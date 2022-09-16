City Planning Commission: Rezoning approved for Keys Drive; Chestnut Street annexation deferred

Read full article on original website
3 Great Taco Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
This Clemson Campus Hotel Employs Clemson Students with Intellectual Disabilities and Encourages DreamsMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Clemson, SC
Core 450: A must-try restaurant in Travelers Rest, South CarolinaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerTravelers Rest, SC
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasPendleton, SC
WYFF4.com
'Working through details': Prisma Health, Greenville County work toward deal to reopen North Greenville ER
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Greenville County and Prisma Health continue working toward a deal to reopen the North Greenville Hospital emergency department. Two weeks ago, Greenville County Council voted to use nearly $13.5 million in federal funds to help reopen the department. Back in 2020, the health system designated the...
SCDOT closes Spartanburg Co. bridge for repairs
The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) has closed a Spartanburg County bridge for repairs.
I-85 construction affects nearby businesses during peak season
Some Upstate business owners said construction from the Interstate 85 widening project is impacting their sales.
gsabusiness.com
City of Greenville expecting ‘massive ROI’ for Greenville trail project
The Swamp Rabbit Trail extension master plan was launched by the city of Greenville in November 2019, and the City Council adopted the last development strategy for the trail’s 4.5-mile extension last January. The master plan explores land use and connectivity opportunities within a five-minute walk of the planned...
Volvo reportedly looking to build plant in Greenville County
Volvo is reportedly planning to invest more than 42-million dollars in an automotive manufacture tooling plant in South Greenville County. Volvo located its first U-S vehicle plant near Charleston in 2015.
hotelnewsresource.com
Grand Bohemian Lodge Greenville Opens in South Carolina
The Kessler Collection celebrated the grand opening of its second property in South Carolina, Grand Bohemian Lodge Greenville. The newest hotel offering is a boutique modern lodge overlooking the iconic waterfalls and Falls Park on the Reedy River. "After years of planning, we're proud to see our vision of natural...
Officials respond to Greenville Co. hotel
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Officials responded to a downtown hotel Sunday evening in Greenville. The City of Greenville Fire Department said they responded around 5:45 p.m. to the Hyatt Regency located at 220 North Main Street. Firefighters said a sprinkler line broke in a stairwell. A couple of rooms were affected but most of […]
Woman killed in hit-and-run in South Carolina parking lot
A woman was killed during a hit and run in a parking lot Friday afternoon in Greenville.
Police: Road closed in Laurens Co.
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Laurens Police Department said a portion of North Harper Street is closed. Police said from Mill Street to the intersection of Hillcrest is not available. Drivers should seek alternate routes and expect delays in the area. 7NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.
I-26 closures scheduled this week
The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced planned closures along Interstate 26 East Monday.
my40.tv
Blue Ridge Beer Garden, with a 'neighborhood garden party' feel, opens in Hendersonville
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The wait is over! A new tap house has opened its doors in Hendersonville's South Slope. Blue Ridge Beer Garden, located at 402 South Church Street in downtown Hendersonville, serves 25 different beers and ciders on tap, as well as other alcoholic and nonalcoholic drinks.
Non-profit repeatedly vandalized, police looking for suspect
Slashed tires, an emptied gas tank, and an attempt to steal the catalytic converter. An Anderson County Nonprofit has been vandalized.
WYFF4.com
Pedestrian hit, killed in Spartanburg County
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A pedestrian died after being hit early Monday morning in Spartanburg County, according to the coroner's office. The coroner's office said the pedestrian was hit at around midnight on Highway 29 at Brooklyn Road. No other information has been released.
FOX Carolina
Greenville Police looking for missing Upstate couple
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department is looking for a couple who has been missing for over a week. The department said a missing report was filed for Terry Chermak and her fiancé, Todd Cagle, on Sept. 17. Cagle’s sister said no one has seen the...
FOX Carolina
Two Upstate cities among fastest growing rent prices in US
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two Upstate cities had some of the most significant rent increases in the country from 2021 to 2022, according to new rankings from Dwellsy. According to the ranking, Greenville, SC, was sixth in the US with an 85.7% increase in rent prices, and Anderson, SC, was third with a 117.8% increase.
coladaily.com
South Carolina native lands dream job at Lexington County Sheriff's Department
Carleisha Gilliam always knew she wanted to work in law enforcement. The Lexington County investigator said she told people she wanted to be an officer when she was around three or four years old. She stuck to that plan and graduated from Lander University and then went on to Columbia College, where she received a Master of Arts in Criminal Justice.
FOX Carolina
Deputies looking for suspect accused of breaking into Anderson home
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect wanted for breaking into a home. Laura “Loo Loo” B. Miller is wanted for burglary second degree for breaking into a home on Whitehall Road and stealing several things, according to the sheriff’s office.
2 shot at Greenville Co. home
Two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting Monday evening in Greenville County.
The Post and Courier
Most of a Spartanburg County town's police officers resigned. Here's why and what's next.
PACOLET — Most of the police department in Pacolet has resigned after what the former chief said were conflicts with town administrators. John Alexander resigned Sept. 14 as head of the department in the town of about 2,500 on the western edge of Spartanburg County. Three officers, including Lt....
FOX Carolina
Deputies investigating shooting in Greenville County
Small business owners like Dave McMeekin are just learning more about a CARES Act provision that provides funds similar to a tax refund. Greer Heritage Museum prepares to open new exhibit on recreation, entertainment. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Greer Heritage Museum's newest addition will feature the community's past entertainment...
