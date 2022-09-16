Read full article on original website
Clanton Advertiser
Robinson starts district attorney term early
Gov. Kay Ivey has appointed CJ Robinson as district attorney for the 19th Judicial Circuit, upon receiving notice of retirement from former District Attorney Randall V. Houston. Robinson won the May 24 Republican Primary election and was slated to take office in January of 2023. The 19th Circuit encompasses Elmore, Autauga and Chilton counties.
Clanton Advertiser
Playoff push begins for county volleyball teams
The following are the volleyball schedules for each Chilton County area team for the week of Sept. 22-28. Sept. 22: @ Billingsley at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 22: @ Central of Clay County at 6 p.m. Sept. 27: @ Bibb County at 6 p.m. Thorsby High School. Sept. 22: @ Isabella...
Clanton Advertiser
Creative fun is at the heart of new party business
A new party opportunity for children has come to Chilton County. Deanna Lawlis has combined her love of teaching and art to create “The Artsy Bean.” The company brings art supplies to a child’s party for them and their friends to complete a specific painting led by Lawlis.
Clanton Advertiser
CCA gets third win of the season over Conecuh Springs
Chilton Christian Academy got its third win of the 2022 season squeaking out a 37-34 win over Conecuh Springs Christian School on Sept. 16. The Patriots started out slow, but a strong second quarter kept the game at a one-score contest going into halftime. “It was another tough battle, and...
Clanton Advertiser
Tigers sputter on road, fall to Calera
CALERA – Calera used a pair of Daniel Brown touchdown runs and a Michael Banks-Mason 96-yard pick-six in the third quarter to break open Friday’s game against Chilton County in a 38-14 win. After a scoreless first quarter, the visiting Tigers scored first on an eight-yard touchdown pass...
Clanton Advertiser
Isabella remains perfect, beats Fayetteville
Isabella High School added to their unblemished record with a 59-21 win over Fayetteville High School on Sept. 16. The Mustangs celebrated their homecoming night to the tune of 347 rushing yards, and four running backs rushing for 50 yards or more. Jadaiah Works led the four backs with 106...
Clanton Advertiser
Multiple county teams on bye this Friday night
The following are the football schedules for each Chilton County area team for the week of Sept. 22-28. Sept. 23: vs. Tallassee at 7 p.m. (Homecoming) Sept 23: vs. Montevallo at 7 p.m. Thorsby High School. Bye Week. Isabella High School. Sept. 23: @ Billingsley at 7 p.m. Maplesville High...
