Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you are looking for new places where you can go out with your family or friends, this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't.
ijpr.org
As Oregon pushes more electric vehicles, a gap emerges in access
Ellen Valarida spent two years researching her perfect electric vehicle before buying a used 2019 Nissan Leaf in May for about $35,000. The 32-year-old ride-share driver from Salem said owning an EV has been life changing but it hasn’t always been easy. “Some challenges that I’ve experienced (include) the...
Fred Meyer Oregon Is Scanning Your Driver’s License, Is Washington State Next?
Fred Meyer Stores In Oregon Are Scanning Drivers' License Barcodes. If you decide to buy alcohol and age-restricted items at your local Fred Meyer, don't be surprised if in the future if they want to scan the barcode of your driver's license. A New ID Checking Policy At Fred Meyer...
Petition to remove tampons from Oregon boys’ bathrooms goes to state board
The question of whether tampons belong in boys’ bathrooms goes before the Oregon State Board of Education on Monday, when the seven-person body will weigh public testimony sparked by a Southern Oregon mom’s petition to scale back access to free menstrual products in public schools. Written public comment...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cannonbeachgazette.com
Business: Oregon Coast Wage Challenge
How can workers on the Oregon Coast find higher-paying jobs?. The best single answer is to get the education and training to enter a higher-paying occupation. But that isn’t the full answer. It is also important to know which firms tend to pay higher wages. State law protects the...
Channel 6000
Summer shows up for last few days before fall in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Well, don’t look back now, those toasty summer days are behind us!. Summer is coming to an end Thursday and we will have to just focus on the fall season that is moving in. There is still a little juice in the forecast for Portland this week as temperatures jump back into the 80s for the next few days.
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Oregon
Have you ever been to Oregon? If you haven't, you are definitely missing out on a lot of fun, especially if you are a big fun of outdoor activities. However, you'll find much more in Oregon so make sure to pay it a visit if you are not so passionate about going hiking on a Saturday morning. Here are three ideas for an affordable weekend getaway in Oregon.
Opinion: Downtown Portland needs our love, not disdain, to flourish
Schroeder is owner of Mother’s Bistro & Bar. She lives in Portland. Since moving to Portland in 1997, I’ve heard people complaining about “panhandlers,” “people sitting on the sidewalk,” there’s “no place to park,” etc. People would complain about traffic to get into town or traffic in the city. I marveled at their discomfort and negativity, thinking “boy, they should spend a day or two in New York City. Then they’d see how hard city life truly can be.”
RELATED PEOPLE
WWEEK
Readers Respond to Downtown Portland Hotels on the Brink of Foreclosure
Last week, WW broke the news that three downtown hotels—Dossier, the Duniway and the Portland Hilton—were on the brink of foreclosure (“Motel Blues,” Sept. 7). (Dossier’s owner, Provenance Hotels, now says it has reached a deal to avert its hotel from being auctioned by its lender.) That news is the cherry on top of a 26% commercial real estate vacancy rate in the downtown core. Readers were divided: Was this the inevitable result of lefty policies coddling protesters, campers and criminals? Or the comeuppance of an outdated hospitality industry that overbuilt and failed to adjust to competition? Here’s what readers had to say:
Friday in Portland: Oregonians to vote on gun control measure in November, OHS reduces cat adoption fees
(Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Sept. 16 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Oregonians will vote on gun control measure in November elections.
‘It means a lot’: Oregon hops farmer wins prestigious award
A fifth-generation Oregon hops farmer received a prestigious, international award in July for his excellence and contributions to the craft.
centraloregondaily.com
Portland AMBER Alert: Girl found safe; Alert sent to Central Oregon phones
An AMBER Alert out of Portland for a stolen car with a 7-year-old girl inside Sunday resulted in an alert sent to people’s phones in Central Oregon late Sunday night. The car has since been recovered and the girl is safe. The Portland Police Bureau said the black 2011...
IN THIS ARTICLE
STREET LIVES: All in the family
'Facilitator' and his retired bank robber dad are tent neighbors on Portland's streets Aaron Beasley was outside on a warm night under a harvest moon. It was 1 a.m. and he was having beers with a young lady. They were sitting in camp chairs in the road, beside his REI tent, on a downtown Portland street that gets very little car or foot traffic. Beasley's 77-year-old father, who camps next door to him, was up too. Beasley has been in that spot for a couple of months. Before that, he was couch surfing. But he has been tent dwelling...
CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Whitaker Holes serves as high desert outpost
John Orville Whitaker came to Central Oregon hoping to take advantage of the homestead boom Whitaker Holes is located five miles east of Millican and seven miles west of Brothers near Highway 20. This was the site of Whitaker post office, which was established on March 28, 1911. It was named for John Orville Whitaker, who settled in the vicinity. He was born on April 17, 1883. His parents were early settlers in Benton County, Oregon. He came to Central Oregon hoping to take advantage of the homestead boom, although he did not patent a claim. A post office...
thatoregonlife.com
Top 10 Best Places To Live In Oregon, Best Cities And Best Places To Live
There are a lot of reasons to love Oregon: from scenic coastlines along the Pacific, mountains that reach into the sky, gorgeous sunsets, thousands of miles of hiking and biking trails, and pristine lakes and rivers, it’s easy to see why people are looking for the best places to live in Oregon. From Oregon’s high desert regions in the east full of hot springs and wildlife, to the lush forested areas along the coast, from big cities to small remote towns, there are a lot of choices for great spots to settle down in Oregon. Here’s our list of top 10 best cities to live in, in Oregon.
corvallisclinic.com
Food Assistance Programs
Oregon food stamp offices handle the application process for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) in Oregon. Find office locations here: https://www.foodstampsoffices.com/state/or.html. Apply online here: https://www.oregon.gov/dhs/ASSISTANCE/FOOD-BENEFITS/pages/index.aspx. Double Up Food Bucks Oregon—gives you up to $20 extra SNAP benefits when you buy produce at participating farmer’s markets or stores.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kptv.com
‘I love this, it’s just in my blood’: SOLVE volunteers clean up NE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Thousands of people across Oregon did their part to keep waterways clear of litter on Saturday. SOLVE Oregon hosted their annual beach and riverside cleanup along the coast and in the metro area too. It offered over 100 projects people could sign up for. “Who else...
idesignarch.com
The Ultimate Private Lakeside Paradise on Oswego Lake
This exclusive private residence in Lake Oswego, Oregon is a luxury transitional style home in a breathtaking lakeside setting. A long driveway leads to the exquisite home which stands out from between the towering trees surrounding it. Designed by The WhiteHouse Collection, the two-story home balances the connection between the...
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown: vulgar chants at Ducks football game toward BYU, Mormons ‘unacceptable’; Sen. Knopp calls for ‘appropriate discipline’ for UO students involved
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has weighed in on the vulgar chants at last week’s Oregon Ducks football game directed at BYU and Mormons, declaring the incident “unacceptable,” a sentiment echoed by Eugene major Lucy Vinis and Senate minority leader Tim Knopp, who called for the students involved to “face appropriate discipline” from the university.
elkhornmediagroup.com
2023 Big Game Regulations adopted by F&W Commission
BURNS, OR – (Press Release from the ODFW) The Fish and Wildlife Commission adopted 2023 Big Game Regulations during a meeting Friday in Burns. Beginning next year, controlled hunt draw results will be available eight days earlier (on June 12 rather than June 20). Efficiencies from the Electronic Licensing System allow ODFW to make results available sooner. The deadline to change controlled hunt applications will also shift to May 25 (from June 1). The deadline to apply for a hunt remains the same (May 15).
Comments / 0