizen reported a black truck swerving and striking curbs. Officers found the vehicle and arrested the 24-year-old driver. Two open...
Click10.com
Driver killed in wrong-way wreck on Sawgrass Expressway
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A deadly wrong-way crash on a South Florida highway is under investigation. Troopers confirmed it was a 36-year-old man who died early Sunday morning. The westbound lanes of the Sawgrass Expressway near Lyons Road were closed for several hours following the crash. Authorities said a...
Boynton Beach man dies in crash after turning into path of another vehicle
A Boynton Beach man died in a crash Friday afternoon in Boynton Beach after turning into the path of another vehicle.
