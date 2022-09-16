ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland, MD

Pellets Placed Near Heater Spark Fire In Maryland Shopping Plaza

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pyugq_0hyRq6CI00
12505 McMullen Highway, Cumberland, Allegany County Photo Credit: Office of The State Fire Marshal

An off-duty firefighter helped keep the damage to a minimum in Maryland after a blaze broke out in an Allegany County shopping plaza.

At approximately 6:40 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, a Bedford Road firefighter passing by the Bowling Green Plaza on McMullen Highway in Cumberland noticed a fire and jumped into action, according to officials.

The firefighter was able to minimize the damage with an extinguisher until crews from the Bowling Green Volunteer Fire Department were able to respond and knock down the flames within minutes.

It took a team of 15 firefighters an estimated five minutes to get the flames knocked down, and the damage was contained to approximately $4,000, according to the Maryland Fire Marshal.

The cause of the fire was ultimately determined to be pellets that were placed near a baseboard heater that automatically turned on due to a drop in temperatures overnight.

No injuries were reported.

to follow Daily Voice Carroll and receive free news updates.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wfmd.com

Hazmat Incident In Brunswick Mitigated

A rail car with a small vapor release was reported at the railyard. Frederick, Md BW & KM) Frederick County Fire and Rescue officials say the hazmat incident at the Brunswick Railyard on Sunday afternoon has been mitigated. . Personnel responded to the incident at around 4:33, and located a...
BRUNSWICK, MD
fcfreepress

Multiple calls send responders scrambling

Multiple calls sent first responders scrambling to locations across the county last weekend. Firefighters from Chambersburg Fire Dept. responded to the 200 Block of South Second Street Sunday night for a reported appliance fire with a burn patient. Tower 1 arrived on the scene of a three-story multi-unit apartment building...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Allegany County, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Accidents
Cumberland, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Accident, MD
City
Cumberland, MD
State
Maryland State
Cumberland, MD
Accidents
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
County
Allegany County, MD
WTAJ

One dead after crash in Blair County, police report

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect that the Hyundai was trying to turn onto Stadium drive, not the motorcycle as previously reported. ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man died after a car crashed into a motorcycle on E. Pleasant Valley Blvd. Sunday night, police report. According to state police, 38-year-old Christopher […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Hagerstown Homeowner Suffers Burns To Face, Body Lighting Indoor Fire-Pit

A Maryland woman suffered accidental burns when an indoor fire-pit flashed when she tried to light it in Washington County, state officials said. Members of the Funkstown Volunteer Fire Company responded to a home on Plumwood Circle in Hagerstown shortly before 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, where there was a reported fire that broke out on a coffee table in the living room.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heater#Green Fire#The Bowling Green Plaza#The Maryland Fire Marshal#Daily Voice Carroll
washco-md.net

TRAFFIC ALERT: Road Closure on Valley Road

HAGERSTOWN, MD (September 17, 2022) – The Washington County Highway Department announces a road closure on Valley Road between Deer Path and Gristmill Lane. The road will be closed on Monday, September 19, 2022, from 8:30 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. for pipe replacement. For additional information, please contact Washington...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
WTAJ

First ever Jeep Infestation taking place in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–Jeep lovers and car enthusiasts can eye over 100 jeeps Saturday at the first-ever Jeep Infestation in Bedford. The event is free admission taking place Saturday, Sept. 17 from 12 to 5 p.m. at Fort Bedford Park. Registration for any Jeeps begins at 11 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m. Kenny Fetterman […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wfmd.com

Intersection Work To Begin Monday In Washington County

It will take place at US 40 at the Greenbriar State Park entrance. Boonsboro, Md (KM) The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration says work will begin this coming Monday in the Boonsboro area on an intersection improvement project. Crews will be working at US 40 at the entrance...
BOONSBORO, MD
WTAJ

Woman dies in fall at Ricketts Glen State Park

FAIRMOUNT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating the death of a woman at Ricketts Glen State Park. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on August 3 around 5:00 p.m. Orline Bridges, 69, of Philadelphia, was hiking at the state park with friends when she fell down an embankment. PSP says Bridges sustained multiple injuries […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Joe Mertens

This Massive Flea Market in Virginia is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Double Toll Gate website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending a day at your local flea market can be a pretty cool experience. From all the deals you can get and the cool, antique items you can see, there's never a shortage of excitement.
WHITE POST, VA
royalexaminer.com

None injured in emergency aircraft landing on I-66 in Warren County Saturday morning

At 10:43 a.m. Saturday, September 17, Virginia State Police responded to a report of a small, private aircraft making an emergency landing along Interstate-66 (westbound) at the 6-mile-marker in Warren County. The preliminary investigation revealed the aircraft, a single-engine Cessna, suffered engine failure. The pilot and only occupant were uninjured...
WARREN COUNTY, VA
baltimorepositive.com

Maryland Crab Cake (and Brewery) Tour Day 9: Finding Mike Tomlin on the fields of Latrobe

The ninth day of the Maryland Crab Cake Tour presented by The Maryland Lottery, Goodwill, Window Nation and the Restaurant Association of Maryland featured a morning drive around Deep Creek Lake and an adventure north through the rolling hills of Pennsylvania past Ohiopyle, Falling Water and on to bucolic Latrobe to watch the Pittsburgh Steelers participate in one of the final old-school training camp days still remaining in the NFL. Spent a quiet 90 minutes in Shanksville before finding a delicious spinach salad and crab cake at Nick’s Airport in Hagerstown and a delicious beer and family vibe at Antietam Brewing. And of course, a donut at Krumpe’s and another rainbow in Washington County. It was our busiest day of the trip!
MARYLAND STATE
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
364K+
Followers
54K+
Post
108M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy