ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chenango, NY

Ramp closure along Interstate 88

By Pat Giblin
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22H8tg_0hyRmxk000

CHENANGO, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – According to the New York State Department of Transportation, the ramp from I-88 westbound to I-81 northbound in the Town of Chenango will be closed on Wednesday, September 21st, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

A detour will be in place to direct traffic to I-81 southbound for entry to I-81 northbound at Exit 5.

The DOT says that motorists should anticipate travel delays and build extra time into their schedule.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wwnytv.com

State Police seek answers about damaged cemetery

TOWN OF HOPKINTON, New York (WWNY) - State Police are asking for the public’s help to find out how a cemetery in St. Lawrence county was damaged. The incident occurred at the Church of the Holy Cross Cemetery located on Lake Azonia Road in the town of Hopkinton. State...
HOPKINTON, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chenango, NY
Big Frog 104

What Is The Deepest Lake In New York State?

It's been a long time since I last visited the New York State Fair, so I decided this year, it would be time to get back and enjoy a day of walking around and eating various fried foods that you don't get to experience typically ( or maybe shouldn't ever experience, depending on your tastes.)
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dot#Nexstar Media Inc#Wivt Newschannel 34
Syracuse.com

Upstate NY men accused of having ‘numerous’ ghost guns, large capacity ammunition feeding devices

Lincklaen, N.Y. — State police say two Upstate New York men had “numerous” ghost guns and large capacity ammunition feeding devices not compliant with the NY SAFE Act. Duane G. Hollenbeck, 53, of Moravia in Cayuga County, and Alec D. Hollenbeck, 19, of Lincklaen in Chenango County, are now facing two felony charges: second- and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, according to state police.
CHENANGO COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
wxhc.com

Peeling License Plate? Good Chance You’ll Get Pulled Over

Is the license plate on your car or truck peeking? The State of New York is reminding you to get them replaced or face the risk of getting pulled over by local law enforcement due to the plate becoming unreadable. The Cortland County Sheriff’s Department has provided information on how...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Hudson Valley Man Mysteriously Dies After Standoff With Police

A Hudson Valley man died early Friday morning after a violent standoff with police, but the cause of death is still a mystery. New York State Police say they responded to reports of a barricaded man with a gun just after 12pm on Thursday. Upon arriving at the scene, officers say they found Christoper Pesavento armed and holed up in a residence on Quaker Bridge Road in the Town of Cortland.
CORTLAND, NY
Lite 98.7

Here’s How To Get Paid $180 To Role Play For The Day In Upstate New York

Want to get paid around $200 to role play for the day in Upstate New York? Now is your chance in Rome. According to Oneida County, Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity is conducting research at Griffiss Business and Technology Park. What they are looking for is hundreds of people to act as "basic role-players" for one day. That day will be between September 20th-27th. The pay is $180 for the day. You can't go wrong with that easy cash.
ROME, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

What to expect as leaves begin to turn in upstate New York

Saying goodbye to summer is always bittersweet, but the beauty that comes along with fall in upstate New York makes things a little easier. You’ve probably noticed the temperature is getting a little cooler and you may be ready to break out the sweaters. And with all of that,...
POLITICS
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy