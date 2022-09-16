ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Where's Robin Roberts? 'GMA' Host Missing From Morning Broadcast Following Unexplained Talk Show Absence

By Samantha Benitz
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kp7ln_0hyRr0w900
mega

Viewers took notice that Robin Roberts was MIA during Friday's Good Morning America broadcast after she skipped her guest appearance on Sherri Shepherd 's new talk show.

RadarOnline.com has learned that her colleague, Cecilia Vega , took her place on the panel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KAWSr_0hyRr0w900
mega

Fans were missing the anchor's upbeat energy and questioning where she was before it was revealed that Roberts had received the first-ever Lifetime Professional Achievement Award from Seton Hall University Center for Sports Media.

"Special night to be with dear @espn friends from back in the day. Lovely surprise that @michaelstrahan voiced the tribute video and @GStephanopoulos bought full page ad in the program. Their support means so much! Love my @gma family!" Roberts gushed via Twitter while sharing a tweet from GMA 's official account congratulating her.

This week, Roberts was also slated to appear on Shepherd's new program which took the place of Wendy Williams ' former celeb-based gossip show.

"We have another great show tomorrow. Because Robin Roberts is here!" the TV personality had teased on Wednesday.

However, Roberts ended up not being featured as an interviewee, while Winnie Harlow and designer Sergio Hudson both appeared on the show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JChJS_0hyRr0w900
mega

RadarOnline.com has learned there has not yet been an explanation as to why Roberts skipped out on her talk show appearance.

To close out her week, the acclaimed media personality posted an inspirational video to uplift spirits.

"Good morning! I hope you truly realize how much #GlamFam and I look forward to hearing what you are most grateful for on this #ThankfulThursday #HappyFridayEve," said Roberts.

Despite the shakeup, Shepherd continued with her scheduled program which came months after she addressed Williams' TV reign coming to an end.

"I did hear Wendy say she will not watch me on the new show. And that's okay. You know, I understand," she replied to a commenter in a candid Instagram Live. "I'm not mad at Wendy. She's going through a lot."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pqCe7_0hyRr0w900
mega

The former View host also suggested "everyone should be praying for Wendy."

It was announced back in February that The Wendy Williams Show would be wrapping up and Shepherd would be taking over the timeslot with her own talk show.

Comments / 5

Related
Outsider.com

‘Good Morning America’: George Stephanopoulos Misses Show Again, Fans Voice Concern

Good Morning America host George Stephanopoulos did not appear on the ABC show on Friday and fans are voicing their concern. Stephanopoulos is one of the show’s main anchors. Well, he had been on vacation for a bit and just returned to the show this week. As reported by The Sun, ABC correspondent Gio Benitez would take the longtime host’s place on Friday morning.
TV & VIDEOS
RadarOnline

Wide-Eyed Wendy Williams Clings To Bodyguard, Hunches Over & Struggles To Walk In Latest Outing

Wendy Williams stepped out wide-eyed and vocal as ever but appeared as if she struggled to walk in her latest outing, sparking new concerns about her ailing health. The 58-year-old former television personality clung to her bodyguard while repeatedly telling the photographers she was off to "Core Club" to "get my money," Radar can confirm. Core Club is a members-only club in New York City where annual fees cost $15,000 per year with an initial membership fee of $50,000. Wendy looked cheery but frail while exiting her apartment building on Tuesday. Hunched over and moving slowly, the ex-Wendy Williams Show...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sherri Shepherd
Person
Wendy Williams
Person
Cecilia Vega
Person
Winnie Harlow
OK! Magazine

Complete Betrayal: Wendy Williams 'Heartbroken' As Oprah Winfrey Offers Guidance To Replacement Sherri Shepherd

Wendy Williams isn't thrilled about her alleged nemesis Sherri Shepherd getting guidance from Oprah Winfrey. According to Radar, the former cohost of The View has been getting advice from the talk show guru as she preps to launch her series SHERRI on September 12 — a privilege that the embattled mother-of-one never had. "Wendy couldn’t get a Real Housewife to help her when she started her show and here is Oprah reaching out to Sherri, who stabbed Wendy in the back. No wonder Wendy is heartbroken,” the insider dished. BRINGING THE COMEDY BACK! SHERRI SHEPHERD'S NEW CHAT FEST REPLACING WENDY...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Everything To Know About Wendy Williams' Only Son Kevin Hunter Jr.

