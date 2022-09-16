Makeda’s Cookies on Airways reopens 10 months after Young Dolph’s murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Makeda’s Cookies on Airways Blvd announced Friday they will be reopening their doors.

This news comes 10 months after the world was shaken by Young Dolph’s murder on Nov. 17, 2021.

They are set to reopen Saturday morning.

“We going to open Makeda’s back up. I’m bout to bust, I’m so excited,” Maurice Hill, one of Makeda’s owners.

Owners Maurice and Pamela Hill have been renovating their flagship bakery after Memphis rapper Young Dolph died, as he left the business.

“They’ve done a lot of damage, so we got new floors, doors, ovens,” Maurice Hill said.

There were growing concerns about reopening the store after the rapper’s death, Pamela Hill said they got threats to their life and business.

“This is our place and we can’t be distracted about what’s going on out in Memphis with all the crime and violence. We hate that it’s going on,” Pamela Hill said.

Pamela, who shares the same birthday as Young Dolph, said they want to do their part in honoring the rapper, by adding a memorial.

“He’s been generous to the city, helping people. I feel his spirit and he’s part of my life now,” Pamela Hill said.

“I’ll be over here faithfully. Come on down to their joint. If you ain’t scared, come down to Makeda’s,” Antonio Sharkey, Makedea’s customer said.

