Johnston County, NC

Commissioner calls for more state troopers patrolling Johnston

By Scott Bolejack
The Johnstonian News
The Johnstonian News
 3 days ago

SMITHFIELD — County Commissioner Tony Braswell read the 2021 numbers. • 33 traffic fatalities in Johnston last year. • 1,120 accidents with injuries. • 3,479 accidents with vehicle damage. That’s a total of 4,632, leaving troopers with little time to thwart speeders, drunk drivers and the like, Braswell told his fellow commissioners on Sept. 6. “They go from crash to […]

Comments / 1

