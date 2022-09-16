ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millwood, WA

Keeping kids clothed and confident-Teen and Kid Closet

Area youth have been able to depend on a Spokane non-profit to help them get new or gently used clothing items and confidently shop in the store for needed items. As per the group’s mission statement the goal is to promote the idea that every child is important and should be able to feel that way in the way they dress. The organization looks to provide underprivileged youth clothing options when there otherwise wouldn’t be any available to the kids according to Program Administrator Ela Lopez.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

'It seriously does work:' Spokane C.O.P.S helps community members start "block watches"

SPOKANE, Wash. — Every year, the lower South Hill Neighborhood Watch hosts a block party for neighbors to get to know each other. This year, Spokane C.O.P.S attended the block party, teaching people how to start a “block watch” of their own. The block party celebrated its 14th year Saturday, with the goal to bring neighbors in the area together...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Camp Hope costs City of Spokane more than $400,000 so far

SPOKANE, Wash. - Camp Hope has cost the City of Spokane more than $400,000 in the past nine months, according to the city's director of communications Brian Coddington. These expenses have gone towards police overtime and sanitation, among other things. The money has come from the general fund, which is supported by general tax dollars including sales, property and utility taxes.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Hundreds of volunteers collected garbage along Spokane River corridor

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Hundreds of volunteers young and old spent their Saturday working to pick up garbage around the Spokane River corridor. “If you can’t find trash, you’re not looking,” said volunteer Steve Peck. “We’re crawling over rocks, we’re going under bushes, we’re laughing, we’re pulling things out of trees.”
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Man hit and killed by Amtrak train in north Idaho

ATHOL, Idaho — Idaho State Police are investigating after a man was hit and killed by an Amtrak train early Monday morning in north Idaho. Police said the man was hit by the train at 2:12 a.m. on the Granite Loop Road railway crossing, about five miles north of Athol. The 26-year-old man from Athol was pronounced dead on the scene. Police said the man’s family has been notified.
ATHOL, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

Thefts, break-ins reported near Gonzaga University

SPOKANE, Wash – An apartment landlord near the Gonzaga campus says their property has been the target of drug use, loitering, and even threats. They say a specific group of people experiencing homelessness have also been using their property as a restroom. It has proceeded to get worse according...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Permits show plans for Spokane's first Crumbl Cookies

SPOKANE, Wash. — Permits filed with the City of Spokane show plans for Spokane’s first Crumbl Cookies. The permits were filed by owner Lance Hemsley and show the cookie shop will be located at 7808 N. Division St. Crumbl Cookies is based out of Utah and is known for its rotating menu. Each week, the shop offers four to five...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Deputies seize 76 fentanyl pills from Spokane Valley man, woman

COLFAX, Wash. — Two people from Spokane Valley suspected of delivering fentanyl were arrested in Colfax. Two Whitman County deputies stopped a vehicle in downtown Colfax Sunday for a traffic violation. Deputies found that the driver had a suspended license and believed both people inside had illegal drugs. During...
COLFAX, WA
KLEWTV

Report of a suspicious man at the door results in 3 felony arrests

Just before noon on Sunday, September 18, a resident in Cottonwood called authorities to report a suspicious man had come to their door. According to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the area and located a vehicle matching the description on East Road off of U.S. Highway 95.
COTTONWOOD, ID

