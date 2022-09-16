51,000 items added to MA Treasury’s unclaimed property listings

BOSTON (WWLP) – Over 51,000 new properties worth millions are owed to individuals and businesses across Massachusetts.

State Treasurer Deborah B. Goldberg announced the latest additions, urging all citizens to check if they are owed lost property. She said, “So many people do not know they have unclaimed property waiting for them. It is our goal to help return these funds to the rightful owners.”

The Unclaimed Property Division currently holds over $3.4 billion in unclaimed property. This includes forgotten savings and checking accounts, un-cashed checks, insurance policy proceeds, stocks, dividends, and items of an unattended safety deposit box. Most properties are considered abandoned if not claimed after three years and then passed on to the state. Last year, the Treasury processed over 122,000 claims, returning over $163 million in property to rightful owners.

The new list includes unclaimed properties worth at least $100. The Treasury puts out an updated list every six months as they are turned over to the state. There is no time limit to claim these properties, and in many cases, claimants will receive interest.

Citizens can see a comprehensive list for all property amounts at FindMassMoney.com or contact the Treasury’s live call center at 888-MASS (6277).

