ROCKINGHAM — Lafayette Gould, 66, of Rockingham, passed on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022.

Funeral will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022 at New Direction House of Prayer, 151 Mizpah Road, Rockingham.

The family will receive friends and visitors at 117 Gould St., Rockingham.

Nelson Funeral Service is serving the family.