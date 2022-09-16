ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Sniper denied parole by Virginia, 20 years after terrorizing D.C. area

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 3 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia has denied parole to convicted sniper killer Lee Boyd Malvo, ruling that he is still a risk to the community two decades after he and his partner terrorized the Washington, D.C., region with a series of random shootings.

Malvo was 17 when he and John Allen Muhammad shot and killed 10 people and wounded three others over a three-week span in October 2002. Multiple other victims were shot and killed across the country in the prior months as the duo made their way to the nation's capital region from Washington state.

Malvo was convicted of capital murder in Virginia and sentenced to life in prison without parole. But a series of Supreme Court rulings and a change in Virginia law gave Malvo the opportunity to seek parole after serving nearly 20 years in custody.

The Virginia Parole Board rejected his request on Aug. 30, finding that Malvo remains a risk to the community and should serve more of his sentence before being released on parole, state records of Parole Board decisions for August show.

"Release at this time would diminish seriousness of crime; Serious nature and circumstances of your offense(s)," the Parole Board wrote.

Malvo's accomplice, John Allen Muhammad, was executed in Virginia in 2009. Malvo, now 37, was sentenced to life without parole for the three Virginia killings. But after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 2012 that mandatory life sentences for juveniles are unconstitutional, two federal courts found that Malvo was entitled to new sentencing hearings. The Virginia legislature also passed a law in 2020 that gave juvenile offenders an opportunity to seek parole after serving 20 years .

Malvo was a 15-year-old from Jamaica who had been sent to live in Antigua when he met the much older Muhammad. Muhammad trained and indoctrinated Malvo, and in 2002 the pair embarked on a nationwide killing spree that ended with the 10 slayings in Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia.

Trial testimony indicated the shootings were a plan for Muhammad to regain custody of his children by killing his ex-wife and making her death appear to be a result of random violence.

Malvo is serving his sentence at the super maximum-security Red Onion State Prison in Virginia.

Even if Malvo had been granted parole in Virginia, he also received a life prison sentence in Maryland for crimes in the neighboring state. Last month, Maryland's highest court ruled that Malvo must be resentenced for his crimes there.

Eight Ball.
3d ago

He was sentenced to"life without parole". Just because laws changed, doesn't mean his sentence should! Leave him in pen until he does!!!

CBS Sacramento

Sherri Papini, Redding mom who faked her own kidnapping, sentenced to 18 months in prison

SACRAMENTO -- A Northern California mother of two was sentenced Monday to 18 months in prison for faking her own kidnapping so she could go back to a former boyfriend, which led to a three-week, multi-state search before she resurfaced on Thanksgiving Day in 2016. Sherri Papini, 40, pleaded guilty last spring under a plea bargain that requires her to pay more than $300,000 in restitution. Probation officers and Papini's attorney had recommended that she spend a month in custody and seven months in supervised home detention. But Senior U.S. District Judge William Shubb said he opted for an 18-month...
REDDING, CA
CBS Sacramento

Investigating Wage Theft Solutions: When workers win judgments but bosses still don't pay

SACRAMENTO – When a business loses its food permit, you may assume it's because of a health code violation. But in a growing number of California counties, it could be in response to wage theft.In collaboration with CalMatters, we've been investigating wage theft in California: Employers, essentially stealing money from their workers. Now we've learned, that even after workers win wage theft judgments against their boss, many still don't get paid.Follow Our Continuing Coverage: Investigating Wage Theft in California: How you might be affectedCalMatters: When employers steal wages from workersCalMatters: Wage theft whack-a-mole: California workers win judgments against bosses but still...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia wants to describe fentanyl as a weapon of mass destruction

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has joined a multistate bipartisan effort urging President Biden to classify fentanyl as a Weapon of Mass Destruction. The 18 state attorneys general demand the president take decisive action in response to the record increase in overdose deaths related to the lethal substance nationwide. “This deadly synthetic opioid is mainly […]
FLORIDA STATE
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia prison guard convicted of lying about inmate abuse

A federal correctional officer in West Virginia has been convicted of lying to an investigator about inmate abuse. A jury in U.S. District Court in Clarksburg found William Lewis guilty on Tuesday of two counts of making a false statement to a federal agent. Lewis was a correctional officer at the U.S. Penitentiary at Hazelton. […]
ELKINS, WV
