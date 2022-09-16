ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Makeda’s Cookies on Airways reopens 10 months after Young Dolph’s murder

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06FgoJ_0hyRvCaS00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Makeda’s Cookies on Airways Blvd announced Friday they will be reopening their doors.

This news comes 10 months after the world was shaken by Young Dolph’s murder on Nov. 17, 2021.

They are set to reopen Saturday morning.

“We going to open Makeda’s back up. I’m bout to bust, I’m so excited,” Maurice Hill, one of Makeda’s owners.

Owners Maurice and Pamela Hill have been renovating their flagship bakery after Memphis rapper Young Dolph died, as he left the business.

“They’ve done a lot of damage, so we got new floors, doors, ovens,” Maurice Hill said.

There were growing concerns about reopening the store after the rapper’s death, Pamela Hill said they got threats to their life and business.

“This is our place and we can’t be distracted about what’s going on out in Memphis with all the crime and violence. We hate that it’s going on,” Pamela Hill said.

Pamela, who shares the same birthday as Young Dolph, said they want to do their part in honoring the rapper, by adding a memorial.

“He’s been generous to the city, helping people. I feel his spirit and he’s part of my life now,” Pamela Hill said.

“I’ll be over here faithfully. Come on down to their joint. If you ain’t scared, come down to Makeda’s,” Antonio Sharkey, Makedea’s customer said.

©2022 Imagicomm Memphis, Inc.

Comments / 6

Fresh Crave
6d ago

what a tragedy ?....those thugs think they did something good but has no idea whats ahead of them.

Reply
7
Related
WREG

Woman gets ‘baby daddy’ to shoot current boyfriend: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —  A Memphis woman was arrested overnight after police say she set up a violent attack targeting her boyfriend. Tiffany Williams is now charged nearly two months after a shooting that left her boyfriend critically injured. Detectives say this all started at a house on Nelson Avenue, which Williams shared with her boyfriend. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Child shot in Hickory Hill, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A child was taken to the hospital Wednesday night after being shot in Hickory Hill. According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), officers responded to a shooting in the area of 6100 E. Shelby Drive at 9:15 p.m. The child was located and taken to Le...
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Food & Drinks
Memphis, TN
Entertainment
Memphis, TN
Lifestyle
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
Memphis, TN
Food & Drinks
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man shot to death at Hickory Hill apartment identified

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting at a Memphis apartment complex leaves one man dead. The Memphis Police Department (MPD) identified the victim as 27-year-old Michael Germany. Police were dispatched to Cedar Run Apartments around 11 p.m. Tuesday night in the 5900 block of East Point Drive. Police said Germany was initially taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, where he was later pronounced dead.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

City Watch issued for teen believed to be with 56-year-old man

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A City Watch alert is in effect for a 16-year-old girl who is believed to be with a 56-year-old man. Memphis Police Department says Denisha Wilson was reported missing Tuesday night around 11:47 p.m. The complainant who reported her missing believes she is with Tony Williams...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Frayser shooting kills man, injures woman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting near Georgian Hills Park in Frayser left a man dead and a woman injured Monday night. Police were called to a shooting in Frayser around 7:30. Once there, they found a woman who told officers she’d been shot at a different location in the 1800 block of Macaulay. When officers […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman told police she was raped by suspect a year before Eliza Fletcher murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Another alleged victim of Cleotha Abston-Henderson is speaking out about what happened to her, and how the murder of Eliza Fletcher might’ve been prevented. Alicia Franklin blames Memphis Police for not following up on her 2021 rape case and, as we first told you Monday, is suing the department. WREG doesn’t normally […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Young Dolph
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis native makes movie to shed light on human trafficking

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis native is using his background in law enforcement to shed light on a human trafficking problem worldwide and he’s doing it on the silver screen. FOX13 has the story of a movie debut aimed at bringing awareness to sex trafficking. The associate producer of “Meet the Snows” is Frederick Harper. He is a retiring police sergeant from Atlanta PD. He said that he hopes the movie sheds light on how criminal enterprises use human trafficking.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Makeda’s to re-open shop 10 months after Young Dolph’s death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies is set to re-open its shop on Airways Boulevard 10 months after Young Dolph was shot and killed outside the store. Young Dolph was killed at the age of 36 in November 2021 while he was visiting the cookie shop. “We...
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Food Drink#Cookies On Airways Blvd
WREG

Child shot in back while sitting on couch

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A child is recovering after he was shot in the back while he sat on a couch in his living room over the weekend. Shots rang out at the Countryview Apartments off Raleigh-Millington Road around 10:45 Saturday night. The police report said Taneisha Howard told them her 12-year-old son had been shot. Officers found him with a gunshot […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Charges reduced against woman accused in activist’s death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Charges have been reduced against a woman accused of killing local neighborhood activist Dr. Yvonne Nelson. Tifanee Wright was originally charged with second degree murder, but newly released court records show she is now charged with voluntary manslaughter. The news comes just a day after a preliminary court hearing. Police shared surveillance […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WREG

Child shot while sitting on couch in Raleigh apartment

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A child is recovering after he was shot in the back while he sat on a couch in his living room over the weekend. Shots rang out at the Countryview Apartments off Raleigh-Millington Road around 10:45 Saturday night. The police report said Taneisha Howard told them her 12-year-old son had been shot. Officers found him with a gunshot […]
WREG

Memphis pastor’s truck stolen off church lot during food giveaway

MEMPHIS, Tenn — A North Memphis pastor says he is praying for the person who stole his truck off his church lot in the middle of a community grocery giveaway. Reverend Ronnie King, the pastor of Grace Missionary Baptist Church on North Manassas, said there was a line of people outside his church picking up […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
115K+
Followers
125K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy