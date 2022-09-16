Read full article on original website
If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Dogecoin And Ethereum At The Start Of 2021, Here's How Much You'd Have Today
The year 2021 could go down as the year of many things, including another year that cryptocurrency became more of a mainstream topic and investment. As cryptocurrencies became more talked about, many also gained in value in 2021, including three of the most popular names. Here’s a look at how...
2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin
While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
3 Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold Forever
Patient investors could be rewarded over the long run for buying these top cryptos while the market is uncertain.
cryptoglobe.com
Cardano ($ADA) Founder Says Ethereum ($ETH) ‘Is Becoming Hotel California of Crypto’
On Friday (September 16), Charles Hoskinson, who is Co-Founder and CEO of Input Output Global (“IOG”), the blockchain technology company behind Cardano’s R&D, expressed his disappointment with Ethereum’s staking model. It all started on Thursday (September 15), when one Cardano fan pointed out that Kraken has...
This Crypto Soared Ahead of the Ethereum Merge, and It's Not Ethereum Classic
This under-the-radar proof-of-work cryptocurrency is having a moment.
bitcoinist.com
Top 3 Cryptocurrencies With The Potential To Make You A Millionaire – Flasko (FLSK), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Avalanche (AVAX)
The use of cryptocurrencies goes well beyond merely purchasing and holding. Every investor has one primary goal: to generate a profit. Blockchain technology is a distributed, decentralized, and cryptographically secure record of all transactional history, which is why it is a hot commodity for investors. Cryptocurrencies have emerged as one...
'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Says Bitcoin Revolution Will Be Bigger Than Gunpowder Revolution
Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki explained what he means by saying that Bitcoin BTC/USD revolution will be bigger than the “gunpowder revolution.”. What Happened: In his Sept. 13 interview with Kitco News, Kiyosaki was asked to elaborate on the statements from his book “The Capital Manifesto” where he said that the Bitcoin revolution will be bigger than the gunpowder revolution that brought down monarchs and aristocrats in the mid-1400s.
Motley Fool
These 2 Cryptos Are Hidden Beneficiaries of Ethereum's Merge
The Merge was the second-largest cryptocurrency transition from proof of work to proof of stake. Ethereum Classic has nearly tripled in value in two months as Ethereum miners migrate to it. Under-the-radar token Ravencoin is also benefiting as Ethereum miners shift to mining it, and this coin has plenty of...
TechCrunch
Ethereum drops more than 17% after ‘way overhyped’ Merge
When the upgrade, generally referred to as “the Merge,” transpired, ETH was priced at about $1,600. At the time of publication, ETH is worth about $1,327 down just over 17% from the landmark system change. “The FOMO and speculation around the Merge are done, and it’s back to...
Gizmodo
Ethereum Plunges After SEC Chair Says ‘The Merge’ Could Make Crypto a Security
Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency in the world, continued to plunge in price over the weekend following the network’s highly publicized technical change known as ‘the Merge’ last Thursday as well as comments from the head of the Securities and Exchange Commission that ether might need to be a treated as a security. Ethereum is currently trading at roughly $1,290, down over 11% from 24 hours ago, while bitcoin, the most popular crypto in the world, is also down 8% to just $18,420.
ambcrypto.com
ADA holders needn’t sell themselves short because Cardano released…
The bloodbath is well and truly at play. Top crypto assets are freefalling today in the market with FUD playing a crucial role. Amidst the heat, Cardano is set to go ahead with the Vasil Fork on 22 September. But how is Cardano looking to tackle these repugnant market conditions? Simply, by going the Cardano way!
3 Once-In-a-Generation Buying Opportunities In the Nasdaq Bear Market
You may not see these game-changing stocks this cheap ever again.
Motley Fool
3 Stocks to Buy During a Recession
A hugely successful distributor with ongoing growth opportunities through consolidating its fragmented market. An agriscience stock with exciting margin expansion opportunities. A high-growth stock going through a very challenging 2022. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Whale Abruptly Moves Over $145,000,000 in ETH – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going
An Ethereum whale is suddenly moving hundreds of millions of dollars worth of ETH as the king altcoin flash signs of weakness. According to data from whale-watching platform Whale Alert, the deep-pocketed investor transferred 100,000 ETH worth a staggering $145.62 million at time of writing from one anonymous wallet to another.
kitco.com
'Fed sledgehammer' will cause a crash worse than 2008 but Bitcoin, Ethereum will hit new all-time highs by 2025
(Kitco News) - The 'Fed sledgehammer' of rising interest rates will cause a market crash worse than 2008, but Bitcoin and Ethereum will recover to all-time highs, said Mike McGlone, Senior Commodity Strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence. "I think it's going to be worse than the 2008 correction, worse than the...
1 Chip Stock With the Power to Become the Next Nvidia
Chip company Micron Technology (MU) is gearing up to make its $15 billion chip factory operational. The company seems poised to recreate an Nvidia (NVDA)-like success story in the coming years. Let’s discuss…. With a $58.13 billion market cap, Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) is a chip-making company that...
u.today
Ethereum Is Now in Control of Only Two Entities
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Prominent Crypto Analyst Has Important Warning About Ethereum
cryptoglobe.com
Shiba Inu ($SHIB) Lead Developer Says the Team Is Focused on Partnerships and Not Hype
Shytoshi Kusama, the pseudonymous lead developer of Shiba Inu ($SHIB), says that although he doesn’t believe the popular crypto project will ever lose hype, it is not something that the team has ever focused on. Here is what Binance Academy says about Shiba Inu:. “Shiba Inu (SHIB) is a...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Pullback Is About to End, Says Crypto Trader Who Predicted 2018 Bitcoin Bottom – Here’s the Timeline
The crypto strategist who nailed Bitcoin’s (BTC) 2018 bear market bottom says Ethereum (ETH) is likely in the final stages of its downtrend. Pseudonymous crypto strategist Smart Contracter tells his 210,900 Twitter followers that Ethereum is close to completing its final leg down before turning bullish. Smart Contracter predicts...
Comments / 0