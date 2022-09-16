Area youth have been able to depend on a Spokane non-profit to help them get new or gently used clothing items and confidently shop in the store for needed items. As per the group’s mission statement the goal is to promote the idea that every child is important and should be able to feel that way in the way they dress. The organization looks to provide underprivileged youth clothing options when there otherwise wouldn’t be any available to the kids according to Program Administrator Ela Lopez.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO