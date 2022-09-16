Read full article on original website
Schaller's mourning loss of owner
Greece, N.Y. — The owner of a popular restaurant on the Lake Ontario shoreline is being remembered. Schaller's Drive-In announced Sunday night that Tom Schaller Sr. died. Schaller had worked in the family business on Edgemere Drive since it opened in 1956. The restaurant will be closed Monday and...
NYS pledges support to Puerto Rico after devastation caused by Hurricane Fiona
SYRACUSE N.Y. — In the wake of devastating flooding and winds caused by Hurricane Fiona in Puerto Rico, New York Governor Kathy Hochul has directed the New York State Police to send 50 troopers to assist with keeping residents safe, with 50 additional troopers being deployed in the coming weeks.
The Arc of Monroe hosts job fair in Fairport
Perinton, N.Y. — The Arc of Monroe is holding a job fair 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, September 28 at The Arc of Monroe's Fairport Day Services, 1387 Fairport Road. The Arc is looking to hire direct support professionals, employment specialists, job coaches, community pre-vocational specialists, transportation drivers, maintenance technicians, and many more.
Fundraiser helps former fire chief diagnosed with terminal cancer
Pittsford, N.Y. — Back in April 2021, former chief and current member of the Bushnell's Basin Fire Department L.J. Sutherland was diagnosed with terminal cancer. To help support her father, Ashley Sutherland along with Ted Aroesty, Steve Burruto and Chris Mueller hosted the L.J. Strong Fundraiser in Pittsford Sunday.
Gun law confusion leads to more historic reenactment cancellations
FORT EDWARD, NY (WRGB) — Historic reenactments across the Capital Region are being canceled as confusion over New York gun laws have many fearing they could end up behind bars. On September 16th, a reenactment event in Montgomery County was canceled. Now, the Rogers Island Military Camp reenactment event...
Chili kids found safe
Chili, N.Y. — UPDATE: Both Michael and Navarius have both been found. They are safe and in good health. Original story : Monroe County Sheriff's Office is searching for two missing juveniles in Chili. Michael Newsome, 11, and Navarius Davis, 12, were last seen skateboarding in the courtyard at...
Crews: Ten people injured in pair of crashes on State Route 531 in Ogden
Ogden, N.Y. — Ten people were taken to the hospital in a multi-vehicle crash in Ogden on Sunday afternoon, according to Gates Volunteer Ambulance Service. Monroe County Sheriff's Office, which also responded to the scene, says a vehicle was traveling eastbound on State Route 531 between Union Street and Washington Street, when it lost control and drove into the westbound lane. Eventually, the vehicle settled in the grassy median between the eastbound and westbound lanes.
Brighton school leader named NYS superintendent of the year
Brighton, N.Y. — Kevin McGowan, superintendent of the Brighton Central School District, has been named New York State School Superintendent of the Year. The award comes from the New York State Council of School Superintendents. The council credits McGowan with serving the needs of all students, families and staff...
Legal expert says groups are right to cancel historical reenactments over NY gun laws
NEW YORK STATE (WRGB) — A historical reenactment has been canceled over New York State's new gun laws. Governor Hochul's Office is responding saying these events can go on as planned, but a legal expert says not so fast. A notice from a Montgomery County group called Fort Klock...
Hochul says she intends to debate opponent Lee Zeldin
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — There may be an end in sight to the debate over debates in the NY gubernatorial race. Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul responded to a question on Monday following a press briefing, stating that she will debate Republican Lee Zeldin. She did not commit to any...
