Ramp closure along Interstate 88

CHENANGO, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – According to the New York State Department of Transportation, the ramp from I-88 westbound to I-81 northbound in the Town of Chenango will be closed on Wednesday, September 21st, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

A detour will be in place to direct traffic to I-81 southbound for entry to I-81 northbound at Exit 5.

The DOT says that motorists should anticipate travel delays and build extra time into their schedule.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.