Wendy Williams was married to her estranged ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, for nearly two decades until Williams slammed him with divorce papers after discovering he had been involved in years-long affairs. However, one good thing came of their doomed marriage. Less than two years after they said "I Do", they welcomed their first and only child together, Kevin Hunter Jr., on August 18, 2000. Hunter Jr. has been regularly featured on Williams' social media over the years with the former radio DJ gushing on the joys of motherhood and even previously admitting she would have loved to have more kids. Unfortunately,...
RELATIONSHIPS
RadarOnline

Tom Hanks' Rebellious Son Chet Drinks Water During Tense Family Dinner After His Parents 'Cut Him Off' For Allegedly Boozing Again

Tom Hanks' wife Rita Wilson appeared emotional during a tense dinner with their troubled son, Chet Hanks. The estranged trio reunited for a meal in Malibu over the long weekend, but their time together was anything but pleasant, RadarOnline.com has learned. The chilly family dinner went down at Tra Di Noi restaurant on Sunday night. Rita, 65, appeared to be wiping away tears as Chet sat across from her. Her 32-year-old rebellious son recently labeled himself "the only hell my momma ever raised." Chet looked smug during his mother's breakdown over dinner and puffed away on his vape pen. Tom's...
MALIBU, CA
Outsider.com

‘Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan Reportedly Facing New Legal Trouble

Spending his entire professional career as a defensive end for the New York Giants, Michael Strahan helped the team win Super Bowl XLII. With 15 years in the NFL, he holds the most quarterback sacks in a single season with T.J. Watt. Moving past the NFL, Strahan appears on Good Morning America and even hosts $100,000 Pyramid. While Strahan’s career appears to only grow with each passing year, when it comes to her personal life with his ex-wife, it appears trouble is always right around the corner. With the host making $17 million a year for Good Morning America, reports claim the star didn’t pay the parenting coordinator.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Espn#The New Show#Mia#Radaronline Com#Gma
The US Sun

Richard Simmons breaks his silence after new doc ‘exposed reason the fitness guru vanished from public life for years’

RICHARD Simmons has broken his silence following the release of a new documentary that claims to expose why the fitness guru vanished from the public eye for years. In a Facebook post believed to have been written by Simmons, the once flamboyant wellness expert expressed his gratitude for the "kindness and love" he's received in the past days.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Another Bundle Of Joy? Kelly Ripa Thought She Was Pregnant During COVID Lockdown

Kelly Ripa thought she and Marc Consuelos were going to be expanding their family at one point during the pandemic. The Live with Kelly and Ryan star recently revealed she thought she was pregnant in her late 40s — however, it just so happened that she was beginning menopause. “I started taking pregnancy tests daily, but then Mark sort of gingerly said, ‘Could there be another reason why you’re not getting your period?’ and me saying, ‘What other reason could there possibly be?’" Ripa recalled in a recent interview while promoting her new book, Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories. PERMISSION...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RadarOnline

Gayle King Snubbed by Meghan Markle, Royal Not Interested In Having Her Friend On Spotify Podcast

Meghan Markle has been asking all her A-List friends to be a guest on her new podcast – with the exception of one, Gayle King, RadarOnline.com. “Gayle is great, but she isn’t Serena Williams or Mariah Carey. Meghan knows she has to deliver big guests and numbers for her new podcast, especially because she is getting paid so much money,” sources tell RadarOnline.com.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
OK! Magazine

On Her Way Out? Savannah Guthrie Sparks 'Today Show' Exit Rumors After Being Absent For A Seventh Day

Is Savannah Guthrie making her Today Show exit? The news anchor has sparked concern as Friday, August 26, marked the seventh day she's been absent from the NBC morning show amid ongoing rumors of a rift with coanchor Hoda Kotb. Guthrie has been missing in action from Today for an entire week while she soaks up some quality time on vacation with her husband and her kids. 'TODAY' FANS THROW SHADE AT SAVANNAH GUTHRIE FOR WACKY MOVES DURING ON-AIR SEGMENTAs OK! previously reported, despite acting chummy for the cameras, the two journalists reportedly cannot stand each other. According to an...
TV & VIDEOS
Black Enterprise

Michael Jackson’s Family ‘Dumbfounded’ By Debbie Rowe’s Shocking Confession In New Documentary

Michael Jackson’s family is “dumbfounded” and “bewildered” by his ex-wife’s recent confession that she “participated” in the King of Pop’s drug addiction. Jackson’s ex-wife Debbie Rowe appears in the new documentary, TMZ Investigates: Who Really Killed Michael Jackson, where she details her past work for Hollywood dermatologist Dr. Arnold Klein, who gave Jackson the powerful opioid Demerol in the months leading up to his 2009 death, The New York Post reported.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Shut Out: Ramona Singer Begging for Invites After Being Fired From ‘The Real Housewives’

Ramona Singer may be losing her star power. The Real Housewives of New York City alum has reportedly been left off the guest list of many lavish parties after allegedly being let go from the hit Bravo series. “Publicists in New York are adding the new cast members names to their invite list while removing Ramona and all the other fired ladies, an insider exclusively dishes to OK!. “PR is a cruel business.”Yet Singer, who has the reputation of turning up to the opening of an envelope, is fighting back, refusing to give up her 15 minutes of reality fame.“Ramona...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Cheryl E Preston

The Young and the Restless spoilers: Sally is stunned when she witnesses a close moment beween Adam and Chelsea

Looks can be deceiving and Monday on The Young and the Restless Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) will read more into a scene she witnesses in Chancellor Park than she should. Last week Sally and Chelsea Newman (Melissa Claire Egan) were trying to make each other jealous whereas Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) is concerned. Each woman knows the other still has feelings for the bad boy and desires to make each other jealous.
RadarOnline

RadarOnline

73K+
Followers
2K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Gossip too good to wait for. We follow the stars so you don't have to.

 https://radaronline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy