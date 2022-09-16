Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
benitolink.com
Teacher shortage in San Benito County goes deeper than full-time staff
Nicole Felkins, president of the Hollister Elementary School Teacher Association, said teachers often cover classes for their colleagues because of a substitute teacher shortage. Photo by Noe Magaña. This article was written by BenitoLink intern Kinsey Canez. Hollister High School had 29 open teacher positions prior to the start...
KSBW.com
Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital and Anthem Blue Cross terminate in-network contract, local patients raise concerns
HOLLISTER, Calif. — Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital and Anthem Blue Cross have terminated their network contract. For over a decade, the hospital has been fighting for a higher compensation rate which they say is in line with what insurance company pays other hospitals. Steve Hannah, CEO of Hazel Hawkins...
Mountain View gives families $12,000 through new guaranteed income program
The city of Mountain View is now accepting applications for a new guaranteed income program that will give families a total of $12,000. The government program is named “Elevate MV” and it will distribute the payments in increments of $500 a month for two years. Program researchers will randomly select 166 recipients to receive this cash assistance from the pool of applicants.
10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County
Looking to explore a brand new career? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board. Business & Finance Manager at Homeless Garden Project. Student Employment Coordinator at Cabrillo College. Bus Operator (Driver) at Santa Cruz METRO. eBanking Specialist II at Santa Cruz County Bank. Cook...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
11 Bay Area campuses recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools
SAN FRANCISCO – Eleven Bay Area schools are among 29 statewide that were named Friday as National Blue Ribbon Schools, according to the U.S. Department of Education.There were 297 schools across the nation that received the honor, which recognizes overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among subgroups of students.The Bay Area schools honored at Ralston Intermediate School in Belmont, Burlingame Intermediate School in Burlingame, Eleanor Murray Fallon School and Harold William Kolb School in Dublin, Orinda Intermediate School in Orinda, Thomas S. Hart Middle School in Pleasanton, Lawton Alternative School in San Francisco, and Coyote Creek Elementary...
Ask Lookout: When I scrape my plate into my new food scraps bin, where does it go?
Follow the pathway of 40 tons of meat and vegetable pieces, pits, bones and coffee grounds per week — and learn the anti-warming science behind the City of Santa Cruz's new food scraps collection program.
As Pleasure Point braces for change, its development issues resonate all over Santa Cruz County
With Santa Cruz County's sustainability plan moving toward approval, one notoriously independent surf-centered neighborhood sits in the crosshairs of future change. How fast things along the Portola Drive corridor are disrupted, and how many new units of housing are involved, are among the unknowns. The issues in Pleasure Point mirror much of the housing-related controversies now happening in downtown Santa Cruz, along the city's corridors, in Soquel, and soon, more widely across the entire county.
Efi Luzon Continues Successful Career With Closing of $55 Million Property in Saratoga, Calif.
CUPERTINO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2022-- Intero, a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate and wholly owned subsidiary of HomeServices of America, Inc., is pleased to announce that Efi Luzon, Head of Intero Capital Markets, has closed a $55 million transaction in Saratoga, Calif. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005660/en/ Efi Luzon, Head of Intero Capital Markets (Photo: Business Wire)
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSBW.com
Fallen Salinas police officer honored in Hometown Heroes program
SALINAS, Calif. — On Saturday, the Hometown Heroes Banner committee held a ceremony in Salinas to honor those residents who have served or are currently serving in the military. Through the volunteer run Hometown Heroes Banner program, veterans, active duty service members, or their families can submit a photo...
Stanford Daily
“Risky” and “unfair”: Students call out Stanford’s new COVID isolation policies
Students criticized new COVID-19 guidelines, which instruct COVID-positive students to isolate in place, leaving roommates and apartment mates to make their own arrangements or remain with their sick housemates. While the guidelines mark a departure from the University’s two-year-long policy of remote isolation, students with critical health conditions may be...
Invasive fruit fly prompts treatments in Sunnyvale, Santa Clara
SUNNYVALE – State agriculture officials will place pesticide in parts of Sunnyvale and Santa Clara starting this weekend, in an emergency effort to eradicate invasive fruit flies from Asia.Santa Clara County officials announced Friday that beginning on Saturday, crews with the California Department of Food and Agriculture will begin placing treatments in a 17-square mile area where the flies were trapped last month. "It would be disastrous for the oriental fruit fly to get established in Santa Clara County and California," Agricultural Commissioner Joe Deviney said in a statement. "We all need to be vigilant in protecting our agricultural and...
benitolink.com
Eat, Drink, Savor: Chef Alejandro Ceja wants to change the way you think about food trucks
After 10 years of cooking for other people, Chef Alejandro Ceja, the owner of Hollister’s El Guapo Kitchen, is on a mission to change how people think of Mexican food trucks, even as he works to perfect his operation. “It is so hard to transition from restaurants to food...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSBW.com
Sand City’s largest housing project moving forward after endangered plant moved
SAND CITY, Calif. — Demolition started on the former Monterey Fish Company building, the last structure that needed to be torn down to make room for the South of Tioga Project. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife ordered that the building be left standing until two nearby endangered...
pajaronian.com
Photos: Santa Cruz County Fair is in full swing
Tarmo Hannula has been the lead photographer with The Pajaronian newspaper in Watsonville since 1997. He also reports on a wide range of topics, including police, fire, environment, schools, the arts and events. A fifth generation Californian, Tarmo was born in the Mother Lode of the Sierra (Columbia) and has lived in Santa Cruz County since the late 1970s. He earned a BA from UC Santa Cruz and has traveled to 33 countries.
The Almanac Online
How my 80-year-old parents electrified their Foster City townhouse
My parents Eileen and Max live in a 52-year-old townhouse in Foster City. Up until a few years ago they drove a gas car, heated their home with a gas-powered furnace, and warmed their water with a gas tank water heater. My mom hoped to replace the kitchen’s old electric stove with a new gas one. They were all-in on gas. Fast-forward to today and they are happily all-electric. My 82-year-old mom managed the process from start to finish, selecting products, interviewing and hiring contractors, working with Foster City on permits, and negotiating with the homeowner’s association to address aesthetics. They were the first in their association, and maybe in the whole city, to transform a gas-powered townhouse to an electric one.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Tree Fall Accident Injures Three Women in San Jose
Falling Tree Accident at Almaden Quicksilver County Park. A San Jose tree accident injured three women when it fell recently. The women were hiking at Almaden Quicksilver County Park when the oak crashed down, trapping the three women underneath sometime before 10:00 a.m., according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office. The injured women were transported by first responders to the Santa Clara Valley Medical Center. Two suffered moderate injuries while the trauma to the third was considered minor.
997now.com
Win Tickets: Kevin Hart
1. LISTEN weekdays (9/19 – 9/23) in the 6:00pm hour with Big Reid. 2. CALL 888-456-9970 when you hear the cue to call. 3.CALLER 25 WINS two (2) tickets to see Kevin Hart. 99.7 NOW General Contest Rules Apply. On-Air Contest Entry Period: 09/19/2022 at 6:00pm through 09/23/2022 at 6:59pm. Prize: Five (5) winners will receive Two (2) tickets to see Kevin Hart at SAP Center in San Jose on Friday, September 30, 2022 . Approximate Prize Value: $76.00. Winners will be chosen by being the designated caller into the studio at 888-456-9970 as announced by the on-air personality. The Contest is open to all persons who are legal U.S. residents of the state of California, eighteen (18) years of age or older, and who reside in one (1) of the nine (9) jurisdictions that makes up the listening area who reside in one of the Greater San Francisco / Bay Area (San Francisco, Santa Clara, Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Mateo, Solano, Napa, and Sonoma Counties). No purchase or payment of any kind is required to enter or win this contest.
Authentic Asian Bakery in San Jose - CA Bakehouse
CA Bakehouse is a mom-and-pop bakery located in Vietnam Town near Downtown, San Jose. They were previously called Century Bakery and were the original creators of the green waffle which is made of pandan, a plant popular in many Asian desserts for its slightly sweet flavor and aroma, and for the beautiful green color it creates.
NBC Bay Area
3 Bay Area Freeways Among Deadliest Roads in California: Report
Two Bay Area freeways are in the top three of Moneygeek’s 10 Deadliest Roads in California list. The website analyzed car crash data between 2017 and 2019 and placed Interstate 80 in Alameda County, between Oakland and Richmond, at No. 2 with 15 deadly accidents. Next on the list...
KSBW.com
Bed Bath & Beyond to permanently close Marina location
MARINA, Calif. — Bed Bath & Beyond will soon close its Marina store at The Dunes shopping center. The Marina store is one of eight California locations slated to close. Perhaps known more for its prolific couponing strategy than for its actual products, the brand first announced in July 2020 that it would close 200 stores in two years due to declining sales. Still struggling,
Comments / 0