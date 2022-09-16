Pet of the Week

Hatch is a 5-month-old domestic short-hair kitten looking for a family of his own. He is a part of a litter of six that were born when his mom was rescued. Hatch is up-to-date on all of his vaccines, dewormed, FIV/Felv negative and is scheduled to be neutered in October. He is “such a love bug” and loves to have his head. Hatch’s adoption fee is $50. Anyone interested in adopting Hatch, or wanting more information, can contact Fur-Ever Home Animal Rescue of N.C. Inc. by phone at 910-740-6843 or via email at fureverhomenc@gmail.com.