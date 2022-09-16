Fed meeting ahead will decide whether stocks can stabilize or fall back to bear market lows

Read full article on original website
Cramer's 3 reasons why profitable tech stocks are getting hit in the market
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday offered three reasons why tech firms, including companies with strong balance sheets, are seeing pain in the stock market. The "Mad Money" host, who is filming the show from San Francisco this week, reiterated his warning against unprofitable companies from earlier this year but acknowledged that even firms with strong financials have been feeling the heat.
Dow closes nearly 200 points higher, stocks snap two-day losing streak to start big Fed week
Stocks closed higher on Monday in a volatile trading session ahead of the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting slated to kick off Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 197.26 points, or 0.64%, to close at 31,019.68. The S&P 500 gained 0.69% to 3,899.89, and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.76% to end at 11,535.02.
Stock futures dip with Fed set to kick off September meeting on Tuesday
Stock futures slipped Tuesday as Wall Street looked to build on a modest rebound ahead of another rate hike from the Federal Reserve. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 58 points, or 0.2%. S&P 500 futures shed 0.3%, and those for the Nasdaq 100 traded 0.5% lower.
Ether drops 15% since major Ethereum network upgrade as traders take profits and fret over rate hikes
Ether has fallen around 15% while bitcoin has dropped 3% since the Ethereum network underwent a huge upgrade called the merge. Ahead of the network upgrade, the price of ether roughly doubled from the lows of the year in June, far outpacing bitcoin's gains. Investors have taken profit as the...
Wall Street’s top analysts bet on these stocks as economic uncertainty increases
The market outlook is becoming increasingly uncertain, given unwieldy inflation and a slowing economy. Stocks ended Friday with losses. They were ultimately unable to bounce back from a deep sell-off on Tuesday in which the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed more than 1,200 points. related investing news. Against this backdrop,...
Turning point for the crypto community? Where bitcoin goes from here
It's been a strenuous year for the crypto business. After hitting a high of more than $68,000 in November 2021, bitcoin has plunged to hover around $20,000. But for long-term ETF investors, some experts advise to take crypto's comedown in stride. "If you're going to do this right, then what's...
We could be lining up for a 'face-ripper' rally here, says Ritholtz's Josh Brown
Are stocks setting up for a big rally coming out of this Fed meeting? Ritholtz Wealth Management CEO Josh Brown joins 'Closing Bell: Overtime' to discuss where he sees the market headed from here and the signs that could signal a post-Fed rally.
Gold languishes near 29-month low in run-up to Fed meeting
Gold prices slipped on Monday as investors braced for aggressive rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve to tame high inflation. The Fed's Federal Open Market Committee is set to begin its two-day meeting on interest rates on Sept. 20. Gold prices weakened on Monday, back toward a 29-month low...
Jim Cramer: My biggest worry with the Fed and why it has us in a holding pattern
There's a broad perception that Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell does not care one whit about corporate news. He's strictly a creature of broad government economic reports — the consumer price index, the producer price index, industrial production, retail sales and, of course, the nonfarm employment numbers. He also cares about what his fellow Fed people say. But for the most part, an earnings blowup is a tree falling in the woods: He's not around to hear it make a sound.
Bitcoin briefly drops to its lowest level in 3 months as risk assets continue to get crushed
Bitcoin fell to its lowest level in three months on Monday as investors dumped risk assets amid expectations of higher interest rates. The world's largest cryptocurrency dropped as much as about 5% to hit an intraday low of $18,276, its lowest level since June 19, according to Coin Metrics. It was last down 1.2% at $19,465.00. Bitcoin is down 3.77% this month and on pace for the second straight negative month after plunging 15% in August.
Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: Ford, Change Healthcare, Cognex and more
Ford (F) – The automaker's stock fell 4.5% in the premarket after it warned that quarterly earnings would take a hit of about $1 billion from increased supplier costs and parts shortages. Those factors contributed to a shortfall in finished vehicles ready to sell. BioNTech (BNTX), Moderna (MRNA) –...
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Ford, General Motors, Cognex
Here are the stocks making notable moves in extended trading:. Ford — Shares fell about 3.8% post market Monday after the automaker told investors it saw a $1 billion increase in supply chain costs during the third quarter. Ford reiterated its full-year guidance for adjusted earnings before interest and taxes.
Gold slips on strong dollar as markets await big Fed rate-hike
Gold prices fell on Tuesday, weighed down by a firmer dollar and elevated U.S. bond yields, as the Federal Reserve gears up for a hefty rate hike to tame inflation pressures. Spot gold was down 0.51% at $1,669.80 per ounce, as of 9:00 a.m. ET. U.S. gold futures were down 0.15% at $1,675.50.
China's economy may have done well in August but outlook remains grim
UBS downgraded its full-year growth forecasts from 3% to 2.7% for 2022 and from 5.4% to 4.6% for 2023. Zero-covid policy has essentially "stomped on human investor confidence in China," said Mattie Bekink, China director for the Economist Intelligence Corporate Network. Goldman Sachs economists said the next key level to...
A Goldman banker quit his job to build a startup — and scored an Alibaba deal. He shares 4 top tips
After spending six years working for Goldman Sachs as an investment banker, Bjarke Mikkelsen faced a dilemma. "I had a very comfortable life, but I wasn't really feeling like I had a purpose," he told CNBC Make It. "In banking, you're always in the end, an advisor. I knew I...
Oil falls on demand fears, strong dollar
Oil fell Monday, pressured by expectations of weaker global demand and by U.S. dollar strength ahead of a possible large interest rate increase, though supply worries limited the decline. Central banks around the world are certain to increase borrowing costs this week, and there is some risk of a blowout...
Nordstrom adopts 'poison pill' days after Mexican peer buys stake
Sept 20 (Reuters) - Nordstrom Inc (JWN.N)has adopted a "poison pill" to prevent investors from amassing 10% or more of its shares, the company said on Tuesday, just days after a Mexican retailer built a stake in the luxury department store chain.
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Lennar, Coinbase, Array Technologies and more
Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday Monday:. D.R. Horton, Lennar, PulteGroup — Homebuilder stocks moved higher on Monday after KeyBanc double upgraded the sector to overweight from underweight. Analyst Kenneth Zener said that homebuilders, which have underperformed this year, tend to rebound sooner and more sharply than the broader market. Shares of Lennar rose about 2%, while D.R. Horton gained over 2%, and PulteGroup jumped nearly 4%.
Number of global ultra high net worth individuals hits record high
Credit Suisse finds those with assets exceeding $50m total 218,200 after post-pandemic ‘explosion of wealth’
2-year Treasury yield reaches fresh 15-year high ahead of Federal Reserve interest rate hike decision
Treasury yields rose on Tuesday as traders await the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rate hikes, which is expected to be announced on Wednesday. The policy-sensitive 2-year Treasury gained about 3 basis points, reaching 3.977% — a level it had not hit since late 2007. The yield on the 10-year Treasury was last up about 7 basis points to 3.557% trading near levels not seen since 2011.
