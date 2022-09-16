Read full article on original website
Apple Experts Agree: 3 Pre-Installed Apps You Should Delete If You Want A Faster iPhone
Why has your iPhone slowed down so much, you may be wondering. The answer could include a combination of factors like your phone’s age, the age of your battery, your charging habits, and the number of apps you have downloaded. But, maybe even more important than the number of apps you have is the TYPE of app you’re using most. Each app is different in terms of the amount of battery power it consumes and how much storage it takes up on your device — both of these factors contribute to a slower phone. Apple experts agree: it’s a smart idea to delete these three pre-installed apps if you want a faster phone. Here’s what you need to know about them.
An Apple Expert Tells Us What To Do To Speed Up Your iPhone Instantly
Why is your phone suddenly running at a snail’s pace, you may be wondering? Why does it take forever to download apps, search for sites, send and receive texts — basically, to do everything that it used to do at a much faster speed? The truth is you could be doing everything right, but your phone is vulnerable to time. On top of that, some of the habits you have acquired over the years or settings that you haven’t been taking advantage of or disabling could also be contributing to a slower device. Tech Expert Jacob Smith from Desktopman.com outlines five ways you can help speed up your iPhone instantly.
Nothing phone (1) updates with ear (1) app integration and more camera improvements
Nothing OS version 1.1.4 is beginning its gradual rollout. The update will bring in Nothing ear (1) app integration to the phone (1) along with more improvements to the device's camera.
CNET
There's Actually a Better Place to Put Your Router to Improve Home Wi-Fi Speeds
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Whether you're spending each day working from home, creating a network of smart home gadgets or just trying to unwind with some Netflix at the end of a long day, a reliable internet connection at home is pivotal -- but Wi-Fi can be frustratingly finicky. Despite paying monthly fees to an internet service provider and even if you've had a router professionally installed, you may still find yourself spending too much time watching your phone, laptop or streaming device grind away as it tries to stay connected.
Android Authority
Is your iPhone battery draining too fast? Try these tips
One of the most frustrating things about owning a smartphone is charging it up, then seeing the battery drain quickly before your very eyes. This is something you shouldn’t shrug your shoulders at, ignore, and just plug the phone back into the charger. A quickly draining battery could indicate a more serious problem, and that expensive shiny phone can only be charged a certain number of times before the battery has to be replaced, or a new phone has to be bought. So what can you do if your iPhone battery is draining too fast? We’ve got a monster list of tips here for you to try out.
technewstoday.com
How Long Do Routers Last? When is It Time to Upgrade
There is no definite answer to how long a router lasts. A router might serve you for a prolonged period without any need to replace it. However, with its extensive use, you may notice a slight performance dip. Moreover, the latest routers available in the market come equipped with different...
China Discovers Stunning Crystal on the Moon, Nuclear Fusion Fuel for Limitless Energy
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. China has discovered a crystal from the Moon made of a previously unknown mineral, while also confirming that the lunar surface contains a key ingredient for nuclear fusion, a potential form of effectively limitless power that harnesses the same forces that fuel the Sun and other stars.
How to use Samsung Pay on the Galaxy Watch 5
Samsung Pay is alive and well on the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro. We'll take you through the steps so you can use it while you're out and about.
17 New iOS Features You Should Set Up Right Now, And I Mean Right NOW
FINALLY we can see our battery percentage!
CNET
iOS 16 Cheat Sheet: The One Guide You Need for the New iPhone OS
Apple released iOS 16 less than a week after its Far Out event, where the company announced the next line of iPhones, Apple Watches -- including the Apple Watch Ultra -- and the AirPods Pro. We put together this cheat sheet to help you learn about iOS 16 and how to use the new features it brings to your iPhone.
Software engineers from big tech firms like Google, Amazon, Microsoft, and Meta are paying at least $75,000 to get 3 inches taller, a leg-lengthening surgeon says
The surgeon breaks the patients' thigh bones and inserts nails that are extended with a magnetic remote control every day for three months, GQ said.
Inc.com
5 Things You Should Do Immediately After You Install iOS 16 on Your iPhone
Yesterday, Apple released the latest version of iOS, the software that powers the iPhone. It included a number of new features, though that's not what this article is about. This article is about a few things you should do right away to take advantage of those features. It can be...
Android Authority
Samsung will no longer ship dumb home appliances by the end of 2023
Welcome to the future. You can't use your oven because it's being updated. Samsung is committed to launching 100% Wi-Fi-enabled appliances by the end of 2023. These will integrate in SmartThings and enable several smart and eco-conscious routines and suggestions. Samsung is also switching all of its TV remotes to...
techeblog.com
GTA 6 Gameplay Footage Allegedly Leaked Running On NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Graphics Card
You’ve seen the fan-made GTA 6 trailer in Unreal Engine 5, now check out some alleged leaked gameplay footage running on an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 graphics card. Very little is known about the actual game, but if this leaked footage is real, then it would probably confirm a female lead in this installment, who may be one of four main characters.
Phone Arena
Score a Galaxy S22 Ultra for up to 79% off for a limited time
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is undoubtedly one of the best phones of 2022 but its steep price prevents many people from getting it. If you fall amongst that lot, you can save a whopping $950 on the phone if you are willing to trade in an older device, but if you don't have anything to swap, you can still get an instant $150 discount.
'Significantly lower than expected' iPhone 14 Plus pre-orders suggest Apple's strategy of ditching the 'mini' for a larger version of the new phone is a failure, says renowned Apple analyst
The iPhone 14 Plus, which is a replacement of the iPhone 13 mini, is expected to be in stock when it launches, "reflecting lackluster demand."
pocketnow.com
Get up to $900 trade-in savings on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
Discover Samsung deals are still going strong, as you can now score up to $900 trade-in savings on the recently launched Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. This amazing device starts with a $1,799 price tag on its 256GB storage variant. However, today’s best deals will help you get this excellent device with twice the storage space for as low as $900 after an eligible trade-in.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro receive second software update within a month
Only a few weeks have passed since Samsung introduced the Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro, replacements for the Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic and the second generation of smartwatches running One UI Watch. Arguably, the launch has not been a smooth one, not least because neither model recharge as quickly and are as thin as Samsung advertised. Also, it turns out that the D-Buckle Sport Band shipping with Galaxy Watch5 Pro models causes problems on some laptops.
Google just threw away my hope of a "Pixel Perfect" ecosystem
Google made the fiscal decision to cancel the Pixelbook 2, and while there are great Chromebooks out there, I want Google to change its mind.
Android Authority
How to record phone calls on your iPhone
Can you secretly record your iPhone conversations? Well, sort of. It’s the bread and butter of every TV courtroom drama. The guilty person gets caught out confessing the crime in a secretly taped phone call. But if you think you can record all your phone calls on your iPhone, you need to reconsider that strategy. First, there is no built-in call recorder on the iPhone. Secondly, laws worldwide about call recording vary wildly. You may live in a country or a state where call recording is outright banned, or you must inform the other side they’re being taped. Assuming you have consent from the other caller to record the call, here are some options to record phone calls on an iPhone.
