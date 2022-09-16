Commissioner calls for more state troopers patrolling Johnston
SMITHFIELD — County Commissioner Tony Braswell read the 2021 numbers. • 33 traffic fatalities in Johnston last year. • 1,120 accidents with injuries. • 3,479 accidents with vehicle damage. That’s a total of 4,632, leaving troopers with little time to thwart speeders, drunk drivers and the like, Braswell told his fellow commissioners on Sept. 6. “They go from crash to […]
Sorry! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password
The post Commissioner calls for more state troopers patrolling Johnston first appeared on Restoration NewsMedia .
Comments / 1