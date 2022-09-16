ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Makeda’s Cookies to reopen on Airways

By Ashley Paul
WREG
WREG
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h8w5q_0hyRqiSX00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Makeda’s Homemade Cookies , the South Memphis store where Memphis rapper Young Dolph was gunned down last November, will reopen at 9 a.m. Saturday, the owners confirmed.

Owners Maurice and Pamela Hill look at the reopening of their shop as a triumph but they say it wasn’t an easy decision.

Ultimately, they decided they owed it not only to the community, but to Young Dolph, who was one of their most loyal customers.

“We’ve always been shown a lot of love from Memphis,” Pamela Hill said. “We’ve been here for 23 years, so Memphis has kept us in business for 23 years. So we just love Memphis.”

Makeda’s closed its location at 2370 Airways Boulevard after the shooting, and owners previously said they would not reopen due to threats. That location opened in 1999.

Young Dolph, whose real name was Adolph Thornton Jr. was a regular at the bakery, and in the months following his shooting, fans and community members turned the location into a memorial site.

“Fans were coming from all over the world, believe it or not. and just leaving teddy bears and souvenirs just to show their respect. So it was practically covered, you couldn’t see the building,” Maurice Hill said.

The couple has kept busy over the last 10 months at their downtown location — but they say it’s important to them to keep Young Dolph’s memory alive at this store, to honor him and to make a statement.

“We need to stand strong and let the criminals know they can’t just run us off. And we just want to be here. We really want to be here for the customers,” the owners said.

A memorial for Young Dolph will be set up inside the store when they reopen their doors Saturday morning at 9.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Makeda’s Cookies flagship store reopens in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Saturday morning, Memphians were having cookies for breakfast as they flocked to Airways for the grand re-opening of Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies. “Soon as I heard it on the morning I was like baby we can go get some cookies, and I am here right now. First thing I though about when […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG employee stranded by Hurricane Fiona

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Hurricane Fiona barreled toward the Turks and Caicos Islands on Tuesday as a Category 3 storm and a WREG employee employee who is there is providing updates Tuesday. Many parts of Puerto Rico are under water and without power after Fiona dumped more then two feet of rain, causing serious flooding. At […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MSCS may not be able to keep Germantown schools

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– There was a full house for Monday night’s Memphis-Shelby County Schools community meeting to discuss the fate of four schools. The meeting comes as the deadline approaches to make a decision regarding the controversial “3G” bill involving three schools in Germantown. The district said the meeting was all about informing families and dozens […]
GERMANTOWN, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Food & Drinks
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Lifestyle
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
Memphis, TN
Food & Drinks
WREG

American launching new Memphis-Austin flight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — American Airlines on Monday announced it will add a new nonstop service between Memphis and Austin, Texas. The 76-seat flight linking the barbecue capitals will run Sundays through Thursdays beginning January 10. Tickets are on sale now at www.aa.com. American now offers service from Memphis International Airport to 10 destinations including Boston, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Car crashes near Playhouse on the Square

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police officers responded to a car crash in Midtown near Playhouse on the Square. Around 11 a.m. two cars crashed at Union Avenue and Cooper Street on Monday. According to police, one person was transported non-critical to Methodist University. There is no other information at...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis man’s mullet may move to championship round

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is showing off his luscious locks and looking to move into the final round of the USA Mullet Championships. Joshua Laughter, 37, said he’s been growing his mullet for almost two years. Now he’s going for the gold. “I decided to enter because I want to win a mullet […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Ark. man located after leaving Memphis hospital: MPD

UPDATE on Sunday, 1:33 p.m. – Memphis Police have said they have located David Ward. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say an Arkansas man is missing after he left a Memphis hospital Saturday afternoon. Police say 61-year-old David Ward of West Memphis left Methodist University Hospital at around 3:49 p.m. Saturday. Ward reportedly has a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Food Drink#Restaurants#Airways#Homemade Cookies#2370 Airways Boulevard
WREG

Driver demanded free gas at gunpoint from store clerk, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An Indiana man who allegedly demanded free gas at gunpoint from a convenience store clerk in Memphis is in custody. Ryan Bateson, 40, is charged with aggravated robbery and reckless endangerment in the incident, which happened Aug. 25 at the Marathon gas station at 2864 Thomas Street, police said. Around 2:15 a.m., […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Whitehaven residents fed up with reckless driving push for safer streets

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Whitehaven residents say reckless driving is a daily occurrence- not just speeding, but sometimes even racing. With plenty of kids, elderly, and pets living in the area, neighbors are saying enough is enough and are calling on the city to make a change. People who live on Hudgins Road say that’s what they […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Inspection Scores: Sept. 13-19

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest Scores: Houston High School […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WREG

Memphis pastor’s truck stolen off church lot during food giveaway

MEMPHIS, Tenn — A North Memphis pastor says he is praying for the person who stole his truck off his church lot in the middle of a community grocery giveaway. Reverend Ronnie King, the pastor of Grace Missionary Baptist Church on North Manassas, said there was a line of people outside his church picking up […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man critical after wreck in Raleigh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was sent to the hospital Saturday night after a wreck in the Raleigh neighborhood. Police arrived around 7 p.m. and found a one-vehicle crash on Raleigh Lagrange and Beverly Hill. A 34-year-old man was transported to from Methodist to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. MPD said this is now […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Child and man shot in Raleigh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man and child are fighting for their lives after a shooting in the Raleigh neighborhood Saturday night. Police responded around 10:45 p.m. to a shooting on the 4200 block of Ann Arbor Court. They found two victims, a 23-year-old man and a 12-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Frayser shooting kills man, injures woman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting near Georgian Hills Park in Frayser left a man dead and a woman injured Monday night. Police were called to a shooting in Frayser around 7:30. Once there, they found a woman who told officers she’d been shot at a different location in the 1800 block of Macaulay. When officers […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

South Memphis shooting caught on video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say they’re looking for a man and possibly several others responsible for a dangerous South Memphis shooting caught on camera. The video released by Memphis Police shows the black Ford Fusion coming to a stop at the corner of St. Paul Avenue near Lauderdale on Sept. 9. Three people get out […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Road closed while MLGW repairs water main leak

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– MLGW says A.W. Willis between Second Street and Main Street will be closed as crews repair a water main leak in downtown Memphis. Along with the road closure, approximately 250 to 300 customers are impacted. MLGW says they plan to complete the repairs by 11 p.m. WREG will update when more information is […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

44K+
Followers
11K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy