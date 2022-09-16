ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

World Cup, Euro 2024 already weigh on Nations League games

The 13 European national teams going to this year’s World Cup will play their last competitive soccer games in the Nations League this week, two months before the tournament starts in Qatar. For the rest of continent’s teams — with the exception of Russia, which has been suspended because...
UEFA
The Guardian

Hong Kong arrests harmonica player at Queen vigil for sedition

A Hongkonger who played a harmonica to a crowd outside the British consulate during Elizabeth II’s funeral was arrested for sedition, according to police and local media. Crowds of Hongkongers have queued to pay tribute to Britain’s late monarch this week, some expressing nostalgia for the city’s colonial past at a time when Beijing is seeking to purge dissent.
CHINA

