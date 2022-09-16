Read full article on original website
FOX 28 Spokane
MultiCare distributing ‘Stop the Bleed’ kits to Central Valley School District
SPOKANE, Wash. – MultiCare Valley Hospital is donating bleeding control kits to all 964 classrooms in the Central Valley School District. This project is part of a national campaign called “Stop the Bleed.” According to the organization, somebody who’s severely bleeding can die in as little as five minutes.
‘Same feeling when they walk through the neighborhood’: Cannon Hill neighbors to vote on historic district
SPOKANE, Wash. — There’s a one-time opportunity for Spokane’s first suburb to become the next historic district. A group of Cannon Hill neighbors says they want to preserve the beautiful architecture. Ballots were recently mailed out to decide on the historic title becoming a reality for over...
huckleberrypress.com
Keeping kids clothed and confident-Teen and Kid Closet
Area youth have been able to depend on a Spokane non-profit to help them get new or gently used clothing items and confidently shop in the store for needed items. As per the group’s mission statement the goal is to promote the idea that every child is important and should be able to feel that way in the way they dress. The organization looks to provide underprivileged youth clothing options when there otherwise wouldn’t be any available to the kids according to Program Administrator Ela Lopez.
Oak Crest mobile home community in Coeur d'Alene makes a stand to buy back their mobile home land
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Those who live in manufactured or mobile home communities, one of the few affordable housing options available in Kootenai County, are especially vulnerable to displacement — but residents of one such neighborhood are fighting to take ownership of their homes and inspire others to do the same.
‘It seriously does work:’ Spokane C.O.P.S helps community members start “block watches”
SPOKANE, Wash. — Every year, the lower South Hill Neighborhood Watch hosts a block party for neighbors to get to know each other. This year, Spokane C.O.P.S attended the block party, teaching people how to start a “block watch” of their own. The block party celebrated its 14th year Saturday, with the goal to bring neighbors in the area together...
FOX 28 Spokane
One person dies after car jack slips, falls on them in East Central Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. – One person has died after working on their car when a jack fell on them, the Spokane Police Department (SPD) confirmed with KHQ on scene. The incident happened near North Main and East Pittsburg. SPD said they don’t think anything criminal happened and the Spokane County...
KHQ Right Now
Camp Hope costs City of Spokane more than $400,000 so far
SPOKANE, Wash. - Camp Hope has cost the City of Spokane more than $400,000 in the past nine months, according to the city's director of communications Brian Coddington. These expenses have gone towards police overtime and sanitation, among other things. The money has come from the general fund, which is supported by general tax dollars including sales, property and utility taxes.
Collision cleared in Spokane Valley near Trent Avenue at McDonald Road
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.— A collision in Spokane Valley has been cleared. A collision happened on Trent Avenue at McDonald Road. blocking both directions of the street. Troopers from WSP were at the scene. It is fully open now. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
'It's a pretty big change' | Sprague Avenue to drop from 5 lanes to 3, drivers encouraged to give feedback
SPOKANE, Wash. — Drivers who frequently drive on Sprague Avenue in Spokane Valley need to be prepared to have less room starting Monday. The city of Spokane Valley will be doing a study on Sprague Avenue as part of the Sprague Avenue Pilot Project. Sprague Avenue will be reduced from a five-lane street down to three lanes for six weeks.
FOX 28 Spokane
Hundreds of volunteers collected garbage along Spokane River corridor
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Hundreds of volunteers young and old spent their Saturday working to pick up garbage around the Spokane River corridor. “If you can’t find trash, you’re not looking,” said volunteer Steve Peck. “We’re crawling over rocks, we’re going under bushes, we’re laughing, we’re pulling things out of trees.”
FOX 28 Spokane
Local artist opens ‘Vintage Print’ shop and studio in Garland District
SPOKANE, Wash. – Artist Chris Bovey has a style that’s unmistakably his, and uniquely Spokane. The art on the outside of his new storefront in the Garland District–Vintage Print + Neon–is cool, but what’s inside is even cooler. “It’s like you walk in and everything...
KHQ Right Now
1 Riverside High School student involved in Chattaroy crash dies, second remains in hospital
SPOKANE, Wash. - According to an update from the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, one of the two Riverside High School students involved in a crash last week has died. The second student involved, the driver, remains in the hospital but is in stable condition. Last Updated: Sept. 19 at 2:30...
Man hit and killed by Amtrak train in north Idaho
ATHOL, Idaho — Idaho State Police are investigating after a man was hit and killed by an Amtrak train early Monday morning in north Idaho. Police said the man was hit by the train at 2:12 a.m. on the Granite Loop Road railway crossing, about five miles north of Athol. The 26-year-old man from Athol was pronounced dead on the scene. Police said the man’s family has been notified.
FOX 28 Spokane
Thefts, break-ins reported near Gonzaga University
SPOKANE, Wash – An apartment landlord near the Gonzaga campus says their property has been the target of drug use, loitering, and even threats. They say a specific group of people experiencing homelessness have also been using their property as a restroom. It has proceeded to get worse according...
Permits show plans for Spokane’s first Crumbl Cookies
SPOKANE, Wash. — Permits filed with the City of Spokane show plans for Spokane’s first Crumbl Cookies. The permits were filed by owner Lance Hemsley and show the cookie shop will be located at 7808 N. Division St. Crumbl Cookies is based out of Utah and is known for its rotating menu. Each week, the shop offers four to five...
Friday brings the last 7 o’clock sunset for the year
SPOKANE, Wash.– After a short but intense summer, fall is right around the corner in the Inland Northwest. Evening daylight is one of those markers of the changing seasons, and Friday is a big milestone. On Friday, the sunset in Spokane and Coeur d’Alene will set at 7 p.m....
KXLY
Deputies seize 76 fentanyl pills from Spokane Valley man, woman
COLFAX, Wash. — Two people from Spokane Valley suspected of delivering fentanyl were arrested in Colfax. Two Whitman County deputies stopped a vehicle in downtown Colfax Sunday for a traffic violation. Deputies found that the driver had a suspended license and believed both people inside had illegal drugs. During...
KLEWTV
Report of a suspicious man at the door results in 3 felony arrests
Just before noon on Sunday, September 18, a resident in Cottonwood called authorities to report a suspicious man had come to their door. According to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the area and located a vehicle matching the description on East Road off of U.S. Highway 95.
70-Year-Old Arrested in Idaho County After Allegedly Exposing Himself in Front of a Group of Children
IDAHO COUNTY - On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, Idaho County Dispatch received a call about a male subject in a blue van on Highway 13 that had allegedly exited the van naked and exposed himself in front of a group of children. According to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, deputies...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane City Council to vote on a pair of laws related to homelessness on Sept. 19
The Spokane City Council will consider two ordinances pertaining to homelessness at its regular legislative meeting Sept. 19. One will restrict where people can camp within the city. The other will lower the threshold for bad air quality to open clean air shelters from 250 to 150 AQI.
