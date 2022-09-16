ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Legal expert surprised Trump lawyers “went along with” special master pick — it could back backfire

By Brad Reed
Salon
Salon
 3 days ago
Former U.S. President Donald Trump during a rally on July 3, 2021 in Sarasota, Florida. (Eva Marie Uzcategui/Getty Images)

CNN legal analyst Paul Callan had nothing but praise for retired Senior Judge Raymond Dearie, who was appointed this week by Judge Aileen Cannon to serve as special master to oversee documents seized by the FBI from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.

However, Callan also found himself surprised that Trump lawyers would agree with Dearie, who has a reputation for fairness.

Specifically, Callan called Dearie "an excellent choice" and said that it was "very surprising that Trump lawyers went along with this."

"He is a FISA judge, has been involved in some rulings that were adverse to Trump in prior investigations," said Callan. "He is a fair guy, he is a bright guy, he can take fighting parties and get them together and settle cases. Tremendous respect."

Callan also predicted that Dearie would not let Trump and his lawyers play games with the aim of stalling or delaying the DOJ's investigation into the documents Trump had stashed at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

"He will get it done fast, that's my bet," he emphasized.

Sharon Froschauer
3d ago

But he will never wiggle his way out of treason..And Article 3 of the 14th Amendment says anyone who tries to overthrow the government and stop the peaceful transfer of power is guilty of treason.. And If he doesn't go to jail even though he should he will never be allowed to hold any political office ever again 😆💙

Linda Rojo
3d ago

what bothers me is, Trump is a train wreck. but some people, don't care the gop still , support him. even though, he lost the election, and the Republican majority. he is responsible for j6, and now this. what are they doing?

Karen Vierling
3d ago

Sick of Trump it's time to lock him up and throw away the key 🔑 to his cell door someone please 🙏 shut up this mad man's mouth piece 🙄 so we all can live in peace ✌️

