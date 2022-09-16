ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

51,000 items added to MA Treasury’s unclaimed property listings

By Amalia Roy
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gYiSS_0hyRkJns00

BOSTON (WWLP) – Over 51,000 new properties worth millions are owed to individuals and businesses across Massachusetts.

State Treasurer Deborah B. Goldberg announced the latest additions, urging all citizens to check if they are owed lost property. She said, “So many people do not know they have unclaimed property waiting for them. It is our goal to help return these funds to the rightful owners.”

Here’s how the excess tax revenue will be distributed to Massachusetts residents

The Unclaimed Property Division currently holds over $3.4 billion in unclaimed property. This includes forgotten savings and checking accounts, un-cashed checks, insurance policy proceeds, stocks, dividends, and items of an unattended safety deposit box. Most properties are considered abandoned if not claimed after three years and then passed on to the state. Last year, the Treasury processed over 122,000 claims, returning over $163 million in property to rightful owners.

The new list includes unclaimed properties worth at least $100. The Treasury puts out an updated list every six months as they are turned over to the state. There is no time limit to claim these properties, and in many cases, claimants will receive interest.

Citizens can see a comprehensive list for all property amounts at FindMassMoney.com or contact the Treasury’s live call center at 888-MASS (6277).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 1

Related
hot969boston.com

UPDATE: Massachusetts Taxpayers To Get Back Almost $3 Billion Dollars

We now have details on the money Massachusetts taxpayers will get back from the close to $3 billion dollars in excess tax revenue. In order to qualify for a credit, you have to have filed a 2021 state tax return on, or before, October 17, 2022. Your refund will be about 13% of the money you paid to the state. If you’re eligible, you’ll automatically be mailed a check or the money will be deposited into your account. Your money can be reduced if you have unpaid taxes, unpaid child support, and certain other debt. If you want to figure out how much you may get, you can check out a refund estimator HERE.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WWLP

Regulators see Massachusetts at cannabis crossroads

Five years since its creation and now made up entirely of a second wave of commissioners, the Cannabis Control Commission and the legal marijuana sector that it oversees are at a critical crossroads and regulators are gearing up for a rulemaking round that one commissioner said could "make or break" the industry here.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Business
Local
Massachusetts Government
Local
Massachusetts Real Estate
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

‘Needed relief’: Baker announces plan for returning $3B in excess revenue to Massachusetts taxpayers

BOSTON — Gov. Charlie Baker on Friday announced details on how the state plans to return nearly $3 billion in excess revenue to millions of taxpayers starting this fall. The news comes after Auditor Suzanne Bump confirmed that the Department of Revenue must return $2.94 billion to taxpayers because state revenues soared past the allowable amount under a voter-approved law.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Here's how much Mass. taxpayers will get in refunds

BOSTON — About 3.6 million Massachusetts taxpayers are set to receive cash back this fall after state government hauled in taxes last year that surpassed the legal limit by nearly $3 billion, the Baker administration announced Friday. Taxpayers will "automatically" receive their refunds without needing to submit any application.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
1420 WBSM

Massachusetts Voter Info Booklet Does Not Include Question 4

By now, you have probably received your red Massachusetts Information For Voters booklet in the mail detailing the 2022 statewide ballot questions to appear on the November 8, 2022, ballot. Be forewarned the booklet is incomplete. The 30-page ballot question guide, published by Secretary of the Commonwealth Willam Francis Galvin,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#United Nations#Unclaimed Property#Treasury#Stock#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Income Tax#Ma Treasury#Findmassmoney Com#Nexstar Media Inc
NECN

Haverhill Car Dealer Sued by AG Over Alleged Pricing Discrimination

A complaint has been filed by the state attorney general's office against a car dealer in Haverhill, Massachusetts, claiming that it charged Black and Hispanic customers hundreds more dollars for add-ons than it did for "similarly situated" white customers. Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey announced Monday in a news release...
HAVERHILL, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Massachusetts

If you happen to live in Massachusetts and you also love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time then this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Massachusetts that you should definitely visit next time you are in the area. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse made it on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Election officials across Massachusetts bombarded with records requests

BOSTON — The Secretary of the Commonwealth says election officials in Massachusetts are being flooded with conspiracy-filled public records requests regarding the 2020 presidential election. Massachusetts Secretary of State Bill Galvin said the local election officials have received hundreds if not thousands of requests about voting machines and communications...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Keller @ Large: Massachusetts Ballot Question 1 Debate

Question 1 on the Massachusetts ballot would establish an additional 4% income tax on annual taxable incomes of $1 million or more -- an income level that would be adjusted annually to reflect increases in the cost of living. Revenues from this tax would be used, subject to appropriation by the state legislature, for public education, public colleges, and for the repair and maintenance of roads, bridges, and public transportation. If approved, it would take effect next year. Jon Keller brought in two experts to debate the details of Question 1: Fair Share Massachusetts Communications Director Steve Crawford and Pioneer...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WWLP

WWLP

31K+
Followers
24K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy