Where's Robin Roberts? 'GMA' Host Missing From Morning Broadcast Following Unexplained Talk Show Absence

mega

Viewers took notice that Robin Roberts was MIA during Friday's Good Morning America broadcast after she skipped her guest appearance on Sherri Shepherd 's new talk show.

RadarOnline.com has learned that her colleague, Cecilia Vega , took her place on the panel.

mega

Fans were missing the anchor's upbeat energy and questioning where she was before it was revealed that Roberts had received the first-ever Lifetime Professional Achievement Award from Seton Hall University Center for Sports Media.

"Special night to be with dear @espn friends from back in the day. Lovely surprise that @michaelstrahan voiced the tribute video and @GStephanopoulos bought full page ad in the program. Their support means so much! Love my @gma family!" Roberts gushed via Twitter while sharing a tweet from GMA 's official account congratulating her.

This week, Roberts was also slated to appear on Shepherd's new program which took the place of Wendy Williams ' former celeb-based gossip show.

"We have another great show tomorrow. Because Robin Roberts is here!" the TV personality had teased on Wednesday.

However, Roberts ended up not being featured as an interviewee, while Winnie Harlow and designer Sergio Hudson both appeared on the show.

mega

RadarOnline.com has learned there has not yet been an explanation as to why Roberts skipped out on her talk show appearance.

To close out her week, the acclaimed media personality posted an inspirational video to uplift spirits.

"Good morning! I hope you truly realize how much #GlamFam and I look forward to hearing what you are most grateful for on this #ThankfulThursday #HappyFridayEve," said Roberts.

Despite the shakeup, Shepherd continued with her scheduled program which came months after she addressed Williams' TV reign coming to an end.

"I did hear Wendy say she will not watch me on the new show. And that's okay. You know, I understand," she replied to a commenter in a candid Instagram Live. "I'm not mad at Wendy. She's going through a lot."

mega

The former View host also suggested "everyone should be praying for Wendy."

It was announced back in February that The Wendy Williams Show would be wrapping up and Shepherd would be taking over the timeslot with her own talk show.