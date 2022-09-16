ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

richmondmagazine.com

Out of Room

Barbara Barbour Whittaker has managed to navigate a lifetime of job losses, drug addiction, broken families and even the tragic loss of her oldest daughter, Neisha, three years ago. But things really started to spiral in February of 2020 when she lost her job as a cook and then, in short order, her apartment in Church Hill.
RICHMOND, VA
thecollegianur.com

First look at the 2022 midterm elections

This year's midterm elections on Nov. 8 follow changes from redistricting and partisan tensions that have arisen from issues gripping the state such as inflation and reproductive rights. Thirty-four states are holding races for the Senate, and 36 states will decide their governor this season. Going into this election, Democrats...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

Prosecutors plan to charge naval officer in death of girlfriend’s unborn baby

HANOVER Co., Va. (WWBT) - Prosecutors say they plan to charge a naval officer accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend with the death of the fetus as well. Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Shari Skipper said they would charge Emmanuel Coble in the fetus’s death after the preliminary hearing as long as all evidence and facts lead them to have enough information to do so.
HANOVER COUNTY, VA
clayconews.com

Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Unemployment Rate at Pre-pandemic Levels from Richmond, Virginia

RICHMOND, VA - Governor Glenn Youngkin announced on Friday, September 16th, 2022, that the number of employed Virginians remained above 4.2 million workers in August 2022. Throughout the month, the number of unemployed residents fell by 1,956, and Virginia’s unemployment rate fell to 2.6 percent. This continues to be below the national rate, which increased to 3.7 percent.
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Advocates against gun violence rally at Virginia Capitol

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Amid a growing increase in violence across Richmond, advocates against gun violence held the One Million Children’s March at the State Capitol Bell Tower. The event aimed to address how leaders can connect with the youth to stop more of these deaths from happening. Just earlier...
RICHMOND, VA
thecollegianur.com

Here's how to get the updated COVID-19 booster on and off campus

The University of Richmond is planning to have a vaccine clinic from noon to 7 p.m. on Sept. 29 in the Robins Center, said Sunni Brown, director of media and public relations. Updated COVID-19 boosters became available on Sept. 14 through the Richmond and Henrico health districts. UR encourages but...
RICHMOND, VA
cbs19news

Youngkin reacts to UVA decision to keep tuition flat for in-state students

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Several higher education institutions across Virginia are keeping their tuition flat for next fall, and now the University of Virginia is among them. Governor Glenn Youngkin praised UVA on Friday following a decision from the university’s Board of Visitors. The decision means tuition will...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Hundreds turnout for inaugural Run Richmond 16.19

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Hundreds of Richmonders and dozens across the country came together at Kanawha Plaza bright and early Saturday morning to participate in the Inaugural Run Richmond 16.19 race. The event is a collaboration between the Djimon Honsou Foundation, RVA Sports Backers and Black History Museum & Cultural...
