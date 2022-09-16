ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laporte County, IN

The SOUND OFF Podcast: LaPorte County Assessor Candidates

(LAPORTE, IN) - LaPorte County Assessor Candidates (R) John Matwyshyn and (D) Mike Schultz visited the WCOE Studios to discuss their campaigns. They discussed their views on property value assessments, tax rates in LaPorte County, and their unique qualifications for the position, among other things. Listen to the full episode:
