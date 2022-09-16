Read full article on original website
Related
Russian gold floods Switzerland at the highest pace in more than 2 years as investors eye remelting and reselling taboo supplies
Last month, Switzerland imported roughly $320 million worth of Russian gold that was refined and stored in the UK.
World Cup, Euro 2024 already weigh on Nations League games
The 13 European national teams going to this year’s World Cup will play their last competitive soccer games in the Nations League this week, two months before the tournament starts in Qatar. For the rest of continent’s teams — with the exception of Russia, which has been suspended because...
UEFA・
Hong Kong arrests harmonica player at Queen vigil for sedition
A Hongkonger who played a harmonica to a crowd outside the British consulate during Elizabeth II’s funeral was arrested for sedition, according to police and local media. Crowds of Hongkongers have queued to pay tribute to Britain’s late monarch this week, some expressing nostalgia for the city’s colonial past at a time when Beijing is seeking to purge dissent.
Number of global ultra high net worth individuals hits record high
Credit Suisse finds those with assets exceeding $50m total 218,200 after post-pandemic ‘explosion of wealth’
Comments / 0