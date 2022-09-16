Read full article on original website
Related
VCU reaches settlement with family of hazing victim
Virginia Commonwealth University will pay nearly $1 million to the family of a young man who died after a 2021 fraternity hazing incident as part of a recent settlement agreement.
clayconews.com
Governor Glenn Youngkin Praises University of Virginia’s Decision to Keep Tuition Flat from Richmond, Virginia
Richmond, VA - On Friday September 16th, 2022, Governor Glenn Youngkin praised the University of Virginia’s decision to join the 13 other college and university boards to keep tuition flat for UVa’s in-state students. “The University of Virginia is one of the nation’s premier universities and I thank...
WJLA
Mark Taylor officially signs contract to be Spotsylvania Co. schools' next superintendent
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Mark Taylor has officially signed a contract to be the next superintendent of Spotsylvania County Public Schools, despite the ongoing controversy about whether he's qualified for the job. On Monday, 7News reporter Heather Graf confirmed that Taylor signed the contract and accepted the job...
Why these Virginia students are rallying for transgender rights
On Sunday afternoon at Wayside Park in Hanover County, high school students stand holding Pride flags, carrying signs in support of transgender rights, hoping to catch the eye of passing drivers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
richmondmagazine.com
Out of Room
Barbara Barbour Whittaker has managed to navigate a lifetime of job losses, drug addiction, broken families and even the tragic loss of her oldest daughter, Neisha, three years ago. But things really started to spiral in February of 2020 when she lost her job as a cook and then, in short order, her apartment in Church Hill.
Career-switcher program gets Virginia teachers into the classroom
Virginia’s career-switcher program—an alternative route to teacher licensure—can get those people into a classroom within five months.
NBC12
Mother of Xzavier Hill can sue state troopers in 2021 fatal shooting courts say
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A federal lawsuit filed by the mother of a man shot and killed by state police can proceed, a judge ruled Monday. “I’m his mom. So I don’t know what to do other than fight for my kid. That was my boy,” said Latoya Benton, the mother of slain 18-year-old Xavier Hill.
Crowd Marches To Stop The Violence In Richmond
A crowd of people turned out Sunday afternoon chanting “stop the killing… Save our children,” to march against the killing of 15 yr old Tynashia “Nae” Humphrey, victim of a suspected drive-by shooting.
RELATED PEOPLE
Community raises money in honor of slain trooper and teen who died of cancer
Both were taken too soon. Now, the community they were a part of is paying respect to their legacies, by paying it forward.
Jump in Richmond property values renews push to cut real estate tax rate
Two city councilmembers are proposing a reduction of Richmond's real estate tax rate. But questions remain about whether the effort has enough support with another proposal calling for it to stay the same.
thecollegianur.com
First look at the 2022 midterm elections
This year's midterm elections on Nov. 8 follow changes from redistricting and partisan tensions that have arisen from issues gripping the state such as inflation and reproductive rights. Thirty-four states are holding races for the Senate, and 36 states will decide their governor this season. Going into this election, Democrats...
Henrico Shows Off Progress on Events Center Construction
Henrico Shows Off Progress on Events Center Construction
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC12
Prosecutors plan to charge naval officer in death of girlfriend’s unborn baby
HANOVER Co., Va. (WWBT) - Prosecutors say they plan to charge a naval officer accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend with the death of the fetus as well. Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Shari Skipper said they would charge Emmanuel Coble in the fetus’s death after the preliminary hearing as long as all evidence and facts lead them to have enough information to do so.
VCU study finds ‘slumlords’ at root of community violence
A new study from Virginia Commonwealth University has uncovered a link between 'slumlords' who fail to maintain the properties they rent out and higher levels of violence in Richmond communities.
clayconews.com
Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Unemployment Rate at Pre-pandemic Levels from Richmond, Virginia
RICHMOND, VA - Governor Glenn Youngkin announced on Friday, September 16th, 2022, that the number of employed Virginians remained above 4.2 million workers in August 2022. Throughout the month, the number of unemployed residents fell by 1,956, and Virginia’s unemployment rate fell to 2.6 percent. This continues to be below the national rate, which increased to 3.7 percent.
Police looking for men suspected of fraud in Ashland, Colonial Heights, Spotsylvania
The Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying and locating two men they say are responsible for incidents of fraud in the cities of Ashland and Colonial Heights as well as Spotsylvania County.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDBJ7.com
Advocates against gun violence rally at Virginia Capitol
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Amid a growing increase in violence across Richmond, advocates against gun violence held the One Million Children’s March at the State Capitol Bell Tower. The event aimed to address how leaders can connect with the youth to stop more of these deaths from happening. Just earlier...
thecollegianur.com
Here's how to get the updated COVID-19 booster on and off campus
The University of Richmond is planning to have a vaccine clinic from noon to 7 p.m. on Sept. 29 in the Robins Center, said Sunni Brown, director of media and public relations. Updated COVID-19 boosters became available on Sept. 14 through the Richmond and Henrico health districts. UR encourages but...
cbs19news
Youngkin reacts to UVA decision to keep tuition flat for in-state students
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Several higher education institutions across Virginia are keeping their tuition flat for next fall, and now the University of Virginia is among them. Governor Glenn Youngkin praised UVA on Friday following a decision from the university’s Board of Visitors. The decision means tuition will...
NBC12
Hundreds turnout for inaugural Run Richmond 16.19
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Hundreds of Richmonders and dozens across the country came together at Kanawha Plaza bright and early Saturday morning to participate in the Inaugural Run Richmond 16.19 race. The event is a collaboration between the Djimon Honsou Foundation, RVA Sports Backers and Black History Museum & Cultural...
Comments / 0